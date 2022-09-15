Read full article on original website
LRCA DeRidder Pro Rodeo kicks off fair
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Fair kicks off the Louisiana Rodeo Cowboy Association DeRidder’s Pro Rodeo on Oct.1. The Rodeo will be held at the Beauregard Covered Arena at 5515 Highway 190. Gate admission is $10.
Lake Charles church builds multipurpose facility to help homeless
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Lockdowns lifted at Washington-Marion, LaGrange, Molo. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Donut King owner explains why she...
Create and embellish pumpkins with Masterpiece Bayou
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Masterpiece Bayou is hosting a class on how to create and embellish pumpkins for a fall collection. Instructors will give steps to create a unique pumpkin. Masterpiece Bayou said they are providing supplies for the painting class, which will be held at the RealArt Gallery in...
Lockdowns lifted at Washington-Marion, LaGrange, Molo
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Precautionary lockdowns put in place at Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School, and Molo Middle School have been lifted, according to authorities. The lockdowns were put into place after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call stating during an altercation among several students at...
Sunrise Interviews: Allen Parish Correctional Center job fair
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re searching for a good-paying job with great benefits the Louisiana Department of Corrections may just have what you’re looking for. We spoke with Assistant Warden Krystle Simon and Director of Nursing Camille Tramel about the upcoming Allen Correctional Center job fair.
Senior citizen grant program available for local nonprofits
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mae’s Mission a granting nonprofit in Southwest Louisiana, has announced its senior citizen grant program is available. The grant program will accept applications online until 6 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2022. The requirement for eligibility in the program is to obtain charitable work, which...
Sulphur Senior Center hosts second “Gas Up” event
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Senior Center is showing its appreciation during Senior Center month by celebrating its second “Gas Up” event of 2022. The event is an effort to help cut costs and provide financial assistance to current active community members with local city officials as center staff taking a trip out to the gas pumps.
Health Headlines: Brain-powered prosthetics
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In most cases, artificial limbs are in a fixed position. That means the wearer’s movements aren’t natural and may even be uncomfortable. But now, scientists are testing brain-powered prosthetic ankles that may be game-changing for amputees. 55-year-old Greg Phillips was on his way...
Abraham’s Tent organizing multiple events this week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Abraham’s Tent will have a busy schedule Monday as multiple events will be taking place this week. Free haircuts will are being provided by a local barber shop, Beards and Shears, at Abraham’s Tent on Sept. 19, 2022. The barber shop will also...
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting Jr. Deputy Academy in October
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its Jr. Deputy Academy for children ages 11 to 14 beginning Oct. 5, 2022. The program teaches children the importance of their roles as citizens in our community by teaching leadership skills and the value of teamwork. Attendees will also gain a better understanding of the various roles our CPSO deputies play in our community. The program encourages good moral character, integrity, and strong leadership.
Hackberry High School students celebrate teacher becoming U.S. citizen
Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - Sometimes what is taught in a classroom doesn’t come from a book. That lesson was evident as Hackberry High School students lined the hallways to honor their teacher’s accomplishment of becoming a U.S. citizen. Spanish teacher Lino Campos’ journey from Yucatan, Mexico to...
Commissioners needed for upcoming election
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court Lynn Jones is asking residents to help assist in the upcoming November election. The clerk’s office is looking for residents willing to work as election commissioners. Election commissioners receive $200 per election day worked. Those who are interested in...
New Providence Baptist Church holding community food giveaway
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The New Providence Baptist Church will be holding a community food giveaway on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. and last until the food is gone. It will be at the church at 307 Deshotel Lane in Lake Charles. There...
Boil advisory lifted for DeRidder residents
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for the City of DeRidder has been lifted, according to city officials. The city had been under a boil advisory since Sept. 16, 2022, after a contractor hit a main water line on Hwy 190.
Lake Charles hosting information meetings for Housing Rehabilitation Recovery Program
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Community Development Department will be hosting two information meetings for contractors on Sept. 20, 2022, and Sept. 26. Both meetings will be held in the City Council Chambers on 326 Pujo St. and will begin at 6 p.m. These informational...
Water shutoff planned for Lake Arthur Wednesday
Lake Arthur, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Lake Arthur will shut off water to the entire town Wednesday morning to repair a major water line. Town officials said water service will be out from 8 a.m. through most of the day. When water is restored, the town will be...
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 19, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 19, 2022. Robin Dale Parker, 40, DeQuincy: Theft under $1,000; contempt of court; burglary; theft under $1,000; trespassing. Dewayland Jamyrick Rolax, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; unauthorized entry of an...
Alliance for Positive Growth hosting Public Service Commissioner candidate forum
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Alliance for Positive Growth SWLA will be hosting a Public Service Commissioner candidate forum ahead of the November election today, Sept. 20, 2022. The event will be at 6 p.m. in the Dream Center at 1701 Ryan St. in Lake Charles. District 4 candidates...
McNeese Football regroups after loss to Alcorn State
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Monday was a look in the mirror type of practice for the McNeese Cowboys, as they began to try to address some of the issues that came from the 30-19 loss to Alcorn State. As the Cowboys now sit at (0-3) on the season, Head Coach Gary Goff made it clear that this is not uncharted territory for him. Over a decade ago Goff was the Head Coach at Division II Tiffin University. At Tiffin Goff won only 5 games in his first three seasons, but managed to turn the program completely around finished 9-2 his last year with the program.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our Hot and Dry Pattern Continues Through the Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our summer weather pattern continues to be in full swing this week. Upper-level high pressure continues to dominate the Southern United States, meaning warm temperatures and dry weather will continue throughout the week. Wednesday will be no exception to this. We’re expecting temperatures to rise into the mid 90′s for highs and fall into the low 70′s for lows. With dew points Wednesday afternoon still in the upper 60′s, that will make for quite a muggy feel. If you have any outdoor activities planned or will be working outside it will be dry but humid, meaning stay hydrated and take breaks if working. This weather looks to continue at least through the end of the work week. There are signs the high-pressure system may begin to break down this weekend, though temperatures should still hang close to normal around 90 degrees. Next week a cold front may approach the area, which could bring somewhat cooler temperatures as well. With that would come the possibility of less humid weather as well.
