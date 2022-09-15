ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Ron Tappan, Hopatcong administrator, picked as Sussex County administrator

By Bruce A. Scruton, New Jersey Herald
New Jersey Herald
New Jersey Herald
 5 days ago

NEWTON ― Hopatcong Business Administrator Ron Tappan was selected to be the new Sussex County Administrator by the Board of County Commissioners at Wednesday's meeting.

Tappan has been in the Hopatcong post since 2017 when he left the position as head of Sussex County's Department of Central and Shared Services, a post he had held since 2009.

Tappan replaces Gregory Poff, who left the county position earlier this year to accept the job of administrator in Randolph. For the past three months, John Lovell has served as interim county administrator.

Tappan becomes the fifth administrator ― counting Lovell and himself ― since long-time administrator John Eskilson retired in 2015. Eskilson's replacement, Steve Gruchacz, who had been administrator of the Department of Human Services, retired after just nine months into his five-year term.

Tappan was then named by the county board as interim administrator, serving until Poff was named administrator in April 2017. Poff was given a contract extension in December 2020.

Tappan began working for the county in 2004 and four years later was named administrator of the Department of Central and Shared Services. Previous to that, he worked for Alcoa and the Newport News Shipbuilding Company.

According to the hiring resolution, he will have an initial three-year term as administrator, beginning Monday, with an annual salary of $175,000.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopatcong, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Hopatcong, NJ
Government
City
Randolph, NJ
County
Sussex County, NJ
City
Newton, NJ
Sussex County, NJ
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Administrator#Newport News Shipbuilding#The County Board
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New Jersey Herald

New Jersey Herald

487
Followers
398
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newton, NJ from New Jersey Herald.

 http://njherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy