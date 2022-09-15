ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron Beacon Journal

Home Avenue in Akron reopens following hazardous materials incident

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JcwgV_0hwSm5bG00

Akron firefighters and police early Thursday morning blocked off Home Avenue at Tallmadge Avenue because of a chemical release at a nearby company.

Home Avenue has since reopened to traffic, the Akron Fire Department said.

The business impacted by the spill was evacuated as were other neighboring businesses in the Chapel Hill neighborhood, the Akron Fire Department said. No injuries were reported.

What kind of chemical spilled, and how much, was not immediately available.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the beaconjournal today to access all of our content online at cm.beaconjournal.com/specialoffer.

A hazardous materials team was on scene mitigating the situation, the department said in a news release.

Firefighters were called out at 6:47 a.m. to 1245 Home Ave., site of the Hygenic Corp.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Home Avenue in Akron reopens following hazardous materials incident

Comments / 1

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Akron to add more speed tables to roadways based on resident input

AKRON, Ohio — Speed tables installed earlier this year to slow down Akron’s lead-footed drivers will reappear next year, and some could be in new locations, the city said. Earlier this year, 28 speed tables were installed on 14 Akron streets. The tables were positioned in all 10 wards, with some areas requiring two tables.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Medical examiner identifies man struck, killed on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old man died early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle on I-90 on the city’s East side. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Kendric Shadwick. Cleveland EMS said the fatal accident happened just before 1 a.m. Monday in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Materials#Home Avenue#The Akron Fire Department#The Hygenic Corp#Akron Beacon Journal
cleveland19.com

Man shot to death in Akron parking lot

SUMMIT COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - A man was found murdered in an Akron parking lot Sunday morning. The Summit County Medical Examiner said the victim was discovered around 9:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Flower Court, near E. Lods Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron firefighters rescue person, dog from house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department said firefighters rescued a person and dog Sunday morning from a house fire. Crews took the victim to a hospital and revived the dog on scene, according to the department. The blaze broke out around 11:15 a.m. at a home in the...
whbc.com

34-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Sunday morning shooting death in Akron. 34-year-old Dartanian Howard was found dead in a parking lot off East Lods Street in the city. He had been shot several times. A caller from nearby Elizabeth Park says he made the discovery. No...
AKRON, OH
newsnet5

Ohio Highway Patrol shares concerns over N.E. Ohio impaired driving

CLEVELAND — Levi Garrison of North Canton is not happy with the latest impaired driving statistics recently released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol indicating nearly 40,000 OVI crashes have taken place statewide since 2019. Garrison lost his brother Michael Garrison, 22, in an October 2017 drunk driving accident....
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio mail clerk accused of stealing sneakers, cell phones

A mail processing clerk at the United States Postal Service's Brooklyn branch is accused of stealing parcels worth nearly $8,800. Brandon Monteal Williams, AKA Brandon Trotter, 32, of Euclid, took "numerous parcels" containing high-end merchandise between January 2022 and March 2022, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio told the FOX 8 I-Team.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Bakery employee extremely uncomfortable after customer encounter: Broadview Heights Police Blotter

On Aug. 27, police were dispatched to a Broadview Road bakery after a male customer was making a female employee feel extremely uncomfortable. The woman said the incident turned odd when she helped load a pre-ordered cake into the man’s vehicle. That’s when the frustrated man told her he was picking up the cake, but wasn’t invited to the party. This made her uncomfortable.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
whbc.com

Canton Church Celebrates Long History With Marker Unveiling

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big day for the congregation of a Canton church on Saturday. An Ohio Historical Marker was unveiled near the dead end of 10th Street NE at Ross Avenue, the former site of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. It’s the first...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Akron Police Make Arrest in Ambush Killing of City Woman

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s been an arrest made in that horrible crime in Akron where a woman was shot to death inside her vehicle after she had just pulled into her driveway. 25-year-old Antonio Miller was arrested Friday by Akron police and the U.S....
AKRON, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy