Police investigating a fatal shooting in south Wichita. Around 1:40 Thursday morning, first responders were called to 45th street South and Hydraulic.

Officers found a person at the scene suffering from a chest wound. Police say a 21-year-old man was shot after a fight, and friends were driving the man to a hospital when they flagged down the police.

The shooting victim died a short time later. Police are working on identifying a suspect.

