ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

FBI searches property in connection with Delco woman missing since 2014

By Kyw Staff
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e0mBt_0hwSpCN500

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The family of a missing Delaware County woman is planning to speak Thursday afternoon one day after the FBI searched a property in connection with her case.

Amanda DeGuio of Upper Darby was last seen in June 2014. She was 24 when she returned from a trip to Florida, and her family never saw her again.

She left behind her cellphone and credit cards. She didn’t drive at the time, so investigators aren’t sure how she left to begin with.

Authorities were investigating a property in Nottingham Township on Wednesday, which is far out in Chester County, near Maryland. The FBI has not commented on the search.

There hasn’t been much movement in her missing person case over the years, so Kevin Ryan, the family’s private investigator, said this is a big step.

“If this does yield some sort of evidence or some sort of closure — which we don’t know — but this is the most activity that’s been done in this case in eight years,” he told NBC10.

According to Ryan, the DeGuio family knows the people who own the property that the FBI searched.

“It’s not like it’s a random spot and they said, ‘Oh, we’ll start here.’ With that being said, there’s intricate parts of the investigation that I have to hold tight for obvious reasons,” he said. He did not elaborate further.

A press conference at the family’s home in Drexel Hill will begin at 5 p.m. Stay with KYW Newsradio for the latest developments.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Delaware County, PA
Crime & Safety
Upper Darby, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
City
Drexel Hill, PA
City
Upper Darby, PA
State
Maryland State
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Florida State
CBS News

Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Krasner announces conviction, sentencing for attempted murder of a Church's Chicken employee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction and sentencing of a defendant for the attempted murder of a Church's Chicken employee that occurred in 2016 in North Philadelphia. In addition to his weekly gun violence update, community leaders and survivors will discuss anti-democratic efforts to remove DA Krasner from office for his policies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Search Launched For Missing Delco Woman, 22

Police in Delaware County have launched a search for a missing 22-year-old woman. Kayla Gibbs has gone missing from her Drexel Hill home, Upper Darby police said in a Monday, Sept. 19 Facebook post. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black and white shirt, and black and white...
UPPER DARBY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Missing Person#Delco#Private Investigator#Kyw Newsradio
Daily Voice

Young Pilot, Dad ID'd As Victims Killed In NJ Plane Crash

A 24-year-old commercial airlines pilot and his dad were identified as the victims killed in a small plane crash in South Jersey Monday, Sept. 19. John Noone III, 67, of Elmer, and his son, Kristofer Noone, of Pennsauken — who was operating the plane — were pronounced dead at the scene in Upper Deerfield after the afternoon crash, according to New Jersey State Police and the FAA.
ELMER, NJ
nccpdnews.com

Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Identifying Package Theft Suspect

Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police are currently searching for a suspect observed on surveillance cameras removing a package. (Wilmington, Del.-19805) On Monday (9/12), New Castle County Police were called to the 1600 block of Bonwood Road (Evergreen Apartments at Riverfront Heights) for the report of a theft of a package.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Independent investigation into deadly Pottstown explosion begins

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – On Hale Street in Pottstown, debris still fills the lot where a home once stood. Tarp still covers houses and many residents say they still haven't recovered."It's been real rough because everything I worked for went down the drain for the time being," local resident Kenneth Cotton, Jr. said.Cotton says he was home May 26 when the explosion rocked this small town making his home unlivable. Five people died as a result - four children and their grandmother."I remember coming out my house and seeing the kids laying in the street. And as a father my...
POTTSTOWN, PA
local21news.com

Police searching for an underwear thief in Lancaster

A person walked out of the Tommy Hilfiger Outlet store in Lancaster County with over $400 in stolen men's underwear last Friday, according to police. The person in the picture was seen pushing a baby stroller to steal the underwear, using it to conceal the clothing according to the East Lampeter Township Police.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Trial finishes up for former Philadelphia police officer accused of killing unarmed Black man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Monday, the former Philadelphia police officer accused of shooting and killing an unarmed Black man is back in court as his trial finishes up. CBS3 was told this is the first time in at least 40 years that an on-duty police officer has been on trial for murder. Eric Ruch, Junior is charged with third-degree murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Dennis Plowden in December 2017.Plowden was involved in a crash after allegedly running from officers. They believed his car was tied to a murder investigation.A brief chase ended in a crash. Testimony from other officers suggested Plowden posed a danger to police.Ruch shot him, the bullet traveling through his hand and into his head.Plowden was unarmed.CBS3 is following this trial closely if a verdict is reached today we will be sure to pass that information along.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Dover Man Found with Several Gunshot Wounds at Hospital

DOVER, Del.- A man was found shot several times at a hospital in Dover early Sunday morning. Police say a 23-year-old Dover man was found with several gunshot wounds at Bayhealth Kent Campus just before 5 a.m. He told police that he was in the area of South New St....
DOVER, DE
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy