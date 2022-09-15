Read full article on original website
Related
bloomberglaw.com
US Rail-Union Deal Showcases Labor Angst Extending Beyond Wages
Unions threatened to strike if deal didn’t revamp sick leave. The key issue that almost triggered the first US railroad strike in 30 years and threatened to hobble the economy wasn’t wages, but sick leave, highlighting broadening worker demands in a tight labor market. Union leaders and railway...
bloomberglaw.com
Manchin Says He Will Support Looman for Top Wage Regulator
Senate Democrat Joe Manchin said he will support the Biden administration’s latest pick for the role of the US Department of Labor’s top wage regulator after he was instrumental in tanking the previous nominee, David Weil. “I will vote for her,” the West Virginia senator told the International...
bloomberglaw.com
Punching In: Lawmakers Tee Up Vote on EEOC General Counsel
Monday morning musings for workplace watchers. ’s nominee for general counsel of the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, told Senators last week that she would seek consensus in her role as the civil rights agency’s top attorney. On Wednesday the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will vote...
bloomberglaw.com
Trump Ally Faces Foreign-Agent Trial Under Mar-a-Lago Cloud (2)
Tom Barrack is charged with trying to shape US policy for UAE. Trial comes as Trump faces DOJ probe over classified documents. ’s 2016 campaign as the genial face of outreach to the business community and moderate Republicans. In a convention speech that stood out for its positivity, Barrack likened his friend of 40 years to a jeweler who would restore America’s “polish.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bloomberglaw.com
Bank Agencies’ Climate Test Plans Face Uncertainties, Murky Data
Fed, OCC, FDIC planning climate scenario analysis for big banks. Regulators are urged to be creative given data gaps, inexactitudes. Federal bank regulators are facing data gaps, speculation and inexactitude as they gear up for their unprecedented plans to review banks’ preparedness for climate change. The Federal Reserve, the...
bloomberglaw.com
Five Key Tax Risks Every Educational Institution Should Consider
As students return to university campuses this fall, institutions continue to face increased tax compliance and reporting complexities that create additional risk. Understanding some of the key risks and how to mitigate them through proper planning and consultation are of utmost importance. Unrelated Business Income (UBI) In recent years, the...
bloomberglaw.com
CFIUS Report Offers Valuable Lessons for Foreign Investors
The 2021 annual report to Congress of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US merits study for its important insights for foreign investors contemplating investments in US businesses. It also contains valuable information about CFIUS oversight of Chinese investors. CFIUS is an interagency panel that reviews acquisitions of US...
bloomberglaw.com
N.Y. Climate Guidance to Focus on Banks’ Operational Resiliency (1)
NY Superintendent of Financial Services says guidance coming in weeks. Focus on operational risk aims to take politics out of climate. New York’s financial regulator plans to unveil its planned climate risk guidance in the coming weeks that will focus on how banks can manage the operational risks posed by rising temperatures and increase in extreme weather events.
RELATED PEOPLE
bloomberglaw.com
Trump Records Review Can Be Done in a Month in DOJ Plan (2)
Records seized by the FBI from Donald Trump ’s Florida home can be reviewed by a neutral third party at a rate of about 500 documents each business day, the US Justice Department said in a court filing, as the former president’s lawyers sought to put off a formal claim that he declassified them.
Zero-Covid harming 75% of European firms in China: business group
China's "inflexible" and "inconsistent" zero-Covid policy is crippling European business operations in the country, a major business lobby said Wednesday, warning that the presence of the companies "can no longer be taken for granted". "China's business environment will remain unpredictable as long as the threat of lockdowns exists," the organisation said, calling Xi's flagship policy "inflexible and inconsistently implemented" and cautioning that ideology seemed to be "trumping the economy".
bloomberglaw.com
Trump Asks Appeals Court to Keep Classified Files From DOJ (1)
Donald Trump asked a federal appeals court to uphold an order that temporarily bars Justice Department investigators from using about 100 documents with classified markings in a criminal probe of the former president. The records -- some bearing top secret markings -- should remain off limits to investigators while a...
bloomberglaw.com
Justice Jackson’s D.C. Circuit Successor Confirmed by Senate
The Senate confirmed US District Judge Florence Y. Pan to the federal appeals court in Washington, filling the seat vacated by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson when she was elevated to the Supreme Court. The Senate voted 52-42 Tuesday to elevate Pan to the US Court of Appeals for the District...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bloomberglaw.com
Timeshare Sellers May Have a Vacation From Minimum Tax—Part 1
US corporations that sell vacation ownership intervals are entitled to installment sale deferral on their retail customer sales, generating large GAAP earnings in excess of taxable income. In Part 1 of a two-part. series. , Gunster, Yoakley & Stewart, P.A.'s Alan S. Lederman describes these special VOI-industry tax deferral rules,...
bloomberglaw.com
Tax Policy Takes the Driver’s Seat Again With New EV Credits
The Inflation Reduction Act, passed over the summer to much fanfare, carries with it some provisions for electric vehicles. Chief among them is a sourcing requirement that mandates portions of materials that go in to the batteries be extracted or processed domestically—an effort to remain competitive in what may be the next big boom.
bloomberglaw.com
Pentagon Shift to PFAS-Free Foam Spurring ‘Tidal Wave’ of Change
Military to replace leading firefighting tool used since Vietnam. Kevin Ferrara spent his career working around a wispy white chemical foam that could douse the hottest jet-fuel fires he fought, and was still considered harmless. “Just like soap and water,” Air Force officials said of the firefighting foam Ferrara’s teams...
bloomberglaw.com
Transgender Health Care Becomes Target for Wide GOP-Led Rollback
For about a week in May, Alabama had the harshest anti-transgender law in the US. Any doctor that prescribed puberty blockers or hormone therapy to people under the age of 18 could face felony charges, spend up to 10 years in prison and pay a $15,000 fine. Physicians scrambled to refill their patients’ prescriptions before the law kicked in; parents started contemplating plans to relocate their families out of state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bloomberglaw.com
The Art of Settling But Not Resolving Gig Worker Status Disputes
Gig economy companies like Uber Technologies Inc. , Lyft Inc. , and Grubhub Inc. , have paid hundreds of millions to defend and settle claims over the past decade that they wrongly classified workers as independent contractors, but legal and practical hurdles for plaintiffs and state enforcers mean these companies have not had to reclassify their workforces.
Comments / 0