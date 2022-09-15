Amid the standard skyscrapers and bustling sidewalks of downtown Los Angeles is some of the most fascinating (and funky) architecture and art in America. From its early days as a Wild West outpost, filled with doers and dreamers, downtown was the center of commerce in Los Angeles- where daring architects like John Parkinson, Rafael Moneo, and John Portman built showplaces for up-and-coming titans of business, hospitality, and entertainment. On every block there is another showy style, from old world kitsch and Beaux-Arts elegance to stark brutalism and soaring modernism- all which have made these famous LA buildings movie stars in their own right. There is even the most mysterious office building in America- the design said to have been influenced by the occult- whose towering, light filled foyer has been used in films from Double Indemnity to Blade Runner.

