Bucs' Mike Evans on Fight with Marshon Lattimore: Saints CB Was 'Too Emotional'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints 20-10 on Sunday in a heated matchup that saw both Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore ejected for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl. After the game, Evans addressed his ongoing rivalry with Lattimore. "Super competitive. Today, he was just too emotional,"...
Video: Eli Manning Goes Undercover at Penn State Tryout as 'Chad Powers'
Eli Manning's second chapter continues to be a hit. The former New York Giants quarterback turned media personality went undercover for Penn State's walk-on tryouts, pretending to be a "Chad Powers" persona he created for ESPN's Eli's Places. Hilarity ensued. You've gotta hand it to the 41-year-old Manning—he can still...
Chiefs' Willie Gay Jr. Suspended 4 Games for Violating NFL's Personal Conduct Policy
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their key defensive players for the next few weeks. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been suspended for the next four games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star added that the suspension stems from a January arrest in Overland Park, Kansas.
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 3?
So Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season was…something. To say that last week's NFL action was wild is the mother of all understatements. In Cleveland, the Browns became the first team to blow a 13-point lead in the last two minutes of a game since…the Browns. In Baltimore, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played arguably the best game of his career in leading a wild comeback win over the Ravens. And in both Jacksonville and Detroit, two teams most expected to be tomato cans made statements that opponents who underestimate them do so at their own peril.
Steelers' Mike Tomlin to 'Exercise Appropriate Patience' with Mitch Trubisky, Offense
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense led by quarterback Mitch Trubisky has struggled through the first two games of the season, but head coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that he isn't pressing the panic button just yet. "I'm going to exercise appropriate patience and continue to teach and ask the guys to...
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs Praised as NFL's Top QB-WR Combo as Bills Rout Titans on MNF
The NFL schedule-makers seemingly did the Buffalo Bills no favors with early matchups against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and last season's No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans. It turns out, that doesn't really matter when Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are on the...
Darrelle Revis, Dwight Freeney Among 1st-Time Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Cornerback Darrelle Revis and edge-rusher Dwight Freeney are among the first-time nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023. Joining them as first-time nominees are running back Chris Johnson, offensive linemen Jahri Evans and Joe Thomas, linebackers NaVorro Bowman and James Harrison, safety Kam Chancellor and punter Shane Lechler.
Fantasy Football Week 3: Buy Low, Sell High Trade Options for Redraft and Dynasty
The first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season are complete, making this an ideal time for fantasy managers to review how players are faring and make some necessary adjustments. Some players are off to blistering starts and posting unsustainable numbers. These talents are ideal trade bait for managers looking to maximize their return on investment and sell while their value is likely at its highest.
Fantasy Alert: Falcons' Kyle Pitts Not Frustrated by Lack of Production; 'It's Early'
Fantasy managers are beside themselves at Kyle Pitts' lack of production through the first two weeks of the season, but the Atlanta Falcons tight end is not worried. "It's early. It's a long season. It's 17 games," Pitts told reporters Tuesday. "Could go farther. So I'm not getting frustrated." Pitts...
3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 2 Win
The Green Bay Packers' embarrassing loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 was alarming. However, we've seen this script before—quarterback Aaron Rodgers skips the preseason and comes out flat to open the season. It happened last year against the New Orleans Saints, and the Packers went on to claim the NFC's No. 1 seed.
Report: Broncos' Jerry Jeudy, Patrick Surtain II Day-to-Day After Suffering Injuries
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and cornerback Patrick Surtain II are day-to-day after getting injured in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Jeudy injured his ribs, while Surtain had a shoulder issue. 9News' Mike Klis reported preliminary...
Fan Banned by Browns After Hitting Owner Jimmy Haslam with Bottle During Loss to Jets
The Cleveland Browns intend to ban the fan who hit team owner Jimmy Haslam with a bottle during Sunday's 31-30 loss to the New York Jets, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. As Haslam was walking toward the Browns' tunnel following a touchdown from Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, a fan threw a bottle that hit Haslam in the leg.
Packers' SNF Win over Bears Provides Blueprint for Success in Post-Davante Future
The best path forward for the Green Bay Packers involves taking the ball out of the hands of the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP. The Packers can't expect to win the same way they have during the previous three seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur. Two-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams is no longer with the franchise, and Green Bay's front five remains in flux.
Dolphins Called the 'F--k It' Play for Tua Tagovailoa to Lead Comeback vs. Ravens
Tua Tagovailoa led the Miami Dolphins to an incredible 42-38 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with the help of a call known as the "f--k it" play. On a 3rd-and-10 with the Dolphins down 35-21 in the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa found Tyreek Hill for a 48-yard touchdown pass that had just a 20.7 completion probability, according to Next Gen Stats:
49ers' Trey Lance to Have Surgery on Broken Ankle Injury; Out for Season
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken ankle during Sunday's 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. That confirms a previous report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, who noted Lance was likely to miss...
Lamar Jackson on Ravens Blowing 21-Point Lead to Dolphins: 'We Just Got to Finish'
Lamar Jackson did almost everything Sunday. Except for getting a win. The Baltimore Ravens blew a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and Jackson told reporters: "We just got to finish when we're up. That was a good team win for them, though."
Colts' Frank Reich on Matt Ryan: 'Could Not Be Happier That He’s Our QB'
The Indianapolis Colts have gotten off to a disappointing start to the 2022 season largely because of the lackluster play by quarterback Matt Ryan, but head coach Frank Reich isn't panicking just yet. Per Pro Football Talk's Myles Simmons, Reich said on Monday that he has not lost confidence in...
New-Look Vikings May Flash Promise, but Kirk Cousins Is Still Biggest Hurdle
In the biggest moments, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins comes up small. He's an anchor when the franchise is searching for its Aquaman. The 34-year-old signal-caller personifies mediocrity in a world where elite quarterback play is more essential than ever to compete at the highest level. The game is built around superheroes posing as professional athletes. Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson bring Superman-like qualities to the position.
NFL Week 2 Takeaways: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins Explosive Offense Is For Real
In Week 2 of NFL action, we saw some thrilling comebacks, fireworks between bitter rivals and a team that reached 2-0 for the first time since 2016. Typically, a new regime or coaching staff needs time to change a losing culture, but one franchise may have a chance to go from last to first in its division within a year. Of course, we're in the early stages of the 2022 season, but you can already see the early returns for a squad under a new direction.
Ravens Rumors: Former Buccaneers DE Jason Pierre-Paul Visiting Baltimore
Free-agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is visiting with the Baltimore Ravens, per Jordan Schultz of The Score. Pierre-Paul, a three-time Pro Bowler, has played 12 NFL seasons. He spent his first eight with the New York Giants and his last four with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pierre-Paul news comes...
