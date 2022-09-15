Read full article on original website
NJ city imposes super-low speed limit on every street
HOBOKEN — Sammy Hagar could do a remake of his 80s hit "I Can't Drive 55" as Hoboken transitions into a new citywide speed limit. Even 55 will be too fast with the installation began Wednesday of new signage and pavement markings for the new 20 mph limit. The...
NJ dog owners: Please stop doing this with my garbage (opinion)
It's something all dog owners have to deal with at some point while walking their pets. Fortunately, most in New Jersey are really good at cleaning up after their pets and take the responsibility of owning a dog seriously. However, there are some common sense things that tend to get...
Groceries Are So Expensive Right Now, So Please Share Your Best Low-Cost (Yet Tasty) Recipe With Us
I am so tired of peanut butter sandwiches and instant noodles...
