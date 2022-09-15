ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

SF Admissions Will Be Open, Offer Tours, October 7

September 20, 2022 – Santa Fe College’s Office of Admissions will be open Friday, Oct. 7, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. for students and prospective students needing access to the college. There will be staff from Admissions, advising and processing to assist students, and tours of the Northwest Campus will be offered as well.
SANTA FE, FL
Tyree Library Seeks Your Input

September 19, 2022 – Santa Fe College’s Lawrence W. Tyree Library has released a short survey to the entire college community to get input on what works and areas where library staff can adjust to better support the needs of SF students. The survey will be available for...
SANTA FE, FL

