New York attorney general Letitia James has said her office is set to make a “major announcement” on Wednesday morning.The state’s top lawyer has rejected at least one settlement offer from former president Donald Trump, who her office has been investigating for the past three years, according to The New York Times.But she has given no details of why she called the press conference for 10.30am ET, to which press have been invited.Earlier, Judge Raymond Dearie, the independent arbiter tasked with inspecting documents seized in the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home said on Tuesday he...

POTUS ・ 54 MINUTES AGO