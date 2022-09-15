ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minden, NE

NebraskaTV

Koponi Vanilla is serving up more than aroma and flavor

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — A central Nebraska business is bringing a familiar aroma to Grand Island all the way from Africa. "I still feel like I'm dreaming," said Fouad Mhadji, founder of Koponi Vanilla. Mhadji is bringing more than flavor to your kitchen shelf. “There is no vanilla manufacturer...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Cleanup begins at former Bert's Pharmacy

HASTINGS, Neb. — Contractors are beginning to remove the brick façade from the former Bert's Pharmacy in Downtown Hastings. Bricks are being individually removed in order to preserve property adjacent to the building. The city said the façade must be removed prior to removing the steel structures that...
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Heartland United Way celebrates 75 years

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — For 75 years, the Grand Island area has stood united, but the last few years have been some of the most challenging. Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele issued a proclamation in honor of the Heartland United Way. The organization has raised tens of millions going...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

South Central Nebraska Right to Life holds "Day of Remembrance"

HASTINGS, Neb. — The South Central Nebraska Right to Life held a "day of remembrance" ceremony for what they called “unborn, forgotten aborted children.”. President Amanda Fraser said this was their way of honoring the children. "Just in Hastings we thought about three years ago, 'let’s get together.'...
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Four Nebraska airports awarded $9.25 million in federal grants

LINCOLN, Neb. — Four Nebraska airports were awarded millions of dollars in federal grants, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that $9.25 million was awarded to airports in Alliance, Aurora, Burwell and Sidney. Two airports were awarded federal grants through President Biden’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Band Day helps schools prepare for parade season

KEARNEY, Neb. — Music filled the air Saturday morning in Kearney as bands from as far as Ogallala and Lincoln came to play in UNK's Band Day parade. “This is one of our most exciting events of the year," exclaimed Brian Alber, associate professor of bands at UNK. One...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Hall County deputy registrars to hold voter registration event Sunday

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — With election season right around the corner, the Hall County deputy registrars will be hosting a voter registration event this weekend at the Grand Island Public Library. The deputy registrars will be taking voter registrations from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 in...
HALL COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Learning Curve: KPS graduate remembers high school 81 years ago

KEARNEY, Neb. — In this segment of Learning Curve, Carol Staab sits down with one of Kearney Public School’s oldest graduates. When Dale Ingram graduated, a loaf of bread was 8-cents a pound, gas was 19-cents a gallon and you could go see a movie for a mere 25-cents.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

"Taste Kearney" Promotes Good Eats and Drinks

Taste Kearney Restaurant Week is 6 days of special menu items that let restaurants and bars promote their business and encourage patrons to Eat Local. Kicking off Sunday, September 18, and running through the week through Friday, September 23rd.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Avid chess players start Kearney Chess Club

KEARNEY, Neb — It takes a lot of concentration and patience, but members of the Kearney Chess Club said playing the game is one of their favorite things to do. “After I play a long game of chess, I feel like my mind has been stretched to a limit it’s never been before,” said co-founder Eric Ring.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Grand Island teen referred for charges after pursuit in stolen vehicle ends in crash

MINDEN, Neb. — A Grand Island teen has been referred for charges following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle in Minden that ended in a rollover crash. According to Grand Island Police, a little after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man reported his 14-year-old stepson stole his Ford F150 pickup from a residence in the 1200 block of Sherman Avenue and fled the scene.
MINDEN, NE
NebraskaTV

Vital Signs: Sepsis Awareness Month

KEARNEY, NEB. — At least 1.7 million Americans will develop a life-threatening medical emergency–or sepsis–and it can start inside your body, according to the CDC. Every day we encounter germs that could make us sick. “About a third of patients who die in the hospital during their...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Murder charges dismissed against Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Neb. — A Lexington man accused of a July 2021 murder has had his charges dismissed. According to Dawson County District Court records, on Tuesday, a judge approved a motion from Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman to dismiss charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony against 20-year-old Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez.
LEXINGTON, NE

