Tom Kulas
3d ago
The only way to fix this is to vote Republican down the entire ticket! It’s Democrat progressives that are causing all these problems.
Camillus woman handcuffed boy to bed, strangled him and didn’t feed him for days, deputies say
Update: Camillus woman charged with abusing 11-year boy released from jail on bond. Camillus, N.Y. — A Camillus woman was charged Tuesday with strangling, neglecting and abusing an 11-year-old boy, deputies said. The 44-year-old woman handcuffed the boy to a bed frame, forced him to sleep on the floor...
Elmira man arrested on meth manufacturing, weapons charges
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested on weapons and meth manufacturing charges after an investigation by the Elmira Police Department this past weekend. Stuart Spicer, 39, of, Elmira was arrested on Sunday, September 18, 2022 after Elmira Police Officers responded to his residence to arrest him on an active Criminal Contempt […]
Cortland County woman arrested for endangering 3 year old
On September 18th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance on Preble Road in the Town of Preble.
Weedsport man arrested for impersonating DEC police officer, stealing rifle from hunter
A 24-year-old Weedsport man is facing five felony charges after authorities arrested him for impersonating a Department of Environmental Conservation police officer (DEC ECO) and stealing a rifle from a hunter in Cayuga County. According to DEC, a man later identified as Zachary Harvey approached a squirrel hunter in the...
Man arrested on assault charges in Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly attacked another person in Corning over the weekend, according to the Corning Police Department. Edward Taylor, 38, of Horseheads was arrested early this morning, September 20, 2022, at his downtown business located at 31 East Market Street in […]
whcuradio.com
Cortland man facing seven felonies including arson
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man faces seven felonies. The City of Cortland Fire Department and Police Department were dispatched to an apartment building on Northcliffe Road around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Authorities say someone threw a Molotov Cocktail through a window, causing fire and smoke damage, and minor burns to a victim inside the apartment. Police arrested Jeremy Jenney, of Sunnyfield Drive, for the crime. They say a victim in the apartment recently ended a relationship with Jenney. He is charged with 1st and 2nd degree arson, 2nd degree assault, 1st degree reckless endangerment, two counts of 3rd degree criminal possession of a weapon, and aggravated family offense. Jenney was arraigned and sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He is set to appear in City Court on Wednesday.
NewsChannel 36
Corning Man Indicted for Murder, Rape of Neighbor
CORNING, NY (WENY) -- A Steuben County grand jury has indicted a Corning man after the August 5th murder of his neighbor at their apartment complex. Twenty-nine year old Brett Heffner has been indicted on charges of first degree murder, second degree murder, first degree rape, second degree burglary, two counts of first degree falsifying business records, and fourth degree grand larceny, among other charges.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Delhi Man Charged with Petit Larceny and Trespass
A Delhi man was arrested on charges related to an incident that occurred in Sidney in July. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says Michael H. Vogel was arrested on charges of Petit Larceny and Trespass after an investigation into the report of a trespass on Fox Farm Road on July 6th.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Hobart Man Arrested, Charged After Domestic Dispute
The Delaware County Sheriff's Department says a Hobart man was arrested and charged after a domestic dispute. The incident occurred in the Town of Stamford on September 9th. The sheriff's office says Travis R. Loucks had unwanted physical contact with a woman and also took her phone out of her hand and threw it, causing damage to the phone.
One arrested in fentanyl drug bust
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office say they arrested one man who now faces charges for the alleged distribution of fentanyl. Officials say Julian Johnson, 32 from Scranton, was arrested on July 22 for allegedly selling fentanyl to an informant working for the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Detective Division. According to […]
WHEC TV-10
Law enforcement investigating reports of glass jars being thrown at cars in Seneca County
OVID, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating several reports of glass jars being thrown at moving vehicles in Lodi and Ovid. The third incident was reported on Sept. 17 on Route 96 in Ovid. Deputies say the victim veered off the road...
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Weapon Count 6-Years After Liberty St. Shooting
A Binghamton man, convicted in a shooting 6 years ago, admits he had a loaded and unlicensed handgun two months ago. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says 31-year-old Vernon Riddick has pleaded guilty to felony Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. Authorities say, after...
Police looking for Kirkwood burglary suspect
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify an individual who was involved in a September 15th burglary.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Resident Arrested After Shooting on Prospect Street
A Binghamton resident has been arrested following a shooting that took place Monday afternoon. The Binghamton Police Department say they responded to a call to 314 Prospect Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. A 26-year-old male had sustained a serious gunshot wound to the abdomen, and...
cnyhomepage.com
Traffic stop in Whitesboro leads to criminal drug charges & warrant arrest
WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department reports that a traffic stop on September 17th led to criminal drug charges and the arrest of a man wanted in New Hartford. Around 7:30 pm on Saturday, officers pulled over a white Oldsmobile van on West Street in the Village...
whcuradio.com
Cornell Police announce arrest in vehicle theft
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell Police have arrested and charged someone with the theft of a vehicle from a campus parking lot. The Jeep was reported stolen last Saturday, and police announced Thursday an arrest was made. The unnamed suspect was charged with grand larceny and possession of stolen property, which are felonies.
Karen Eames, shot by deputy husband in murder-suicide, selling riverfront house for whopping price
Syracuse, NY — Karen Eames, the widow of an Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy who shot her in the face, killed their son and then took his own life, is selling the family home where the murder-suicide happened. Eames, who spent 10 days in a hospital after nearly dying,...
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man attempts to steal catalytic converter
A Cortland man was arrested early Sunday morning after he attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle, according to a city police report. According to the report, an individual called authorities and reported that he could “hear something suspicious like metal being cut” in a parking lot on 168 Homer Ave.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: September 12 to 18
During the week of Monday, September 12 to Sunday, September 18, the Owego Police Department had 106 service calls, 6 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 13 traffic tickets. Amanda L. Hazard of Nichols was arrested on an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court. She was turned...
Report: DVDs Seized from Broome Judge’s Home in Probe of Son
Investigators reported confiscated computer hard drives and dozens of DVDs from a Kirkwood home owned by a federal judge as part of a criminal investigation of his son. Gothamist on Monday reported 49-year-old Daniel McAvoy, the son of Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas McAvoy, has been indicted on 29 felony counts. The younger McAvoy is accused of surreptitiously recording women engaged in sexual acts in his Manhattan residence.
