Read full article on original website
Related
cryptobriefing.com
Why the Ethereum Merge Was a “Sell the News” Event
Ethereum has successfully shipped the Merge after years of anticipation, but ETH is down. The number two crypto has lost 25% of its market value over the past week. Though the Merge brought several notable upgrades, it will likely take time for the market to digest the event. The weak...
cryptobriefing.com
What Would Ethereum Layer 3 Look Like? Vitalik Buterin Has Some Ideas
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin has published a blog post outlining how Layer 3 scaling solutions could work. He stated that Layer 3 solutions cannot consist of stacked rollups, as this would not result in efficient data compression. Buterin outlined two possibilities: Layer 3 platforms with specialized functions and batch verifier...
cryptobriefing.com
Nasdaq Takes Crypto Bet With Custody Service for Institutions
Nasdaq is launching a crypto custody service for institutional investors. Nasdaq Digital Assets is hoping to take advantage of the institutional market's growing appetite for digital assets. Institutional interest in crypto has grown since the space boomed in 2021. The stock exchange is launching the service to take advantage of...
cryptobriefing.com
SEC Makes Bizarre Claim About U.S. Jurisdiction Over Ethereum in Court Filing
The SEC is suing crypto YouTuber Ian Balina for making undisclosed promotions of an Ethereum-based ICO-era crypto project, Sparkster. In its filing the SEC claimed that Ethereum transactions should be considered as taking place in the United States since there are more nodes in the U.S. than in any other country.
RELATED PEOPLE
cryptobriefing.com
U.K. Financial Regulator FCA Warns Against Using FTX
The FCA has previously warned U.K. consumers against FTX rival Binance. The Financial Conduct Authority has posted a caution about FTX. The U.K. financial watchdog published a statement on its website Friday, noting that the exchange is not registered to offer financial services in the U.K. “This firm is not authorised by us and is targeting people in the UK,” the note read. “You will not have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service or be protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), so you are unlikely to get your money back if things go wrong.”
cryptobriefing.com
Method and Everyrealm To Conduct Method Metaguild Token Sale Beginning September 29th
Web3 esports team, Method MetaGuild is to conduct its regulated token sale on Republic’s platform beginning on September 29th. Method and Everyrealm are creating the world’s largest community for esports and Web3 gaming. They aim to attract casual gamers, content creators, and developers to an ecosystem that captures the upside of Web3 in all its form. Positioned at the intersection of NFTs, gaming and metaverse, Everyrealm is making it easier for millions to enter Web3 and capture a slice of its user-owned economy.
Comments / 0