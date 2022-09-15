Read full article on original website
Honda Exec: Lithium-Ion EVs Will Always Be More Expensive Than Gas Cars
As electric cars continue to grow in popularity, purchase costs are beginning to become more on par with ICE vehicles - especially in Europe, where gas cars are becoming increasingly penalized. In some cases, electric cars are significantly cheaper than their ICE alternatives. A Porsche Taycan, for example, costs roughly half as much as a Panamera in Norway. Meanwhile, in France, a BMW i4 M50 is 35% cheaper than a less powerful M3 or M4.
BMW May Already Have EV Tech For 1,360 Horsepower Car
While BMW may have been early to the EV game with the quirky and compelling i3, and it has had many plug-ins available over the years, it still hasn't dived into electrification like some of its rivals. Now, with Tesla being arguably a top competitor, the brand is making big plans for the future.
VW To Double ID. Buzz Production By Year's End, Has 12,500 Preorders
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) has provided an update regarding demand for the ID. Buzz, revealing that it currently has around 12,500 preorders for the electric van, compared to 10,000 a month ago. Interestingly, almost half of these—more than 6,000—are for the ID. Buzz Cargo, VWCV boss Carsten Intra told Germany's...
Can Tesla Maintain Its Big Lead As Other Brands' EV Sales Surge?
EV sales are rising in a big way this year. According to Experian data shared by Automotive News, legacy automakers and startups saw a whopping 56 percent of EV sales growth from January to July 2022 in the US. That's a total of 22 brands accounting for nearly 135,000 registrations and combining to make up a 34 percent market share in the segment.
Netherlands: Plug-In Car Sales Increased 20% In August 2022
Passenger car sales in the Netherlands finally noted slight growth. In August, the number of new registrations increased by 9% year-over-year. Plug-ins continue their expansion taking higher and higher market share. According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, last month 7,979 new plug-ins were registered, which is roughly 20% more than a year ago. That's enough for a market share of 34%.
Which US States Have The Most EV Charging Infrastructure Per Car?
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Tesla Aims To Top Toyota In Germany: Here's How
If Tesla can achieve its goal of doubling sales in Germany this year, it can overtake some importers, such as successful legacy brands, including Toyota. Tesla says it will double sales every year, with those efforts taking sales in 2022 to around 80,000 units, which would be impressive since Giga Berlin hasn't been open for long, and it's still ramping up.
Lexus Dealer Uses Tesla Model 3 Interior In Safety Ad
It's still completely unclear why a New Zealand Lexus dealership used an image of a Tesla Model 3 in a safety ad on its Facebook page, and the dealer has since taken it down. However, it's exceedingly clear that the lady in the photo is sitting in a Model 3, rather than a Lexus product.
General Motors To Supply 175,000 EVs To Hertz Through 2027
Hertz and General Motors today announced an agreement in which the car rental giant plans to order up to 175,000 electric vehicles from almost all of the automaker's brands over the next five years. Hertz said it would buy EVs from the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and BrightDrop brands, with...
First Volta Zero Production Verification Prototype Made In Austria
Commercial electric vehicle startup Volta Trucks has confirmed that the first Volta Zero truck has been completed at contract manufacturer Steyr Automotive's plant in Steyr, Austria. There's a caveat, though; this is not the first customer vehicle. The milestone vehicle is the first of a series of second-generation "Production Verification"...
MG Launches 2023 MG4 Electric In Europe With €28,420 Base Price
Following the UK launch earlier this month, MG has announced pricing and the range structure of the MG4 Electric compact hatchback in mainland Europe markets. Available in Standard, Comfort and Luxury trim levels, the MG4 Electric has an entry-level price of €28,420 ($28,530) in Germany and €28,990 ($29,085) in France; besides Europe's three biggest car markets, the MG4 will be available in Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxemburg.
Dacia To Keep Internal Combustion Engines For As Long As Possible
Dacia, the Romanian automaker owned by Renault, intends to keep offering internal combustion-engined vehicles even after the year 2030 and keep selling them until it becomes illegal to sell ICE in Europe. The European Union has banned the sale of thermal-engined vehicles on the continent after 2035, though, and Dacia does need to make an effort to move towards electrification by that time in order to stay on the market.
Nissan Exec Says Nearly All LEAF EV Batteries Are Still In Cars
Will Tesla's Reduced Wait Times In China Impact Its Stock?
Kia To Build EVs In The US From 2024, Per Reports
According to various South Korean media outlets, Kia has plans to start producing electric vehicles in the US. The automaker aims to begin making EVs on our shores in 2024. The goal is for Kia's EVs to be eligible for the new US federal EV tax credit that's coming as part of the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act.
ONE Reveals High Energy Dense Anode-Free Battery Cell: 1,007 Wh/L
Our Next Energy (ONE), a Michigan-based energy storage company, has unveiled a very interesting anode-free lithium-ion battery cell, with an exceptionally high energy density. The company claims that the 240 Ah prismatic anode-free cell, developed in-house, has a volumetric energy density of 1,007 Wh/l, which is probably the highest energy density large-format cell ever produced.
Report: Tesla's Order Backlog Is Declining
A new analysis of Tesla's order backlog and wait times reveals that we might already be past the peak. According to Troy Teslike, Tesla's estimated order backlog as of August 31 was roughly 414,000 cars, which equals about 102 days of production. The numbers are based on carefully tracked Tesla-related stats (production volume, average wait times).
GAC Aion Unveils Rimac Nevera-Rivalling Electric Hypercar
China’s GAC Aion Hyper SSR is a brand new electric hypercar that promises performance on par with the quickest EVs on the planet, including the now famous Rimac Nevera. At first glance, it looks like a believable effort, it has spectacular Lamborghini-style doors an in its more powerful 1,225 horsepower all-wheel drive will reach 100 km/h (62 mph) from standstill in 1.9 seconds.
Lancia Enters E-Bike Segment With Four Urban Electric Commuters
In recent years, a lot of automakers have been dabbling in the world of electric bikes. While some of them seem to be doing so as some form of gimmickry, others seem to be taking it much more seriously. We know that Porsche, with its recent acquisition of Fazua, as well as Rivian, with its plans of developing a fleet of e-bikes are indeed companies that want to build a solid rep in the e-bike scene.
Italian Luxury EV Startup Aehra Teases Exceedingly Sleek SUV Model
Aehra is a startup based in Milan, Italy that brands itself a creator of Italian design-focused “ultra premium” electric vehicles and this is our first look at its debut model, a very sleek SUV-like vehicle that will be fully revealed next month. Even in these teaser renderings, though, we can still make out the shape of its body - which is not at all SUV-esque - and some design details, like the look of its light clusters.
