SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The former IT Director of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is heading to federal prison for his role in a bribery scheme. According to court documents, 54-year-old Sven Schreiber will spend one year and plus a day behind bars, followed by two years of supervised release. He will also have to pay a $15,000 fine. Schreiber pleaded guilty to Bribery Concerning Programs Receiving Federal Funds.

