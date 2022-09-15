Ron Tappan, Hopatcong administrator, picked as Sussex County administrator

NEWTON ― Hopatcong Business Administrator Ron Tappan was selected to be the new Sussex County Administrator by the Board of County Commissioners at Wednesday's meeting.

Tappan has been in the Hopatcong post since 2017 when he left the position as head of Sussex County's Department of Central and Shared Services, a post he had held since 2009.

Tappan replaces Gregory Poff, who left the county position earlier this year to accept the job of administrator in Randolph. For the past three months, John Lovell has served as interim county administrator.

Tappan becomes the fifth administrator ― counting Lovell and himself ― since long-time administrator John Eskilson retired in 2015. Eskilson's replacement, Steve Gruchacz, who had been administrator of the Department of Human Services, retired after just nine months into his five-year term.

Tappan was then named by the county board as interim administrator, serving until Poff was named administrator in April 2017. Poff was given a contract extension in December 2020.

Tappan began working for the county in 2004 and four years later was named administrator of the Department of Central and Shared Services. Previous to that, he worked for Alcoa and the Newport News Shipbuilding Company.

According to the hiring resolution, he will have an initial three-year term as administrator, beginning Monday, with an annual salary of $175,000.