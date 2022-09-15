Akron firefighters and police early Thursday morning blocked off Home Avenue at Tallmadge Avenue because of a chemical release at a nearby company.

Home Avenue has since reopened to traffic, the Akron Fire Department said.

The business impacted by the spill was evacuated as were other neighboring businesses in the Chapel Hill neighborhood, the Akron Fire Department said. No injuries were reported.

What kind of chemical spilled, and how much, was not immediately available.

A hazardous materials team was on scene mitigating the situation, the department said in a news release.

Firefighters were called out at 6:47 a.m. to 1245 Home Ave., site of the Hygenic Corp.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Home Avenue in Akron reopens following hazardous materials incident