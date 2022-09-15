ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Bill Simons
5d ago

oh and the biggest point is we are all paper ballots in FLORIDA, the tabulation machines we have just count the paper ballots. That happened with compromise between Dems and Repubs in state legislature in 2008 I believe. So the Lee GOP doesn't even know what they are talking about.

Bill Simons
5d ago

The crazies are running the asylum. Lee GOP you sound nuts, ya know. Why would sensible right minded people support this kind of nonsense? And, btw, we have a lot of retired FBI, IRS and CIA here you are disrespecting.

Nunya
5d ago

Maybe Lee county has some skeletons they are hiding. This is certainly one of those knee jerk reactions that had been poisoning the American people for a while now. Stupid people doing stupid things. Anyone who thinks this is a good idea is also the reason why we need better education in this country.

