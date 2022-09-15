Man hospitalized, faces numerous charges after reported assault, foot chase in Big Flats

A man is in the hospital and is facing multiple charges after a series of incidents, including an alleged assault, that resulted in numerous traffic accidents Wednesday morning in the Town of Big Flats.

Shortly after 9 a.m., deputies from the Chemung County Sheriff's Office responded to the Econo Lodge, 871 County Route 64, to investigate an assault complaint.

Deputies located a woman with a laceration to her head, which was allegedly inflicted by her estranged boyfriend, who was under an order of protection.

The suspect, identified as Michael J. Petix, 47, no known address, had fled the scene on foot before deputies arrived.

Local achievers: Unexpected recognition: Painted Post man gets international award years after filming music video

For subscribers: Finally, Elmira High School students have a stadium of their own. Here's the backstory

Gun laws: Do historical reenactments violate NY gun law? Organizers cancel events amid confusion

Deputies searched the area for Petix and located him walking east in the westbound lane of Interstate 86. Deputies pursued Petix and tackled him, but disengaged when he pulled a knife, the sheriff's office said.

Petix then crossed the highway, causing several motor vehicles to either suddenly stop or swerve in an effort to miss him, which resulted in several accidents.

Petix attempted to enter several of those cars in an apparent attempt to flee and even jumped in the back of a pickup truck, but the driver refused to pull away, according to the sheriff's office.

After Petix crossed I-86, deputies and state troopers again attempted to take him into custody, and he again displayed a knife and began cutting himself in the neck and throat area.

Officers used tasers and OC (pepper) spray but were unable to get Petix to stop cutting himself. A state trooper's K-9 partner was finally able to get Petix to drop the knife and he was taken into custody.

Petix received immediate medical attention at the scene and was then transported to an area hospital, where he was in serious condition.

He will face multiple criminal charges when he is released, according to the sheriff's office, which is asking any witnesses or anyone whose vehicle Petix might have attempted to commandeer to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 607-737-2933.

Petix has been incarcerated in state prison three times for convictions in Steuben County, including third- and fourth-degree grand larceny and second-degree burglary, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during Wednesday's incident. In addition to New York State Police, the Chemung County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Horseheads Police Department, Town & Country Fire Department and Erway Ambulance.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray . To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Man hospitalized, faces numerous charges after reported assault, foot chase in Big Flats