ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Buddy's Pizza to close its Delta Township location

By Rachel Greco, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 5 days ago

DELTA TWP. — Just over two years after it opened, Detroit-based Buddy's Pizza's first location in the Lansing area is set to close.

Alexis Schuchert, a spokesperson for the company, confirmed the impending closure of the 5924 W. Saginaw Highway location Thursday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25bWmV_0hwSm98A00

The restaurant will close Sunday, according to an emailed statement from Buddy’s Pizza Chief Brand Officer Wes Pikula.

The 6,350-square-foot pizzeria opened in June 2020. The store employs 20 people, spokesperson Nikki Little said in an email.

"The full-service Lansing location opened June 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with limited carryout-only service," Little said. "Despite overcoming many obstacles throughout the pandemic, we’ve decided to consolidate operations to our Okemos full-service location, which opened in March of this year."

There are no plans to close the Okemos location, Little said.

"We look forward to continuing to serve the community at our Okemos location," Pikula said. "We have provided opportunities for Lansing employees to transfer to other Buddy’s locations so our loyal customers can continue connecting with their favorite Buddy’s team members."

The chain has 22 locations currently, according to Buddy's Pizza's website.

C ontact Rachel Greco at rgreco@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @GrecoatLSJ .

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Buddy's Pizza to close its Delta Township location

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Okemos, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
Lansing, MI
Food & Drinks
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Delta Twp#Buddy S Pizza#Buddy
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy