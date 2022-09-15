ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
makeuseof.com

How to Create a Cryptocurrency Trading Plan

Successful cryptocurrency traders usually follow a set of routines in carrying out their trades. These routines are according to their structured plans that have been fine-tuned until reliable. You need such structures to get consistent results in crypto trading, which is why you need a crypto trading plan. What Is...
MARKETS
makeuseof.com

The 6 Best Bitcoin Mining Software

The Bitcoin mining industry is huge, with around a million miners worldwide working to verify blocks and put new coins into circulation. This venture can earn you a handsome profit, but getting the hardware and software elements right is important. With that in mind, it's time to look at the best Bitcoin mining software programs out there right now.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

What Is a Cryptocurrency Scalping Strategy and How Does It Work?

Scalping is a common trading strategy among traders worldwide, not only because it has proven profitable for those who have worked a working system out of it but also because it is useful in many financial markets, including stocks and forex markets. What Is Scalping in Crypto Trading?. Scalping or...
MARKETS
makeuseof.com

The 3 Best Browser Extension Crypto Wallets

There are different types of crypto wallets, including hot and cold. Among hot wallets, browser extension wallets are increasingly popular because they are easy to use without installing any software. This article will examine three of the top browser extension wallets you can use to manage your crypto portfolio. What...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3#The Ethereum Merge#Pow
makeuseof.com

A Guide to the Graph Data Structure

An effective programmer needs a solid understanding of data structures and algorithms. Technical interviews will often test your problem-solving and critical thinking skills. Graphs are one of the many important data structures in programming. In most cases, understanding graphs and solving graph-based problems does not come easy. What is a...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
makeuseof.com

How to Extend Logical Volumes on Ubuntu Server

Running out of disk space and managing disk partitions has long been a headache for IT engineers. Luckily, Linux tries to solve this problem by using logical volumes. On Ubuntu Server, logical volumes are the default method for managing your server disk space. Unfortunately, when using these volumes, not all disk space is used up and this might leave you wondering where all your disk space went. Let's take a look at how to adjust or increase your LVM hard disk space on Ubuntu.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

3 Ways You Can Secure Your PC's UEFI/BIOS

In this digital age, there’s no shortage of threats out there that can cause problems for you and your computer. Viruses, spyware, malware, and hackers are just a few examples of the numerous outside sources that can seriously risk your privacy and security. To prevent the risks from becoming...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Install and Set Up Grafana on Ubuntu

Data visualization tools make it easy to discern useful information and draw a conclusion from large and complicated data sets. Grafana is one of the popular and open-source interactive data visualization tools that let you analyze and visualize your data from all the sources into a unified dashboard. It allows...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

What Is the EICAR Test File and How Does It Work?

Antivirus software is a key component of any decent cybersecurity strategy, whether it's being used to protect a large organization or a personal device from outside attacks. There are hundreds of antivirus software solutions out there, and most of them work on the same basic principle: they detect, quarantine, and remove malicious code.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

The 4 Best Email Clients for Windows 11

Whether you’re a business owner or an employee, emails are the most professional way to communicate in the corporate world. It’s essential to have an email app that is reliable, secure, and packed with unique features that boost your productivity. You’re probably familiar with the classic Windows email...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Install REMnux on VirtualBox

REMnux is a free and open-source reverse engineering and malware analysis-oriented Linux distribution based on Ubuntu 20.04. It's a crowd favorite among professional malware analysts due to being modular and feature-rich. If you're looking to kickstart your journey as a malware analyst, having REMnux in your arsenal is a must....
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

6 Things to Know About BYD: The World's Fourth Largest EV Producer

When people talk about electric cars, most think of Tesla, Ford, or Rimac. But there's a car company that many haven't heard of—BYD. Despite being relatively unknown in the western hemisphere, this Chinese company is the world's fourth largest plug-in electric vehicle manufacturer. With almost 600,000 cars sold in...
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

Consuming RESTful APIs With Go

RESTful APIs are popular architectures for data transfer across the web. RESTful APIs typically use HTTP, making them suitable for cases where statelessness is important. Like any server-side language, you can interact with the HTTP protocol and make HTTP requests in Go. Getting Started Consuming RESTful APIs in Go. The...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
makeuseof.com

Secure Your Home Assistant Installation With a Free SSL Certificate

Available for Windows, macOS, and Linux systems (including Raspberry Pi), the open-source Home Assistant software acts as a central hub for controlling all your smart devices for all your home automation needs. If you want to access your Home Assistant server remotely, whether using DDNS or Cloudflare Tunnel, you must...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Delete Contacts on Telegram

When scrolling through your contact list on Telegram, you might find a few unknown contacts. Also, there are times when Telegram also sends notifications that one of your contacts joined Telegram, but you don't recognize the contact. In such cases, you would want to delete the contact immediately, and you...
INTERNET

