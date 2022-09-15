Read full article on original website
KB Home has announced the debut of its first new-home community in the state, Graycliff in Meridian, that features personalized built houses priced from the low $400,000s. The homebuilder held a grand opening celebration the weekend of Sept. 17 to showcase amenities and design characteristics — including ENERGY STAR certified features and indoor environments guided by the ...
The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS) has announced an opportunity for public feedback as it drafts its regional long-range transportation plan for Ada and Canyon counties, titled Communities in Motion 2050. “The plan accounts for $5.7 billion in funded capital projects to the year 2050, from extending State Highway 16 south to Interstate 84 ...
