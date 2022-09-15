“Imagine a group of people all going to a house party on different energy levels and wavelengths. People arrive and want to connect with each other, that’s why we go to these parties, but we put up a number of filters between us and other humans,” Mike Handby shared in an interview with 303. “We wanted to create a test space to see what happens if we all arrive in the same headspace. What if we all remember the night clear — the people, the connections, the moments. What happens then?”

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO