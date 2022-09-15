Read full article on original website
Young NC man dies after truck flips in Johnston County crash
Kolby Alexander Jones, 20, died in the wreck near Princeton early Sunday morning.
cbs17
Man in wig, carrying trash bag robs Raleigh bank near NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NC State University Police said they received a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon that happened at a Wells Fargo just off campus. Police said a victim told them the robbery had happened at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2001 Clark Ave. The suspect reportedly presented a note to a bank teller, demanded money and said they had a gun. However, police say no weapon was shown during the robbery.
WECT
Man killed after rear-ending gasoline tanker in Columbus County
DELCO, N.C. (WECT) - The driver of a white SUV was killed after he rear-ended a gasoline tanker in the morning of September 19 at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Highway and Highway 87. Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire and Rescue officials pronounced the driver of the SUV dead at the scene and...
Army paratrooper shot to death outside his North Carolina apartment
A 22-year-old shot outside of his apartment earlier this week has been identified as a paratrooper in the Army's 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg.
Man charged after deadly shooting in car at North Carolina mall
Raleigh Police have arrested a suspect for a shooting that took place at the Triangle Town Center mall Friday afternoon.
cbs17
Crash, downed utility pole closes road in downtown Raleigh for nearly 12 hours, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a street is closed in downtown Raleigh because of a crash investigation. The road has since reopened. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. when a driver struck a utility pole, causing it to come down. As of 9:47 a.m., officers say...
20-year-old Jacksonville man killed in crash on US-70
PRINCETON, N.C. — A driver was killed in a crash early Sunday morning while driving on U.S. Highway 70 through a small Johnston County town. Authorities said at around 3 a.m., the driver drifted off to the right side of the road and struck a drain in a driveway. That caused his car to flip.
‘Silver Alert’ issued for missing Laurinburg man
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A “Silver Alert” has been issued for a missing 47-year-old Laurinburg man who is believed to be cognitively impaired. Hasson Tariq “Reek” McEachin is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 185 pounds, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons. He is partially bald with black hair and brown eyes. McEachin was […]
jocoreport.com
Fatal Wreck Under Investigation
UPDATE 2:20PM – The victim has been identified as Kolby Alexander Jones, age 20, from Jacksonville, NC. PRINCETON – One person died in a single vehicle traffic accident on US 70 in Princeton, near the Wayne County, around 3:00am Sunday. For an unknown reason, the driver drifted off...
Car goes off road, driver killed in crash on I-540 in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A driver was killed Sunday night in a crash on Interstate 540 near Leesville Road. The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-540 near Glenwood Avenue. Police said the car went through a guardrail and ran off the road into an...
sandhillssentinel.com
One airlifted after crash near Robbins
Four people were taken to area hospitals after a crash on Highway 24/27 near Robbins. First responders were called to the intersection of Tarry Church Road around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. They arrived to a Jeep Wrangler on its driver’s side, and a Toyota Camry that hit a tree. According...
Man dies after being shot ‘unintentionally’ at Triangle Town Center, Raleigh police say
Police say the victim was in a car with the suspect in the North Raleigh mall when he was shot.
cbs17
2 Raleigh hospital workers sickened after eating donated ‘home-baked goods,’ officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Raleigh hospital workers became sick after eating some food that had been donated to the hospital earlier this week. The incident happened Thursday at Duke Raleigh Hospital, according to a news release Friday from Duke Health officials. The two workers ate “donated home-baked goods”...
cbs17
Police collect 340 firearms in Fayetteville gun buyback event
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After Raleigh and Durham County held recent gun buyback programs, Fayetteville police held an event of their own Saturday. In Saturday’s event, Fayetteville police paid people to turn in their guns. The amounts varied based on the type of gun. The Fayetteville event collected...
Up and Coming Weekly
Police ID man killed in shooting outside Fayetteville apartment
The Fayetteville Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed Tuesday night, Sept. 13 outside a Fayetteville apartment. Nicholas Antonio Bobo, 22, had multiple gunshot wounds when officers found him outside his apartment, the Police Department said in a release. He died at the scene, police said.
Zebulon man wins big after finding month-old lottery ticket in truck
WENDELL, N.C. — A Wake County man is a lot richer after buying a $2 Quik Pick ticket from a store in Wendell. Kenneth Kiriazes, 64, of Zebulon, bought the Lucky for Life ticket about a month ago and left it in his truck. When he checked it on Sunday, he was surprised to see he won.
2 juveniles, woman accused of breaking into 9 Lumberton businesses
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and a woman have been charged after Lumberton police said they broke into nine businesses early Tuesday morning. Jennifer Lynn Britt, 42, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, eight counts of felony […]
cbs17
Police ask drivers to avoid area after ‘serious injury crash’ in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say Sawmill Road is closed Thursday afternoon after a crash. Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, and the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They say they continue to investigate the crash. Officers said that Northbound...
Man dies after falling from roof in Apex
APEX, N.C. — A man died after falling off the roof of a home in Apex Wednesday. The man was part of a roofing team that was working on a home in the 100 block of Langshire Court. Police arrived after 4 p.m. to find him seriously injured. The...
Cary homeowner believes attempted break-in connected to teen social media trend
Cary police are investigating after an attempted robbery at home in the 200 block of Bebington Drive.
