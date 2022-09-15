ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

UM Homecoming Parade features new route

MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana's Homecoming Parade returns to Missoula after a two-year hiatus and due to construction on the Beartracks Bridge, the route has been modified. Homecoming events start on Sept. 21 and the parade returns on Sept. 24. The UM Alumni Association released the following...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Education
Missoula, MT
Education
City
Missoula, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

New Missoula Mayor Talks Property Taxes and Bipartisanship

New City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess made his debut appearance on Friday’s City Talk program and immediately began answering questions from Talk Back listeners, eager to speak to the new mayor. The first caller immediately focused the new mayor’s attention on the issue of Missoula’s rapidly rising property...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Black Bear Sighted in Upper Miller Creek Neighborhood

This reporter and his wife were driving up St. Francis Drive and headed to the intersection of St. Thomas Drive in the Upper Miller Creek area at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Sunday when we spotted a small black bear run across the road and into a large yard belonging to one of our neighbors.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Man Hits Juvenile With an Arrow at a Missoula Park

At approximately 7:04 p.m. on September 15, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Downtown Lions Park for a report of an incident involving a bow and arrow. The initial reports stated a male in the park was shooting a bow, an arrow came into the backyard and struck the caller, and the male was waving around a taser. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Donovan
montanarightnow.com

Missoula's new canine commissioner ready to sniff out solutions

Gidge the three-legged Border Collie is out to prove he can do anything a four-footed pet can do — even serve as a county commissioner. Gidge recently won a countywide contest to serve as the fourth and furriest member of the Board of County Commissioners. The competition between approximately 60 submissions came down to the wire between Gidge and his closest challenger, a frog named Jeremiah.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

University of Montana student passes away in Aber Hall

MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana student passed away in Aber Hall on campus overnight Monday-Tuesday, according to a UM spokesperson. The student was a resident at Aber Hall, according to UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz. The exact time of the death is not being shared at this time. The...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Space#Infrastructure#Parking Garage#Linus College#Air Force#University Of Montana#Umpd
montanarightnow.com

Traffic Alert: Another road closed for Mullan BUILD project

MISSOULA, Mont. - A busy street used as a detour for the Mullan BUILD project will be closed starting Monday, September 19. Flynn Lane will close to through traffic for three to five days. This is the road residents living near Hellgate Elementary use as a detour to go into...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Helicopters to deliver lift towers at Lookout Pass Ski Area

MISSOULA, Mont. — Helicopters will be in the Lookout Pass area on Monday as they fly lift towers into position for the New Eagle Peak Quad Chairlift. The resort is sharing pictures from the ground on the progress so far. It says this lift will open 500 acres of...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
BALLANTINE, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Biking
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Police Arrest Woman for Having 3.8 Grams of Meth

At approximately 1:15 a.m. on September 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed two vehicles in the parking lot of a casino located in the 2700 block of South Reserve Street. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “A little after one in the morning, an officer on patrol...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police attempt to identify man in photos

MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department needs your help identifying the man in the following photos. If you know this man, contact Detective Mattix at 406-552-6296. The City of Missoula Police Department released the following information:
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy