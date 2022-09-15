ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

cbs17

Man in wig, carrying trash bag robs Raleigh bank near NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NC State University Police said they received a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon that happened at a Wells Fargo just off campus. Police said a victim told them the robbery had happened at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2001 Clark Ave. The suspect reportedly presented a note to a bank teller, demanded money and said they had a gun. However, police say no weapon was shown during the robbery.
RALEIGH, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Hamlet, NC
WRAL News

20-year-old Jacksonville man killed in crash on US-70

PRINCETON, N.C. — A driver was killed in a crash early Sunday morning while driving on U.S. Highway 70 through a small Johnston County town. Authorities said at around 3 a.m., the driver drifted off to the right side of the road and struck a drain in a driveway. That caused his car to flip.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

‘Silver Alert’ issued for missing Laurinburg man

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A “Silver Alert” has been issued for a missing 47-year-old Laurinburg man who is believed to be cognitively impaired. Hasson Tariq “Reek” McEachin is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 185 pounds, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons. He is partially bald with black hair and brown eyes. McEachin was […]
LAURINBURG, NC
jocoreport.com

Fatal Wreck Under Investigation

UPDATE 2:20PM – The victim has been identified as Kolby Alexander Jones, age 20, from Jacksonville, NC. PRINCETON – One person died in a single vehicle traffic accident on US 70 in Princeton, near the Wayne County, around 3:00am Sunday. For an unknown reason, the driver drifted off...
PRINCETON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

One airlifted after crash near Robbins

Four people were taken to area hospitals after a crash on Highway 24/27 near Robbins. First responders were called to the intersection of Tarry Church Road around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. They arrived to a Jeep Wrangler on its driver’s side, and a Toyota Camry that hit a tree. According...
ROBBINS, NC
cbs17

Police collect 340 firearms in Fayetteville gun buyback event

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After Raleigh and Durham County held recent gun buyback programs, Fayetteville police held an event of their own Saturday. In Saturday’s event, Fayetteville police paid people to turn in their guns. The amounts varied based on the type of gun. The Fayetteville event collected...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Police ID man killed in shooting outside Fayetteville apartment

The Fayetteville Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed Tuesday night, Sept. 13 outside a Fayetteville apartment. Nicholas Antonio Bobo, 22, had multiple gunshot wounds when officers found him outside his apartment, the Police Department said in a release. He died at the scene, police said.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

2 juveniles, woman accused of breaking into 9 Lumberton businesses

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and a woman have been charged after Lumberton police said they broke into nine businesses early Tuesday morning. Jennifer Lynn Britt, 42, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, eight counts of felony […]
LUMBERTON, NC
cbs17

Police ask drivers to avoid area after ‘serious injury crash’ in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say Sawmill Road is closed Thursday afternoon after a crash. Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, and the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They say they continue to investigate the crash. Officers said that Northbound...
WRAL News

Man dies after falling from roof in Apex

APEX, N.C. — A man died after falling off the roof of a home in Apex Wednesday. The man was part of a roofing team that was working on a home in the 100 block of Langshire Court. Police arrived after 4 p.m. to find him seriously injured. The...
APEX, NC

