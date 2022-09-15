Read full article on original website
EDITORIAL: Aurora’s winging-it lawmakers impede real progress by peddling more partisan snake oil
There’s real danger for Aurora — and every other Colorado town and community — from a surge in political theater substituting for legislation posed by jejune lawmakers and others too timid to reject this growing dangerous absurdity. Welcome to Aurora in 2022, suffering this week under yet...
Wider range of Colorado children to qualify for 20 hours a week of free preschool
Colorado children from low- and even middle-income families likely will be eligible for 20 hours a week of free preschool next year. That’s double the 10 hours a week guaranteed to all 4-year-olds under the state’s preschool law. Children who speak languages other than English at home or...
Aurora’s star machinery operators giddy up for national plow-driving competition
AURORA | Aurora will send three of its best heavy equipment operators to snow under the competition at the National Snow Roadeo — a precision plow-driving event coming to Loveland later this month. When winter weather threatens Aurora’s streets, the city dispatches its team of plow drivers, who work...
Ban on new sedative use by Aurora paramedics splits council conservatives over liability worries
AURORA | City lawmakers on Monday narrowly advanced a ban on the use of new sedatives by Aurora paramedics, responding to concerns from firefighters stemming from criminal charges brought against the two paramedics who treated Elijah McClain. McClain died in 2019 after he was placed in a chokehold by Aurora...
Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.20.22
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL. Cherokee Trail def. Overland, 3-0 Cherry Creek def. Eaglecrest, 3-0 Grandview def. Smoky Hill 25-7, 25-18, 25-7 BOYS...
Boys Golf: Week full of regional tournaments starts Monday
AURORA | Monday marks the first of four days of regional state-qualifying tournaments in involving Aurora boys golf teams, with four teams in play. Eaglecrest trekked to the Western Slope for the Class 5A Western Regional tournament, which will be played at the Mesa-Desert course at Adobe Creek National with tee times that begin at 8:02 a.m.
Woman, 89, dies after pit bull attack at Golden home
GOLDEN | An 89-year-old woman has died after she and her 12-year-old grandson were attacked by two pit bulls last week at a home in Golden, family members said. Golden police say the two were attacked Wednesday afternoon, and both dogs have since been euthanized. The woman’s family confirmed on Sunday that she died and said the boy, who was seriously injured, has been released from the hospital.
Boys Golf: Cherokee Trail qualifies pair from 5A Northern Region
BOULDER | The Cherokee Trail boys golf team had an outstanding season in the loaded Centennial League and found itself in an even deeper regional tournament Monday. Assigned to the Class 5A Northern Region tournament based on a third-place finish in the league standings, coach Jason Leclaire’s Cougars were unable to earn one of the two team automatic state tournament berths, but didn’t leave Flatirons G.C. empty-handed.
Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.19.22
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. BOYS SOCCER. Bear Creek vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6 p.m. SOFTBALL. Eaglecrest...
