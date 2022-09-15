ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Video: Eli Manning Goes Undercover at Penn State Tryout as 'Chad Powers'

Eli Manning's second chapter continues to be a hit. The former New York Giants quarterback turned media personality went undercover for Penn State's walk-on tryouts, pretending to be a "Chad Powers" persona he created for ESPN's Eli's Places. Hilarity ensued. You've gotta hand it to the 41-year-old Manning—he can still...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Bleacher Report

Chiefs' Willie Gay Jr. Suspended 4 Games for Violating NFL's Personal Conduct Policy

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their key defensive players for the next few weeks. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been suspended for the next four games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star added that the suspension stems from a January arrest in Overland Park, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 3?

So Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season was…something. To say that last week's NFL action was wild is the mother of all understatements. In Cleveland, the Browns became the first team to blow a 13-point lead in the last two minutes of a game since…the Browns. In Baltimore, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played arguably the best game of his career in leading a wild comeback win over the Ravens. And in both Jacksonville and Detroit, two teams most expected to be tomato cans made statements that opponents who underestimate them do so at their own peril.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Ian Rapoport
Bleacher Report

Darrelle Revis, Dwight Freeney Among 1st-Time Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Cornerback Darrelle Revis and edge-rusher Dwight Freeney are among the first-time nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023. Joining them as first-time nominees are running back Chris Johnson, offensive linemen Jahri Evans and Joe Thomas, linebackers NaVorro Bowman and James Harrison, safety Kam Chancellor and punter Shane Lechler.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 3: Buy Low, Sell High Trade Options for Redraft and Dynasty

The first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season are complete, making this an ideal time for fantasy managers to review how players are faring and make some necessary adjustments. Some players are off to blistering starts and posting unsustainable numbers. These talents are ideal trade bait for managers looking to maximize their return on investment and sell while their value is likely at its highest.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Nfl Network#Super Bowl Champion#Cnn#Brazilian
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 2 Win

The Green Bay Packers' embarrassing loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 was alarming. However, we've seen this script before—quarterback Aaron Rodgers skips the preseason and comes out flat to open the season. It happened last year against the New Orleans Saints, and the Packers went on to claim the NFC's No. 1 seed.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Report: Broncos' Jerry Jeudy, Patrick Surtain II Day-to-Day After Suffering Injuries

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and cornerback Patrick Surtain II are day-to-day after getting injured in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Jeudy injured his ribs, while Surtain had a shoulder issue. 9News' Mike Klis reported preliminary...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bleacher Report

Packers' SNF Win over Bears Provides Blueprint for Success in Post-Davante Future

The best path forward for the Green Bay Packers involves taking the ball out of the hands of the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP. The Packers can't expect to win the same way they have during the previous three seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur. Two-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams is no longer with the franchise, and Green Bay's front five remains in flux.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Dolphins Called the 'F--k It' Play for Tua Tagovailoa to Lead Comeback vs. Ravens

Tua Tagovailoa led the Miami Dolphins to an incredible 42-38 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with the help of a call known as the "f--k it" play. On a 3rd-and-10 with the Dolphins down 35-21 in the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa found Tyreek Hill for a 48-yard touchdown pass that had just a 20.7 completion probability, according to Next Gen Stats:
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

49ers' Trey Lance to Have Surgery on Broken Ankle Injury; Out for Season

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken ankle during Sunday's 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. That confirms a previous report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, who noted Lance was likely to miss...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

New-Look Vikings May Flash Promise, but Kirk Cousins Is Still Biggest Hurdle

In the biggest moments, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins comes up small. He's an anchor when the franchise is searching for its Aquaman. The 34-year-old signal-caller personifies mediocrity in a world where elite quarterback play is more essential than ever to compete at the highest level. The game is built around superheroes posing as professional athletes. Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson bring Superman-like qualities to the position.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

NFL Week 2 Takeaways: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins Explosive Offense Is For Real

In Week 2 of NFL action, we saw some thrilling comebacks, fireworks between bitter rivals and a team that reached 2-0 for the first time since 2016. Typically, a new regime or coaching staff needs time to change a losing culture, but one franchise may have a chance to go from last to first in its division within a year. Of course, we're in the early stages of the 2022 season, but you can already see the early returns for a squad under a new direction.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Ravens Rumors: Former Buccaneers DE Jason Pierre-Paul Visiting Baltimore

Free-agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is visiting with the Baltimore Ravens, per Jordan Schultz of The Score. Pierre-Paul, a three-time Pro Bowler, has played 12 NFL seasons. He spent his first eight with the New York Giants and his last four with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pierre-Paul news comes...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy