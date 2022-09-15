Read full article on original website
It's time to talk about the LinkedIn Mafia
The PayPal Mafia has had a good run, but it may be time to shift focus to alumni of a less fashionable Internet pioneer: LinkedIn. Driving the news: Dylan Field was a data analytics intern at LinkedIn in 2010. He later founded Figma, which last week agreed to sell to Adobe for $20 billion.
Chamath Palihapitiya is shuttering two tech SPACs
Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya has decided to wind down a pair of tech-focused blank check acquisition companies after failing to find adequate merger targets. Behind the scenes: Palihapitiya says the decision reflects how many privately held tech companies have yet to reset their valuations, despite the massive fall in public tech stock valuations. He adds that the risk/reward are more promising in biotech, and that he plans to keep two biotech-focused SPACs open.
UnitedHealth beats Justice Dept on $13 billion merger
UnitedHealth Group's $13 billion acquisition of Change Healthcare will proceed, after a federal judge on Monday denied the Justice Department's efforts to block the deal on antitrust grounds. Why it matters: This is a huge win for UnitedHealth and perhaps an even bigger loss for the Biden administration. Details: Judge...
Work-life policies are increasingly high-stakes economics
Work-life policies like paid sick and medical leave, as well as reasonable hours and scheduling, are becoming a more high-stakes economic issue, as in-person workers exercise their increased leverage in a tight labor market — and cope with more than two years of working on the front lines of a pandemic.
Coding school pushes envelope on tech access inside prisons
The Last Mile, which teaches coding skills to incarcerated people, is expanding a program that provides them with Chromebooks so they can continue their learning outside of specialized prison classrooms. Why it matters: Incarcerated people often have limited access to technology and pay exorbitant rates for even basic communication tools,...
Crypto gets top billing at SkyBridge SALT event amid market "winter"
We're in a crypto "winter," but you wouldn’t know it by attending the annual SALT conference in New York City this week, sponsored by hedge fund SkyBridge. Driving the news: A week ago, the Anthony Scaramucci-founded firm announced it sold a 30% stake to crypto exchange FTX — and the conference felt like an ad for the hedge fund’s new owner.
Bloomberg Philanthropies unveils racial wealth gap database
Bloomberg Philanthropies has launched an interactive database around racial wealth disparities aimed at increasing Black wealth accumulation. Why it matters: Two years into a national reckoning following the death of George Floyd, banks and cities are experimenting with programs to expand homeownership among people of color. The new database could provide important information for such initiatives.
MeWe to join Project Liberty's internet protocol
MeWe, a free and subscription-based social media platform that bills itself as a privacy-focused alternative to Facebook, is migrating its entire platform to a blockchain-based, decentralized web infrastructure backed by billionaire Frank McCourt's Project Liberty venture. Why it matters: With 20 million users, MeWe becomes the first major social network...
Report: Ransomware is growing despite company investments
Despite increasing company budgets for cybersecurity, ransomware attacks still affected nine in 10 U.S., U.K. and Canadian organizations in the last year. Driving the news: Cybersecurity company SpyCloud released a report today based on a survey of 310 IT professionals at organizations with at least 500 employees. The survey was conducted between September 2021 and August 2022.
Cyber firms explain their ongoing hacker group name game
No matter how confusing it gets to refer to the same Russian hacker group by a handful of different names — Cozy Bear, Nobelium, APT29 and so on — don't expect the private companies behind those monikers to give them up anytime soon. The big picture: Naming conventions...
India's largest crypto exchange follows Binance on stablecoins
India's largest crypto exchange is following Binance out of some dollar-pegged stablecoins, further tilting the tables toward the BUSD token. Driving the news: The exchange, WazirX, on Monday said it already stopped taking new deposits denominated in USDC, USDP, and TUSD — the dollar-pegged stablecoins from Circle, Paxos, and True. And any existing deposits would soon be auto-converted to Binance's namesake stablecoin.
Coloradans can now pay state tax bills with cryptocurrency
Gov. Jared Polis made good on a promise earlier this year by announcing Monday that Colorado residents can now pay state taxes with cryptocurrencies. Driving the news: The Democrat chose the first day of Denver Startup Week to formally announce that residents have the option to pay online. Individual income...
