RECORD-BREAKING WASHINGTON CO. FAIR COMES TO A CLOSE
The 154th Washington County Fair has concluded, and it is one that is sure to be remembered for years to come. Numerous records were broken over the span of the 2022 fair, from queen candidate tickets to the Junior Livestock Auction. Fair President Keith Mikolajchak says this year is a...
kwhi.com
BURLESON CO. FAIR NAMES FAIR QUEEN, LITTLE MISS
Burleson County has named its 2022 Fair Queen and Little Miss. Alexis Macik was crowned as fair queen during festivities Sunday night. First Runner-up was Hope Savage, Second Runner-up was Kylan Canon and Third Runner-up was Jalynn Urbanosky. In the Little Miss Contest, Hadley Doonan was named the winner. The...
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS DONATE TO BRENHAM ISD FOR STUDENT PLANNERS
Several local businesses and organizations have come together to help thousands of Brenham ISD students proactively plan. Twenty-seven community groups donated a total of $10,500 to apply toward the cost of customized planners for 3,000 students at Brenham Middle School, Brenham Junior High School and Brenham High School. Their contribution was recognized at Monday’s Brenham School Board meeting.
kwhi.com
FEDOR VFD TO HOST FISH FRY SATURDAY
The Fedor Volunteer Fire Department will host its 39th Annual Fish Fry this Saturday. The department’s all-day fundraiser will be held at the old Fedor picnic grounds at 4270 FM 1624, south of Lexington. Activities start at 10 a.m. with washers, followed by cornhole at 1 p.m. Michael Craig’s...
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE HIGH SCHOOL HOSTING “SALUTE TO SERVICE” NIGHT THIS FRIDAY
Bellville High School has announced that this Friday night will be their "Salute to Service" Night. The Brahmas are hosting La Marque in their district opener at 7pm. Bellville is currently 4-0 on the season. All veterans and those who are currently still serving our armed forces can get into...
kwhi.com
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT TO BE HELD ON OCTOBER 4
The annual effort to get neighbors and first responders to meet one another, known as National Night Out, is being held next month. National Night Out is Tuesday, October 4, from 6-8:30pm. The theme for this year’s event is “Aloha Spirit.” Everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite beach going...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL HOSTING A MINI-CHEER AND MASCOT CAMP
Brenham High School Cheerleading will be hosting a Mini-Cheer and Mascot Camp on Sunday, October 9. The camp is being held from 1-4pm at Brenham High School and is open to kids in Pre-Kindergarten thru the 5th grade. Participants can learn a cheer, chant, and dance or learn to be...
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING TUESDAY FOR THE BLUE HYDRANGEA
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Tuesday) for a specialty shop in Brenham. The Blue Hydrangea, located at 1406 South Market Street, will celebrate its grand opening with the Chamber tomorrow. A ribbon cutting will be held at 10:30 a.m. The Blue Hydrangea offers...
kwhi.com
MONDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. Wanted: will buy land, if you’re behind on taxes and want to sell, want to sell land just to make some money, will buy – 979-203-3563. For FREE: black and tan Sheppard mix pups, all dewormed and vaccinated...
kwhi.com
BLINN OPENS NEW PERFORMING ARTS SEASON WITH ‘THE GREATEST PIANO MEN’
Blinn College kicks off its newest season of the Performing Arts Series tonight (Tuesday) with “The Greatest Piano Men”. The production, set for 7 p.m. at the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center in Brenham, celebrates the world’s greatest pianists and showmen, from Elton John and Stevie Wonder to Beethoven and Liberace.
kwhi.com
GOATS RETURNING TO NAVASOTA FOR A CLEANUP JOB
The goats are returning to Navasota this Sunday. The City of Navasota is going green once again, using ever-hungry goats to clean up the dense vegetation and brush along Cedar Creek. A herd of 80-100 goats and their never-ending appetite from Rent-A-Ruminant Texas will be on the job in Navasota...
kwhi.com
BRYAN MAN KILLED IN WEEKEND CRASH IN BURLESON CO.
A Bryan man was killed after colliding with a semi-trailer late Saturday night near Somerville. DPS reports around 11 p.m., a 2003 Ford F-150 was driving east on FM 60 about three miles northeast of Somerville at the Davidson Creek Bridge, when it struck the trailer of a 2009 Peterbilt truck tractor that was attempting to exit a private drive.
East Texas Resident is the Newest Texas Lottery Multi-Millionaire
The chances of winning millions of dollars from a lottery jackpot are extremely small. That being said, someone is guaranteed to eventually win, right? Sure enough, someone from East Texas has won a lot of money. Congratulations to Texas' Newest Multi-Millionaire. According to a release from the Texas Lottery, a...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ATTORNEY MAKES THE SUPER LAWYER LIST
For the sixth year in a row, a Brenham attorney has been selected as a Super Lawyer. Chad Gerke of the Gerke Law Firm, PLLC has been selected to Thompson-Reuters’ Super Lawyers for 2022 in the area of Personal Injury Law. Less than 5% of Texas attorneys are named...
Blue Bell announces new flavor for fall
BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced a new flavor on Thursday the company said is perfect for fall. The new flavor, salted caramel brownie, is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year no matter what the weather is […]
Someone bought a winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket. Was it you?
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Someone bought a jackpot-winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket from the Sept.17 drawing. The new multi-millionaire has six months to claim it. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. The ticket was bought at Master Food Mart, located at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road, in Willis.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (5-9-18-22-35-48). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $11,992,501.82 before taxes. "We look forward to meeting the sixth Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022," said Grief.
kwhi.com
DERAMUS: POSITIVE START FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY’S NEW AIR AMBULANCE AGREEMENT
Washington County’s EMS Director says the recently approved air ambulance agreement with METRO Aviation is performing well. Kevin Deramus, who provided the EMS department’s monthly report to county commissioners today (Tuesday), said the number of helicopter flights run through the first quarter of the agreement, from June to August, is 75 transports. That total aligns with projection models run by the county of at least 300 transports per year, with other models showing 360 and 420 annual transports.
wtaw.com
Madison County Man Who Admitted To Burglary Of A Bryan Home In 2016 Was Sentenced To Prison This Week
A Madison County man who admitted to the burglary of a Bryan home six years ago has violated terms of his plea agreement for the second time. That led a Brazos County judge to sending 33 year old Robert Strickland to prison to serve a three year sentence. In February...
kwhi.com
TWELVE PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eleven People plead guilty and were sentenced pursuant to plea agreement by Judge Carson Campbell this week. One person previously pled guilty and was sentenced by the Court after a hearing. Carlos Rivera Loredo, 24 of Irving, after a hearing was sentenced to 4 years in prison for Continuous Violence...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. SHERIFF WARNS OF JURY DUTY SUMMONS SCAMS
The Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak is alerting the public of imposter type scams involving individuals claiming to be from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, court officials, or other law enforcement officials. We are urging people to report the scam solicitation calls not only to their local law enforcement agencies through the E911 Dispatch office (979) 277-7373, but also to the Federal Trade Commission (ReportFraud.ftc.gov). The FTC has the ability to detect patterns of fraud from the information collected and share that data with law enforcement.
