Gidge the three-legged Border Collie is out to prove he can do anything a four-footed pet can do — even serve as a county commissioner. Gidge recently won a countywide contest to serve as the fourth and furriest member of the Board of County Commissioners. The competition between approximately 60 submissions came down to the wire between Gidge and his closest challenger, a frog named Jeremiah.

MISSOULA COUNTY, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO