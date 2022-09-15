ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Plane crash kills one in Albemarle County

By Brad Zinn, Staunton News Leader
 5 days ago

ALBEMARLE COUNTY — Virginia State Police said one person was killed after a plane crashed Wednesday night in Albemarle County, a press release said.

Police said the plane crashed shortly before 11:30 p.m.

According to the press release, Albemarle County authorities received a distress call from the unidentified pilot. Efforts were made to direct him to the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport, but the private, single-engine aircraft was unable to make it to the airport and crashed into a wooded area near Plank Road and Stillhouse Creek Road, south of Interstate 64.

The plane caught fire, the release said.

Police said the pilot was the only occupant of the aircraft. State Police Aviation assisted ground crews in locating the wreckage.

The pilot's remains were sent to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, examination and positive identification.

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are on the way to the crash site to conduct an investigation, state police said.

