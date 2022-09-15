Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Scooter's Coffees has ribbon cutting ceremony Friday in Alexandria
Alexandria, MN)--Scooter’s Coffee celebrates new location in Alexandria. Scooter’s Coffee held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, September 16 to celebrate its grand opening at 55 Carlos Ave. in Alexandria. Scooter’s is known for its fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries. Scooter’s Coffee has been serving coffee...
voiceofalexandria.com
Obituary- Brad Schmidt, 60
Brad Schmidt, 60 of Alexandria, died on Thursday, September 15th. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 22nd from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Friday, September 23rd from 10:00 to11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria with the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM.
voiceofalexandria.com
Alexandria man injured in crash in Stearns County
(Clearwater, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a two-vehicle crash has sent two people to the hospital in Stearns County. The crash reportedly took place at the intersection of County Road 145 and County Road 44, west of Clearwater. Authorities says Jason Noordmans, 34, of Monticello, was heading eastbound on County...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in a motorcycle crash in Todd County
(Todd County, MN)--One person is injured in a motorcycle crash in Todd County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place early Monday morning on Highway 210 at Todd Co Rd 11, in Bartlett Township. The Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven my a 28-year-old male from Vining, was travelling east bound on Highway 210 when it left the road and rolled.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofalexandria.com
Otter Tail woman is injured in crash near Cushing Friday
(Cushing, MN--The Minnesota State Patrol says one person is injured in a crash on Friday in Morrison County. According to the report, the crash took place in Hwy 10 west near Cushing. A vehicle driven by, Brenda Strohschein, 54, of Otter Tail, was reportedly traveling eastbound on Hwy 10 and lost control, striking the guard rail. Strohschein was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 0