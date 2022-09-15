ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Elmira man arrested on meth manufacturing, weapons charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested on weapons and meth manufacturing charges after an investigation by the Elmira Police Department this past weekend. Stuart Spicer, 39, of, Elmira was arrested on Sunday, September 18, 2022 after Elmira Police Officers responded to his residence to arrest him on an active Criminal Contempt […]
ELMIRA, NY
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Johnson City, NY
Johnson City, NY
Crime & Safety
WETM 18 News

Man arrested on assault charges in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly attacked another person in Corning over the weekend, according to the Corning Police Department. Edward Taylor, 38, of Horseheads was arrested early this morning, September 20, 2022, at his downtown business located at 31 East Market Street in […]
CORNING, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man facing seven felonies including arson

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man faces seven felonies. The City of Cortland Fire Department and Police Department were dispatched to an apartment building on Northcliffe Road around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Authorities say someone threw a Molotov Cocktail through a window, causing fire and smoke damage, and minor burns to a victim inside the apartment. Police arrested Jeremy Jenney, of Sunnyfield Drive, for the crime. They say a victim in the apartment recently ended a relationship with Jenney. He is charged with 1st and 2nd degree arson, 2nd degree assault, 1st degree reckless endangerment, two counts of 3rd degree criminal possession of a weapon, and aggravated family offense. Jenney was arraigned and sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He is set to appear in City Court on Wednesday.
CORTLAND, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning Man Indicted for Murder, Rape of Neighbor

CORNING, NY (WENY) -- A Steuben County grand jury has indicted a Corning man after the August 5th murder of his neighbor at their apartment complex. Twenty-nine year old Brett Heffner has been indicted on charges of first degree murder, second degree murder, first degree rape, second degree burglary, two counts of first degree falsifying business records, and fourth degree grand larceny, among other charges.
CORNING, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delhi Man Charged with Petit Larceny and Trespass

A Delhi man was arrested on charges related to an incident that occurred in Sidney in July. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says Michael H. Vogel was arrested on charges of Petit Larceny and Trespass after an investigation into the report of a trespass on Fox Farm Road on July 6th.
DELHI, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Hobart Man Arrested, Charged After Domestic Dispute

The Delaware County Sheriff's Department says a Hobart man was arrested and charged after a domestic dispute. The incident occurred in the Town of Stamford on September 9th. The sheriff's office says Travis R. Loucks had unwanted physical contact with a woman and also took her phone out of her hand and threw it, causing damage to the phone.
STAMFORD, NY
WBRE

One arrested in fentanyl drug bust

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office say they arrested one man who now faces charges for the alleged distribution of fentanyl. Officials say Julian Johnson, 32 from Scranton, was arrested on July 22 for allegedly selling fentanyl to an informant working for the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Detective Division. According to […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Resident Arrested After Shooting on Prospect Street

A Binghamton resident has been arrested following a shooting that took place Monday afternoon. The Binghamton Police Department say they responded to a call to 314 Prospect Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. A 26-year-old male had sustained a serious gunshot wound to the abdomen, and...
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Cornell Police announce arrest in vehicle theft

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell Police have arrested and charged someone with the theft of a vehicle from a campus parking lot. The Jeep was reported stolen last Saturday, and police announced Thursday an arrest was made. The unnamed suspect was charged with grand larceny and possession of stolen property, which are felonies.
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man attempts to steal catalytic converter

A Cortland man was arrested early Sunday morning after he attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle, according to a city police report. According to the report, an individual called authorities and reported that he could “hear something suspicious like metal being cut” in a parking lot on 168 Homer Ave.
CORTLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: September 12 to 18

During the week of Monday, September 12 to Sunday, September 18, the Owego Police Department had 106 service calls, 6 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 13 traffic tickets. Amanda L. Hazard of Nichols was arrested on an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court. She was turned...
OWEGO, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Report: DVDs Seized from Broome Judge’s Home in Probe of Son

Investigators reported confiscated computer hard drives and dozens of DVDs from a Kirkwood home owned by a federal judge as part of a criminal investigation of his son. Gothamist on Monday reported 49-year-old Daniel McAvoy, the son of Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas McAvoy, has been indicted on 29 felony counts. The younger McAvoy is accused of surreptitiously recording women engaged in sexual acts in his Manhattan residence.
KIRKWOOD, NY

