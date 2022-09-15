(Cushing, MN--The Minnesota State Patrol says one person is injured in a crash on Friday in Morrison County. According to the report, the crash took place in Hwy 10 west near Cushing. A vehicle driven by, Brenda Strohschein, 54, of Otter Tail, was reportedly traveling eastbound on Hwy 10 and lost control, striking the guard rail. Strohschein was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

