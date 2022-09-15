September 20, 2022 – Santa Fe College’s Office of Admissions will be open Friday, Oct. 7, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. for students and prospective students needing access to the college. There will be staff from Admissions, advising and processing to assist students, and tours of the Northwest Campus will be offered as well.

