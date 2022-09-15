Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Tom Brady lose his cool and smash tablet on sideline during Saints game (Video)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had one of his trademark sideline meltdowns, proving once again that seeing Brady lose it never gets old. Tom Brady is renowned for his fiery competitive streak, which causes him to cheer on his teammates and make #LFG his own. Brady’s emotive nature turns...
Anonymous 49ers players reportedly took shots at Trey Lance after gruesome injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is out for the season and will need ankle surgery. With that, Jimmy Garoppolo has been reinserted as the starter. Per a report from the San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver, some 49ers players think that may be a good thing. At least one...
Packers already have a huge advantage heading into Week 3 matchup
The Green Bay Packers already have a huge advantage ahead of next week’s game. One of the toughest games on the schedule awaits the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. Up next, the Packers hit the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are undefeated after two games.
Free Bet for Chiefs-Colts on FanDuel for Week 3 (Chiefs’ Offense Bounces Back)
This betting stuff is easy when you don’t even have to risk your own money. As the Kansas City Chiefs gun for a 3-0 start taking on the Indianapolis Colts this week, FanDuel Sportsbook has a ridiculous $1,000 free bet offer exclusively for Chiefs fans. If you saw $1,000...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former NFL player Austin Lane earns knockout win at UFC’s DWCS (Video)
Former NFL player earns knockout win at UFC’s DWCS (Video). Austin Lane walks out of the Octagon on season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series with a stoppage in the first round. Lane was last seen on DWCS season 2 when he fought a fellow NFL star turned MMA fighter, Greg Hardy.
UFC・
Miami Magic: You need this Miami Dolphins bobblehead from FOCO
Tua Tagovailoa led a wild comeback on Sunday, which is why you need to check out this new, limited-edition Miami Dolphins bobblehead from FOCO. No lead is safe when you’re playing the Miami Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle create a terrifying trio for a defense to contain. Just ask the Baltimore Ravens, who were outscored 28-3 in the fourth quarter.
MLB insider: Tigers Scott Harris hire ‘shocked’ front offices around baseball
The Detroit Tigers pulled off a surprising hire, naming former Giants general manager Scott Harris their president of baseball operations. Harris is a stellar hire for Chris Ilitch and Co., as the Tigers are in the midst of what can only be described as a disappointing season. Detroit was expected to make a leap this year under A.J. Hinch, as they’re just one season removed from a 77-win campaign, and added talent in the offseason.
Arik Armstead makes concerning accusation against Lions Dan Skipper
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead accused viral Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper of using racist language on the field. The story of Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper blew up over the internet this weekend. It’s safe to say it was the feel-good story of Sunday. Skipper, a...
FanSided
284K+
Followers
538K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0