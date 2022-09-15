ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox Tokyo Games Show stream: 5 biggest announcements

By Dave Aubrey
 5 days ago
Phil Spencer opened up September 15’s Xbox stream for Tokyo Games Show. Here’s a quick spoiler for you: we didn’t see any new game announcements. However, a lot of games you might already be familiar with are making their debut on Xbox Game Pass for PC and console. If you’re already a subscriber or are tempted to become one, this selection just might push you over the edge.

Below we’ve got all the big announcements from September 15’s Xbox Tokyo Games Show stream, and if you’re already a Game Pass subscriber, then you’ve got a lot to be happy about.

Deathloop coming to Xbox Game Pass September 20

Arkane’s Deathloop launched last year as a PS5 exclusive, just after Microsoft purchased the game’s publisher, Bethesda. Thanks to a pre-existing exclusivity deal, Deathloop couldn’t launch on any other console until a specified date: September 20. Wouldn’t you know it, that just so happens to be when Deathloop is launching on Xbox consoles, and will be a part of Xbox Game Pass, of course. On top of that, all platforms will get the Golden Loop update, with a new weapon, new enemies, new upgrades, and more.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on Xbox and PC Game Pass today

Assassin’s Creed Origins recently launched on Xbox Game Pass, and today Assassin’s Creed Odyssey joins it. Ubisoft is setting up to celebrate the Assassin’s Creed franchise in a big way in the future, and this looks like a part of their push for everyone to start enjoying the latest games in the series.

BlazBlue, Guilty Gear, DanganRonpa, and more on Game Pass

More Game Pass announcements! Honestly, these are often the best part of any Xbox stream. BlazBlue Cross-Tag Battle Special is making its way to Xbox consoles for the first time, along with Guilty Gear Strive. You can expect those in Spring 2023. DanganRonpa V3 is also coming to Xbox Game Pass, and perhaps most excitingly, so are the pair of Ni no Kuni games, with the first releasing soon, and the sequel next year. If you love Japanese games, this part of the Game Pass lineup is aimed at you.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty gets a new dev diary

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is one of the most exciting upcoming games. Coming from Nioh developer Team Ninja, this one takes us to China during the Warring States period. It’s still an authentic and brutal action game in the same vein as Nioh and Dark Souls, described by Fumihiko Yasuda as “masocore,” but it also looks set to be far more expansive than the Nioh games we’ve seen so far.

New Overwatch 2 hero, Kiriko, gets a gameplay trailer

Overwatch 2 launches as a free-to-play title on October 4, and comes with a brand new Japanese character, Kiriko. We saw Kiriko’s debut gameplay trailer at Tokyo Games Show, and she’s a ninja with a variety of weapons and attacks inspired by that, including shurikens, seals, and a wolf spirit ally. Hopefully Overwatch 2 sets the world alight on October 4.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

