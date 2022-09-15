Becky Kehoe, age 73 of Winterset and formerly of Urbandale, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. Visitation will be on Friday, September 30, 2022, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will follow in the Violet Hill Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Memorials will be given to the Diabetes Association and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

WINTERSET, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO