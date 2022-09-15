ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Adirondack Explorer

Loon Lake’s lifestyles of the rich and famous

HIstoric former resort features a surviving hotel annex, several cottages (including one that housed multiple presidents) and a history of famous visitors. Loon Lake is along a road less taken. You won’t pass it on your way from here to there. Found three miles west of state Route 3, 20 miles north of Saranac Lake, along Route 26, the old Port Kent-Hopkinton Turnpike, it requires a dedicated trip. Its history as one of the most “socially prominent” resorts in the Adirondacks saw wealthy families such as the Vanderbilts, Whitneys, Rothschilds, Rockefellers, and Guggenheims regularly staying as guests. It features one of the earliest golf courses in the Adirondacks and African-American homesteaders with ties to Gerrit Smith of Timbuctoo and the abolitionist movement.
LOON LAKE, NY
VTDigger

Secrecy around Williston cop’s activities

I once attended a meeting where a Vermont teacher was being ripped to shreds by parents whose complaints were pretty much that he was too strict and unrelenting on excuses for students’ noncompliance. The teacher was fired. The union didn’t do much to defend him as I think their lawyer saw that the parents were way too worked up for any kind of solution to be worked out. When it’s a cop it seems all caution must be practiced to protect one who has blatantly violated procedures and who knows what else. They won’t say.
WILLISTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Police: Two dead from overdose in Killington

Killington, VT — Two people found dead in a room at the Killington Motel on Saturday likely died of accidental drug overdose, police said. Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were pronounced dead at the scene, one day after emergency responders revived a person in a neighboring room with the overdose reversal drug Narcan.
KILLINGTON, VT
miltonindependent.com

Here are 5 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County

Details: A chance for kids to touch and climb in really big trucks including fire trucks, tractors and tow trucks. When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17-10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Where: Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction. Details: Interact with different historical reenactment groups at this...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

Young Writers Project: The coming of autumn

Granted, Merriam-Webster just proudly announced the addition of “pumpkin spice” to their dictionary this September — but when you live in New England, autumn will always be about the foliage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Young Writers Project: The coming of autumn.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Giant pumpkins from across the region roll into Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association held their annual weigh-off Saturday afternoon at Sam Mazza’s Farmstand. This club holds several events and meetings throughout the year, such as seed swaps and pumpkin patch tours. More experienced growers are always looking to pass on their knowledge to the new members. This year saw a few new state records and some very impressive gourds from new growers. We are told the champion was 2,359.5 pounds, owned by Barry Leblanc of Merrimack, N.H.
COLCHESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Three-vehicle crash in Mendon

MENDON — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Mendon yesterday. The Vermont State Police, along with the Rutland City Fire Department, was dispatched to Meadow Lake Drive at the intersection of US Route 4, at around 9:45 a.m. According to the report, Charles Hemenway, 81, of Rutland, had...
MENDON, VT
WCAX

Overnight fire in Castleton has crews fighting flames

Essex Junction is growing fast but, much like other towns in Chittenden county, there is nowhere for people to live. The Big E Fair brings Vermont vendors to Springfield, Ma. The Big E fair is held at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and is more than 100 years old.
CASTLETON, VT
WCAX

2 dead in apparent drug overdoses in Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are dead and another is fighting for life after suffering apparent drug overdoses in Killington. Vermont State Police say Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were found dead in the Killington Motel just before 7 p.m. Saturday night. Investigators recovered evidence that indicated the pair died from drug overdoses.
KILLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Essex Co. Emergency Services Director mourned

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County leaders, residents, volunteer firefighters and loved ones are now mourning the unexpected loss of longtime local volunteer and Emergency Services Director Max Thwaits. Essex County Office of Emergency Services publicly announced Thwaits’ passing Monday morning, sparking a flood of shock and condolences as his loss rippled...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
Barton Chronicle

VSP Derby request information on Jay break in.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the 09/18/22 at 5:44 a.m., Vermont State Police were contacted by a homeowner in the area of Cross Road in the town of Jay, Vermont, reporting their home had been broken into. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Pictures of the suspect were captured. Anyone with information and/or can identify the suspect, please contact the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks/Trooper Kali Lindor at 802-334-8881.
JAY, VT
WCAX

Doctors recommend Vermonters get flu shots sooner rather than later

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After an off-year because of pandemic precautions, the flu is coming back, according to medical experts. Kinney Drugs said Australia is coming out of its winter flu season that exceeded its five-year average, with COVID-19 cases rising at the same time. So, like every year,...
VERMONT STATE

