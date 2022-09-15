Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State Department of Health offering free self-tests to detect HIV
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is implementing a program that provides free self-tests to detect HIV. The test kits use a cheek swab to detect HIV and can provide results in about 15 minutes. The test kits also include resources and information about preventing the spread of sexually transmitted infections.
Joy Hofmeister to push for $5,000 teacher pay raise in state education budget request
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister plans to include a teacher pay raise in the annual budget request the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) will present to the state board of education. Hofmeister, who is also running for governor against incumbent Kevin Stitt, is seeking...
Parking fees to be waived at Oklahoma State Parks on September 24
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department is waiving parking fees at Oklahoma State Parks on Saturday, Sept. 24. The move is to help celebrate National Public Lands Day. The day, held annually on the fourth Saturday of September, was established by the National Environmental Education Foundation and shines a spotlight on enjoying public lands.
Affidavit: Oklahoma County jail inmate committed rape during booking
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Tuesday, the Oklahoma County Detention Center confirmed that a former inmate had been arrested on rape charges in Florida. Court documents say that 44-year-old Donta Ramone Thomas raped a female inmate at the jail on July 19 while getting booked into the Oklahoma County jail.
7 Oklahoma sites get new names, removing offensive slur for Native American women
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Department of the Interior announced this month that around 650 sites across the country will receive new names, including seven in Oklahoma. The issue lies with a term from federal use that has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women.
Voter registration events kick off across Oklahoma to increase voter turn out
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Across the state, organizations are holding events for National Voter Registration Day, a day aimed at encouraging Oklahomans to get out and vote this November. Rock the Native Vote kicked off in Scissortail Park, and the League of Women Voters held multiple events to...
Malcolm visits the Oklahoma State Fair
Malcolm Tubbs visits the Oklahoma State Fair. The fair continues today and runs through Sunday September 25th. For more information on daily discounts, the food offered, and rides call (405) 948-6700 or click here.
Survey finds Oklahoma has fourth-angriest drivers in U.S.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new survey suggests Oklahoma has some of America’s angriest drivers. The research, conducted by Forbes Advisor, finds Oklahoma drivers are the fourth-most confrontational in the United States. It also concluded 85 percent of Americans experience road rage on a regular basis. But Oklahomans seem surprised 15 percent of people don’t.
AAA and TSA team together to make travel this holiday season an easier process
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Triple-A (AAA) and TSA are teaming together to help make the travel rush during the holidays easier this holiday season. AAA Oklahoma travel advisors say they see no slowdown in travel bookings through 2023. Because of this, AAA members and the general public can pre-schedule appointments and pre-register online for their travel.
Banned book week in Oklahoma begins with a banned book read-out
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Across the state, we've been hearing from teachers fearful of losing their jobs from House Bill 1775. Sunday, September 18th marks the beginning of banned books week, and Oklahomans gathered for a banned book read-out, to celebrate their freedom to read. People at the read-out...
Three arrested in connection to Pottawatomie County murder
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Three people were arrested in relation to a homicide that happened on Sept. 7, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office (PCSO). PCSO arrested Christopher Kakar in Oklahoma, while Brian Locke and Namer Holbert were arrested in Louisiana for the murder of William Hesson.
High temperatures, drought affecting Oklahoma pumpkin patches
BIXBY, Okla. (KTUL) — Pumpkin patch season is finally upon us; however, it doesn’t quite feel like it. These unusually high temperatures aren’t only overwhelming Oklahomans, but even pumpkins. Here in Oklahoma, state-grown pumpkin patches may be scarce due to the high heats and drought. “This is...
John Ballard, the driving force behind the FOX 25 Holiday Bike Drive, passes away
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man affectionately known as 'The Bike Guy' passed away on Tuesday. John Ballard, the director of OK Bikes 4 Kids, was known for giving used and brand-new bikes to kids all across Oklahoma. He was the driving force behind the FOX 25 Holiday Bike Drive.
Man known as 'The Tiger King' files copyright infringement lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who is better known as Joe Exotic and The Tiger King, has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in Florida Northern District Court. The lawsuit brings claims against Vance Johnson, a former music collaborator; BMG Rights Management LLC; Create Music Group Inc., and others.
Sailor killed aboard the USS Oklahoma to be buried with full military honors
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Ohio native who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor will be buried in the National Cemetery of the Pacific with full military honors. Beoin Corzatt enlisted in the Navy in 1939 and received several promotions up to his final...
Ballet under the stars at Scissortail park draws large crowd
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Hundreds of Oklahomans of all ages gathered with lawn chairs and picnic blankets at Scissortail park Saturday evening for the annual Ballet Under The Stars event. The family friendly event was free, open to the public and began at 7 p.m. The event Included selections...
Morning Milestones: Olivia Rose
Happy Birthday to Olivia Rose from all of us here at Living Oklahoma! We hope it's a good one and that you have a wonderful year!
