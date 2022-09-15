Read full article on original website
Related
Atlas Obscura
Podcast: Summer Adventures ‘22
Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we hear a sampling of listener-submitted stories of summer adventure in the wild, strange, and wonderful world in which we live. Our podcast is an audio guide to the...
Atlas Obscura
Podcast: Ark Two Shelter
Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we visit the 42 school buses buried in Horning’s Mills, Ontario. Covered in concrete, they can house up to 500 people in case of nuclear fallout. Our podcast...
IGN
Meet Loab: The Terrifying Face The Internet Has Dubbed the First AI Art Cryptid
An AI art enthusiast has apparently stumbled across a creepy, recurring image – now known as Loab – which appears to be more easily generated than you'd ever expect (or want). The Internet has now dubbed Loab the first AI art cryptid. Artificial intelligence has come a long...
Creepy AI asked to show ‘scariest thing on Earth’ and produces terrifying monster
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of what it thinks "the scariest thing on Earth" might be and the results are horrifying. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images of a monster with long sharp teeth and empty eye sockets. The AI trawls throw unfiltered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciencealert.com
Ancient Colossus Unearthed in Portugal May Be Largest Dinosaur Ever Found in Europe
Paleontologists in Portugal have unearthed the fossilized skeleton of what could be the largest dinosaur ever found in Europe. The remains are thought to be those of a sauropod, a herbivorous dinosaur 12 meters (39 feet) tall and 25 meters long that roamed the Earth around 150 million years ago.
Digital Trends
The documentary De Humani Corporis Fabrica is an astonishing dive into the human body
The loftiest dream you can carry into TIFF, or any film festival for that matter, is the hope of seeing something you’ve truly never seen before — not just a new movie, not just a new kind of movie, but maybe even a new way of looking at the world. De Humani Corporis Fabrica, the remarkable new experimental documentary from Verena Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor, clears that impossibly high bar. Your eyes will not believe some of the things they see in this movie. The only question is whether your stomach can handle them.
Deep Sea Fisherman Posts Photo of Terrifying Shark: ‘Stuff of Nightmares’
A deep sea fisherman recently hauled a shark up from over 2,000 feet below the surface, and the internet was whipped up into a frenzy about it. According to one commenter on the Facebook post, it’s the “stuff of nightmares.”. Sydney, Australia angler Trapman Bermagui posted a photo...
CBS News
Slap You With Science - 8/24
What does a black hole sound like? How does less sleep make you more selfish? And, YAY! They've made the humanoid robot even more human! That's not creepy at all! Professor Stark is here to give us the details as he slaps us with science!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Anna Kendrick’s ‘The Dating Game,’ Richard Linklater’s ‘Hitman’ Sell Wide for AGC International, Production to Start in October
AGC International, the international sales and distribution arm of Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, has revealed a raft of pre-sales on Richard Linklater’s “Hitman” and Anna Kendrick’s “The Dating Game.” “Hitman” will begin production in New Orleans in early October and “The Dating Game” in Vancouver later the same month. “The Dating Game,” which marks Kendrick’s directorial debut, tells the chilling true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala, who appeared on popular U.S. dating program “The Dating Game” — and was selected to go on a date with contestant Cheryl Bradshaw (to be played by Kendrick) — before his grisly crimes were...
Atlas Obscura
The Outsider Art of Venice Beach
Venice has always been Los Angeles’s funkiest neighborhood. Long a haunt of beat poets and counter-culture artists, this city by the sea was originally founded by a dreaming developer named Abbott Kinney who modeled it on romantic Venice, Italy- complete with moats and gondoliers. Over the decades it has become a hub of outsider artists, who love its reputation of an easy lifestyle and celebration of risk-taking creativity.
Atlas Obscura
Explore LA’s Outrageous Outdoors
For centuries, nature lovers have flocked to Los Angeles. With its beautiful terrain, perpetual sunshine and temperate climate, LA is the perfect place to picnic, hike, garden and meditate all year-round. You can hike the ruins of the old Los Angeles Zoo, nestled in among the hills of the famed...
Atlas Obscura
The Architectural and Artistic Wonders of DTLA
Amid the standard skyscrapers and bustling sidewalks of downtown Los Angeles is some of the most fascinating (and funky) architecture and art in America. From its early days as a Wild West outpost, filled with doers and dreamers, downtown was the center of commerce in Los Angeles- where daring architects like John Parkinson, Rafael Moneo, and John Portman built showplaces for up-and-coming titans of business, hospitality, and entertainment. On every block there is another showy style, from old world kitsch and Beaux-Arts elegance to stark brutalism and soaring modernism- all which have made these famous LA buildings movie stars in their own right. There is even the most mysterious office building in America- the design said to have been influenced by the occult- whose towering, light filled foyer has been used in films from Double Indemnity to Blade Runner.
Futurity
Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano held a huge surprise
Recent findings from Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall eruptions change what we know about how volcanoes work. While sampling magma from the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland, earth scientist Matthew Jackson of the University of California, Santa Barbara and his collaborators uncovered a process far more dynamic than anyone had assumed in the two centuries scientists have been studying volcanoes.
Comments / 0