Idaho and Taiwan sign 2-year wheat trade agreement
Gov. Brad Little on Monday signed a two-year agreement supporting Idaho wheat sales to Taiwan in a deal that officials say gives wheat producers a reliable buyer and Taiwan a dependable supplier. The Republican governor participated in the ceremonial signing with officials from Taiwan, the Idaho wheat industry and Taiwan Flour Mills Association. Wheat is one of ...
Biz ‘Bite:’ KB Home debuts first new-home community in Idaho
KB Home has announced the debut of its first new-home community in the state, Graycliff in Meridian, that features personalized built houses priced from the low $400,000s. The homebuilder held a grand opening celebration the weekend of Sept. 17 to showcase amenities and design characteristics — including ENERGY STAR certified features and indoor environments guided by the ...
Biz ‘Bite:’ COMPASS seeking public comment in drafting regional long-range transportation plan
The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS) has announced an opportunity for public feedback as it drafts its regional long-range transportation plan for Ada and Canyon counties, titled Communities in Motion 2050. “The plan accounts for $5.7 billion in funded capital projects to the year 2050, from extending State Highway 16 south to Interstate 84 ...
