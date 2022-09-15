Read full article on original website
Scholz 'irritated'" about Turkey's bid to join security body led by Russia, China
BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday said he was "very irritated" about Turkey's attempts to join a Central Asian security body dominated by Russia and China.
Ukraine news – live: Putin to address Russia as Moscow-controlled regions unveil referendum plan
Vladimir Putin is expected to make a national address to the Russian people this evening – his first since the start of the war in February.There is speculation that he will announce further measures to shore up his apparently faltering military strategy in Ukraine, including the possibility of conscription for Russian nationals.Meanwhile, four Russian-controlled regions in Ukraine have all announced they will hold referendums later this week on officially becoming part of Russia.Russian-installed separatists in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Luhansk and occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces all made calls on Tuesday for lightning votes to officially leave Ukraine...
Moscow exchange to stop trading in British pounds on Oct 3
MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia's Moscow Exchange said on Tuesday that it would stop trading in British pounds in its foreign currency market on Oct. 3. "Suspension of these operations is due to potential risks and difficulties in settling in the British pound," it added in a statement.
Macron: Ball on nuclear deal now in Iran's camp
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The ball on reaching a nuclear deal with Iran is now in Tehran's camp, French President Emmanuel Macron told journalists on Tuesday after a meeting with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi.
U.S. agency adds China Unicom, Pacific Networks to national security threat list
Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) named Chinese telecom companies Pacific Networks Corp, its wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet (USA) LLC and China Unicom (Americas) as threats to U.S. national security, the regulator said Tuesday.
Offering taste of normality, McDonald's reopens in Kyiv seven months into war
KYIV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Kyiv residents braved the cold to queue for hours on Tuesday as McDonald's (MCD.N) opened three branches in the Ukrainian capital that had been shut since the Russian invasion began nearly seven months ago.
Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting
Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.The prime minister admitted her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long-run.Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.It came as Mr Biden said that he was “sick and tired” of the...
