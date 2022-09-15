Read full article on original website
Related
Bill Clinton: Democrats can keep control of Congress in midterms
Former President Bill Clinton said on CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" that he believes the Democratic Party can retain both the House and the Senate in the upcoming midterm elections. Driving the news: The former president added, however, that the GOP may try to scare swing voters toward the extreme as...
Coons: Biden may wait 'til next year to decide on re-election bid
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), one of President Joe Biden's closest allies on Capitol Hill, predicted on Tuesday that Biden may wait until the middle of next year before deciding whether he will run for re-election in 2024. Driving the news: Coons said the post-midterm election landscape will be a key...
Liz Cheney's role in electoral count bill fuels GOP distrust
The House is set to vote Wednesday on a bill to reform how Congress certifies presidential elections, but the involvement of the Jan. 6 committee — and in particular Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) — has drawn GOP opposition. Why it matters: The House and Senate have competing...
Scoop: McConnell's closed-door confidence
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) expressed cautious optimism in closed-door remarks Monday to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that the GOP can win back control of the Senate, Axios has learned. Why it matters: McConnell has publicly downplayed expectations for winning the majority, with a prediction in mid-August that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Democratic meddling pays off
The final tally is in: Democrats succeeded in boosting right-wing candidates in six of the 13 Republican primaries they meddled in. Why it matters: The six races in which Democrats spent money now look close to unwinnable for Republicans, after the GOP nominated fringe or flawed candidates expected to turn off general-election voters. That includes three governor's races, two House seats and one critical Senate battleground.
Trump news – live: New York AG Letitia James set for ‘major announcement’, as E Jean Carroll to file new case
New York attorney general Letitia James has said her office is set to make a “major announcement” on Wednesday morning.The state’s top lawyer has rejected at least one settlement offer from former president Donald Trump, who her office has been investigating for the past three years, according to The New York Times.But she has given no details of why she called the press conference for 10.30am ET, to which press have been invited.Earlier, Judge Raymond Dearie, the independent arbiter tasked with inspecting documents seized in the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home said on Tuesday he...
Trump's 2024 triumph
Amid his legal peril, former President Trump emerges from the midterm primary season with two trophies that show the extent to which he has reshaped the Republican Party in his image — and toward his obsessions. Driving the news: In 24 states, across the map, Republicans are fielding 2020...
GOP Senate candidate says he doesn't want to see Trump run again
Joe O'Dea, the Republican nominee challenging Michael Bennet (D) in Colorado's U.S. Senate race, told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that he doesn't want to see former President Trump run again in 2024. Why it matters: It's a rare critique of Trump from a fellow Republican, though first-time candidate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
White House "coordinating" with Delaware for possible migrant plane
The White House said Tuesday it is "coordinating closely" with state and local officials in Delaware to prepare for the possible arrival of a plane from Texas carrying migrants. Why it matters: The potential flight to Delaware comes less than a week after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for...
Jan. 6 committee plans afternoon hearing on Sept. 28
The Jan. 6 committee is planning to hold its Sept. 28 hearing at 1 p.m. ET – and it could be the panel's final public hearing, Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said Tuesday. Why it matters: The committee is entering the final stages of its more than year-long investigation into the Capitol riot and surrounding events, and is preparing to release a comprehensive report before the end of the year.
Lawyers for Martha's Vineyard migrants urge Feds to open criminal probe
Lawyers representing around 30 immigrants recently flown to Martha's Vineyard from Texas asked the Massachusetts attorney general and the federal government in letters Saturday to open criminal investigations into what they described as a "political stunt." Why it matters: The lawyers said their clients "were induced to board airplanes and...
Trump opposes immediately sharing declassification details in Mar-a-Lago case
Former President Trump's legal team on Monday night opposed a request by the special master reviewing the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago to make disclosures about the declassification of documents found at his Florida residence. Driving the news: Attorneys for Trump in a letter to Judge Raymond Dearie cited a draft...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump's special master jam
The special master tapped to review the documents the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago appeared deeply skeptical of the arguments put forth by former President Trump's legal team in an opening hearing Tuesday. Why it matters: What initially looked like a legal victory for Trump — the appointment of a special...
Democrats' midterm reality check
After Democrats' surge in political momentum over the summer, signs indicate the midterm environment is tilting back in the GOP's direction. Why it matters: Republicans aren't likely to ride a historic red wave to power. But they're well-positioned to comfortably win back the House, and are on surer footing than just weeks ago to net the one seat necessary to capture a narrow Senate majority.
Opening statements set for trial against close Trump ally
NEW YORK (AP) — When Donald Trump sought the presidency in 2016, a California billionaire named Tom Barrack made sure to get in the mix. The pair had been close friends for decades before Barrack emerged as an informal campaign advisor. He later became the chair of Trump’s inaugural committee.
Is COVID transitioning from a pandemic to a problem?
President Biden said "the pandemic is over" in an interview with CBS’ 60 minutes on Sunday. But the White House is still asking Congress for an additional 22.4 billion in COVID funding. In the U.S., nearly 3,000 people died from COVID in the past week. The World Health Organization Director-General says the end of the pandemic "is in sight," but that "we are not there yet."
Mike Pence keeps mum about 2024 presidential run during Utah visit
Former Vice President Mike Pence wouldn't say Tuesday whether he was seeking to run against Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Driving the news: After a speech at Utah Valley University in Orem, a student asked Pence during a Q&A if he was running in the next presidential election. "I'll keep you posted," he quipped in front of a roughly 700-member audience.Pence told The New York Times in May he's open to running against Trump.What they're saying: "There's almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose which votes to count for the American...
Scoop: Team Trump sees special master as deep FBI skeptic
Raymond Dearie's appointment as special master to review records the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago was a positive development for former President Trump, whose lawyers recommended him. But their call for the low-profile New York judge was befuddling given Dearie has no apparent connection or loyalty to Trump. Driving the news:...
North Carolina's Dem governor eyes prevent defense on abortion ban
North Carolina's Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper isn't on the ballot this November, but the threat of Republicans winning supermajorities in the state legislature — empowering them to override his veto — means he might as well be. Why it matters: In a potentially tough year for incumbent governors,...
Trail Mix: The doctor is in... the Minnesota campaign trail
The political arm of the Minnesota Medical Association's recent endorsement of DFL Gov. Tim Walz over Republican Scott Jensen was just the latest example of doctors being called into the midterm campaigns. Driving the news: MEDPAC's chair cited the governor's "science- and evidence-based actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic" and support for reproductive healthcare as factors in a letter on the endorsement released last week. The big picture: Democrats in close races are increasingly leaning on doctors to drive messaging on abortion and other issues, Axios' Alexi McCammond writes.The trend has showed up in recent ads from DFL groups...
Axios
Washington, DC
93K+
Followers
50K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0