Toms River, NJ

thelakewoodscoop.com

Petirah of Harav Reb Dov Aaron Brisman ZT”L

We regret to inform you of the petira of Harav Reb Dov Aaron Brisman zt”l. Rabbi Dov Aaron Brisman served as Av Bais Din of the Bais Din of Philadelphia as well as Rav of the Young Israel of Elkins Park for over 32 years, retiring in 2018. He was raised in Los Angeles and attended Yeshivas Ohr Elchonon there.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: Watch as Burglars Break into Toms River Home

This evening, TLS has obtained video footage showing the suspects forcing entry into the rear of the home, by busting a window. But after climbing into the home, the suspects heard the alarm and ran off. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Toms River Police...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Toms River Councilman Lamb Moves to Repeal Onerous CCO Ordinance; “Ill-contrived Measure is Wreaking Havoc in Toms River”

Toms River Councilman Justin Lamb today called on his colleagues to repeal the hastily passed CCO ordinance that is wreaking havoc on Toms River taxpayers and realtors. “The previous Council held a knee-jerk vote in the final days of their tenure without any real debate,” Lamb said. “The ordinance has created bureaucratic red-tape and cumbersome mandates that are crippling our local real estate market. We should repeal it immediately. We owe that to the people of Toms River.”
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Society
thelakewoodscoop.com

DEP Urges Residents To Check Trees For Beech Leaf Disease, Which Is Confirmed In 12 New Jersey Counties

The Department of Environmental Protection is urging New Jersey residents to check trees on their property for signs of beech leaf disease and report their findings to the New Jersey Forest Service, Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced today. Beech leaf disease was first detected in Bergen and Essex counties in summer 2020 and is now confirmed in 10 additional counties.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

