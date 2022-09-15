Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya has decided to wind down a pair of tech-focused blank check acquisition companies after failing to find adequate merger targets. Behind the scenes: Palihapitiya says the decision reflects how many privately held tech companies have yet to reset their valuations, despite the massive fall in public tech stock valuations. He adds that the risk/reward are more promising in biotech, and that he plans to keep two biotech-focused SPACs open.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO