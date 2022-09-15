DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Betting Line: Ohio State -17.5. It isn’t quite the 30-plus points they were favored against Toledo this past weekend — which proved to not even be enough in Ohio State’s 56-point victory over the Rockets — but once again the Buckeyes are double-digit favorites as they are set to begin their Big Ten schedule when they host Wisconsin next weekend. Now 3-0, Ohio State came out of the gates a bit slow in Week 1 against Notre Dame, but since then has defeated Arkansas State and Toledo by a combined 122-33. The Badgers, on the other hand, are 2-1 on the year, losing a head-scratcher to Washington State in Week 2 but dominating against New Mexico State this weekend with a 66-7 win.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO