FBI searches property in connection with Delco woman missing since 2014

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The family of a missing Delaware County woman is planning to speak Thursday afternoon one day after the FBI searched a property in connection with her case.

Amanda DeGuio of Upper Darby was last seen in June 2014. She was 24 when she returned from a trip to Florida, and her family never saw her again.

She left behind her cellphone and credit cards. She didn’t drive at the time, so investigators aren’t sure how she left to begin with.

Authorities were investigating a property in Nottingham Township on Wednesday, which is far out in Chester County, near Maryland. The FBI has not commented on the search.

There hasn’t been much movement in her missing person case over the years, so Kevin Ryan, the family’s private investigator, said this is a big step.

“If this does yield some sort of evidence or some sort of closure — which we don’t know — but this is the most activity that’s been done in this case in eight years,” he told NBC10.

According to Ryan, the DeGuio family knows the people who own the property that the FBI searched.

“It’s not like it’s a random spot and they said, ‘Oh, we’ll start here.’ With that being said, there’s intricate parts of the investigation that I have to hold tight for obvious reasons,” he said. He did not elaborate further.

A press conference at the family’s home in Drexel Hill will begin at 5 p.m. Stay with KYW Newsradio for the latest developments.