LETTER: Advocate for “Dark Sky Lighting” Urges Denial of Illuminated Sign
I have been advocating for Dark-Sky lighting standards across our community for many years. As a follow-up to Jon Bockian’s very thoughtful letter and citizens’ comments, here’s some additional info for your review. According to the International Dark-Sky Association (darksky.org) research, “The inappropriate or excessive use of...
LETTER: Allowing Illuminated Sign on Arsenal Yards Building Would be a “Very Bad Idea”
Boylston Properties is requesting a zoning change to allow it to place a large, illuminated sign at the top of the 130 ft. high Building G in Arsenal Yards. This is a very bad idea for the following reasons:. 1. It constitutes a “branding” of Watertown. Watertown prides itself on...
Watertown Schools See Influx of Students at Elementary, High School Levels
More students arrived at the Watertown Public Schools than expected this fall, requiring the addition of some new classes, teachers and support staff. Superintendent Dede Galdston told the School Committee on Monday that she believes the district’s new schools are part of the draw. The 2022-23 school year is...
19 Watertown Residents Joining Jimmy Fund Walk, Teen Serving as “Walk Hero”
Nineteen residents from Watertown will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. David Morris, Garry Nolan, Cheryl Ramhorst, Anna Nolan, Michelle Sloan, Evelyn Krache Morris, Catherine Durkee, Thomas Opar, Lisa Soo Hoo, Rosina Lucibello, and nine Watertown residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $155 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in its 33-year history.
Watertown’s Tremedal Concert Series Holding Farewell Concert
After more than three decades the Watertown-based Tremedal Concert Series will hold one final, farewell concert. For 32 years the Watertown/El Salvador sister city project presented folk concerts at First. Parish Unitarian Church of Watertown. “All proceeds benefited our El Salvadoran sister city Nueva Esperanza (New Hope). Funds supported many...
Eight Watertown Homes Were Sold This Week
A variety of properties were sold this week in town. 93 Channing Road #93, 3 bedroom 1 bathroom 1,502 sq. ft. Townhouse, Sold: $685,000. 314 Lexington St. #314, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,157 sq. ft. Townhouse, Sold: $470,000. 8 Oakland St., 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom 1,616 sq. ft. Single Family,...
