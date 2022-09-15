ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Sculpture proposals sought for Jackson’s newest roundabout

JACKSON, MI -- The city of Jackson is now accepting sculpture proposals for its newest roundabout. The roundabout at S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and E. Morrell Street was completed in 2020 and is a gateway to Jackson’s southside and the MLK Corridor. The Jackson Public Arts Commission is commissioning a full-size sculpture that represents the vibrant future and vitality of Jackson and its southside, as well as Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy, city officials said.
JACKSON, MI
WKHM

Are You Jackson’s Next “Roundabout Artist”?

Where can you find sand hill cranes, metal spires and what some call a “Steam Punk Weathervane”? If you are in the city of Jackson, you can find these sculptures and more in the middle one of Jackson’s ever multiplying traffic circles. When exiting the highway onto...
JACKSON, MI
themanchestermirror.com

Good discussions at Pleasant Lake Property Owners Association meeting

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. submitted by Pleasant Lake Property Owners Association. More than 40 Pleasant Lake residents turned out for presentations and discussions on lake and safety issues at the Freedom Township Hall on September 11. The kickoff presenter was...
PLEASANT LAKE, MI
MLive

New interactive maps can help you explore Jackson parks and trails

JACKSON, MI -- Those looking to get outside this fall have a new tool to help them navigate Jackson parks and trails. The new City Parks and Trails Interactive Map is now available online on the city of Jackson’s website. By using the new web feature, people can view an interactive map that displays all 28 city public parks and four dedicated pedestrian trails, officials said.
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Jackson, MI
City
Pavilion Township, MI
Jackson, MI
Education
Jackson, MI
Lifestyle
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Renewal of license plate-reading cameras set for public hearing in Jackson

JACKSON, MI -- Continued use of license plate-reading cameras in Jackson will be up for public discussion at an upcoming city council meeting. A hearing on the eligibility of Jackson County law enforcement to receive nearly $50,000 from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant is set to take place at the next Jackson City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the 2nd Floor City Council Chambers at Jackson City Hall, 161 W. Michigan Ave.
JACKSON, MI
themanchestermirror.com

New restaurant set to open in former bakery building

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Jason Cooper first became acquainted with Manchester about four or five years ago, when he purchased a rental property in the village. As he came and went, he began to enjoy the uniqueness and the small town feel of the community.
MANCHESTER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playground Equipment#Parks And Recreation#City Park#Linus K12#Neighborhood Park#East Side#The Boos Center
The Ann Arbor News

Backyard Beer Garden to bring craft drinks, giant outdoor games to Chelsea

CHELSEA, MI – For one day only, those interested can sip on Michigan craft drinks while playing a variety of backyard games from 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. This year’s Backyard Beer Garden event in Chelsea will offer about 20 games, including giant beer pong, giant flip cup, cornhole, giant Yahtzee, giant ring toss, soccer pool and more, spread all across Palmer Commons, 304 S. Main St.
CHELSEA, MI
WILX-TV

Illegal street racing in Lansing cause growing safety concerns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People street racing are wreaking havoc on streets across Lansing, causing many people to be worried about their safety. Michigan State Police data showed 14 people were killed in crashes across Lansing in 2021. According to police reports, eight crashes were because someone was speeding or ignored stop lights.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
MLive

Giant insects are taking over Ella Sharp Museum in new exhibit

JACKSON, MI – See giant insects closer than ever in a new exhibit at Jackson’s Ella Sharp Museum. The museum, at 3225 Fourth St., is hosting a traveling exhibit titled ‘Small Wonders: Insects in Focus’, organized by ExhibitsUSA and created by artist Bob Sober. The exhibit takes people into the hidden world of insects through human-sized images of insects, Executive Director Julie Johnson said.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Single-lane closure coming to I-94 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A single-lane closure is coming to eastbound I-94 in Jackson County. The lane closure from Elm Road to U.S. 127 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, is being done for maintenance, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is part...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 great places to get a sandwich in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re tired of Subway or over Potbelly, but are still craving a roast turkey or melty, gooey cheese sandwich, look no further than Ann Arbor. And while no list would be complete without at least of mention of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, here are some lesser-known delis and hole-in-the-wall spots to check out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

33-year-old from Canton Township arrested after crashing into MSP car in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – A Michigan State Police patrol car was struck by a driver suspected of being intoxicated while driving in Washtenaw County. A trooper was parked and investigating a crash at 1:36 a.m. Monday in the area of I-94 and Zeeb Road in Scio Township when a 33-year-old from Canton Township crashed into the patrol car, according to police.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/

Comments / 0

Community Policy