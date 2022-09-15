Read full article on original website
Sculpture proposals sought for Jackson’s newest roundabout
JACKSON, MI -- The city of Jackson is now accepting sculpture proposals for its newest roundabout. The roundabout at S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and E. Morrell Street was completed in 2020 and is a gateway to Jackson’s southside and the MLK Corridor. The Jackson Public Arts Commission is commissioning a full-size sculpture that represents the vibrant future and vitality of Jackson and its southside, as well as Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy, city officials said.
New interactive maps can help you explore Jackson parks and trails
JACKSON, MI -- Those looking to get outside this fall have a new tool to help them navigate Jackson parks and trails. The new City Parks and Trails Interactive Map is now available online on the city of Jackson’s website. By using the new web feature, people can view an interactive map that displays all 28 city public parks and four dedicated pedestrian trails, officials said.
Renewal of license plate-reading cameras set for public hearing in Jackson
JACKSON, MI -- Continued use of license plate-reading cameras in Jackson will be up for public discussion at an upcoming city council meeting. A hearing on the eligibility of Jackson County law enforcement to receive nearly $50,000 from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant is set to take place at the next Jackson City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the 2nd Floor City Council Chambers at Jackson City Hall, 161 W. Michigan Ave.
Lansing mayor promises there will be no golf driving range at Bancroft Park
Leslie Arnell, who lives near Bancroft Park, said she has doubts about Lansing Mayor Andy Schor’s promise not to build a golf driving range or practice facility at Bancroft Park.
Crews battle house fire in downtown Lansing
Crews are on scene and battling a large house fire in downtown Lansing.
Jackson residents can tidy up their properties during city’s fall clean-up day
JACKSON, MI – The city of Jackson is hosting an event to help residents tidy up their properties this fall. The City Clean-up Day is 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Department of Public Works Operations Center, 521 Water St. The event is free and open to all city residents.
Backyard Beer Garden to bring craft drinks, giant outdoor games to Chelsea
CHELSEA, MI – For one day only, those interested can sip on Michigan craft drinks while playing a variety of backyard games from 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. This year’s Backyard Beer Garden event in Chelsea will offer about 20 games, including giant beer pong, giant flip cup, cornhole, giant Yahtzee, giant ring toss, soccer pool and more, spread all across Palmer Commons, 304 S. Main St.
Bright Walls art completed, demolition of ‘paczki place’ begins: Jackson headlines Sept. 10-15
JACKSON, MI – The Bright Walls Mural Festival has left Jackson awash in beautiful hand-painted murals brightening the walls of downtown Jackson buildings. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. The Bright Walls Mural Festival finale is in the books. Now it’s time...
Bright Walls finale leaves behind beautiful murals, big impact on Jackson
JACKSON, MI – Thousands of people came to downtown Jackson for a bittersweet ending of the Bright Walls Mural Festival. The festival hosted its finale Sept. 8-11, which filled the streets downtown with music, festivities and art. Organizers said they are nothing but satisfied with the final product.
Former Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies running for Jackson Public Schools board
Former Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies is running for a trustee position on the Jackson Public Schools Board of Education.
Giant insects are taking over Ella Sharp Museum in new exhibit
JACKSON, MI – See giant insects closer than ever in a new exhibit at Jackson’s Ella Sharp Museum. The museum, at 3225 Fourth St., is hosting a traveling exhibit titled ‘Small Wonders: Insects in Focus’, organized by ExhibitsUSA and created by artist Bob Sober. The exhibit takes people into the hidden world of insects through human-sized images of insects, Executive Director Julie Johnson said.
Meet the Ann Arbor-area slaughterhouse founders working to bring local meat to your table
WASHTENAW COUNTY — It began with 200 barbeque chicken sliders. Wendy Banka, a biologist by training who raises chickens in her Ann Arbor backyard, wanted the sandwiches for a 2014 fundraiser at Bill’s Beer Garden supporting small farmers. Naturally, she thought, the chicken should come from local poultry...
Single-lane closure coming to I-94 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A single-lane closure is coming to eastbound I-94 in Jackson County. The lane closure from Elm Road to U.S. 127 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, is being done for maintenance, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is part...
5 great places to get a sandwich in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re tired of Subway or over Potbelly, but are still craving a roast turkey or melty, gooey cheese sandwich, look no further than Ann Arbor. And while no list would be complete without at least of mention of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, here are some lesser-known delis and hole-in-the-wall spots to check out.
