J. August Richards Reveals How The Angel Reunion Inspired Him To Join Vampire Academy - Exclusive
"Angel" fans rejoice: J. August Richards is back in the vampire genre. Instead of hunting vampires, he plays one in Peacock's new "Vampire Academy" series. "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" universe fans may remember Gunn as the jaded vampire hunter turned Angel ally. Now, Richards has his own set of fangs as Victor Dashkov — a royal Moroi vampire set on righting the wrongs that this high society has upheld for over 1,000 years.
Ashley Jones Reveals What Really Happened To Kristina And Parker On General Hospital
It's second nature for soap operas to create storylines that evolve and take on a life of their own. But some storylines don't get the opportunity to wrap up loose ends before they conclude. Actress Ashley Jones, who is no stranger to the daytime world and played Dr. Bridget Forrester on "The Bold and the Beautiful," was half of one of "General Hospital's" most controversial couples.
What Hallmark Star Ryan Paevey Is Looking For In A Partner
Ryan Paevey is one of the Hallmark Channel's favorite leading men. From playing Donovan Darcy in "Unleashing Mr. Darcy" and its subsequent sequel to starring in his most recent film "Two Tickets to Paradise" opposite Ashley Williams, Paevey is surely a staple star on the Hallmark Channel. He is also a soap opera alum, having been a member of the "General Hospital" cast from 2013 to 2018.
Who Really Shot Bill Spencer On The Bold And The Beautiful?
When it comes to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) on "The Bold and the Beautiful," fans have certainly seen all different sides to his personality, including the good, the bad, and the plain ugly. In fact, Bill has crossed the line many times in the past, as detailed by Soaps.com. He's slept with his wife's sister, he's slept with his son's wife, he's bribed people, he's tried to ruin careers, and he's broken hearts so many times that fans have lost count at this point.
Days Of Our Lives Is Ready To Reveal Who Abby's Killer Really Is
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been waiting for months for the conclusion of the summer's big murder mystery storyline. In June, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) was shockingly murdered in her bedroom at the DiMera mansion, per The U.S. Sun. Her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) found her and rushed her to the hospital, but it was too late. She was already gone after being stabbed several times in the midsection. Since that time, Chad has been determined to find out who really killed his wife, and fans have been taken on a wild rollercoaster ride of suspects.
The Young And The Restless Star Michael Graziadei Has Some Big News For Daniel Romalotti Fans
"The Young and the Restless'" Phyllis Summers has certainly seen a lot of dramatic changes over the years. While it might be hard to recount everyone who's ever played Phyllis on the hit CBS soap, the last switch came when Michelle Stafford took over for Gina Tognoni. Back in 2021, Stafford told Soap Opera Digest that one of the many reasons why she loves playing Phyllis so much is because she's such a complex character. She put it this way, "I remember this one scene where Nick and Phyllis are in the kitchen cooking and I was like, 'Whoa, really?' It's not a criticism of the writer at all, it was just me going, 'Wow, this is a change.' Phyllis was defanged for a little bit but that's okay because you're doing other things."
How Queen Elizabeth Used Hatwear To Fool Everyone
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. As monarch for 70 years and as royalty for her entire life, Queen Elizabeth II was frequently in the public eye. At times during her reign, she had to change clothes up to five times a day to make sure she was wearing the right outfit for the occasion, according to Forbes. And as you might imagine, no detail was overlooked in her ensembles and the clothes and jewelry she wore to events and outings often had a deeper meaning. Some examples of her fashion diplomacy were when she met President Ronald Reagan in California while wearing a dress with California poppies embroidered on it. And when visiting Ireland in 2011, which has a long and troubled history with England, she wore a green coat and dress when she arrived, and for the state dinner there, her dress had over 2,000 embroidered shamrocks on it, per The Washington Post.
‘The Vampire Diaries’: 4 Original Cast Members Who Have No Interest in Returning
'The Vampire Diaries' has spawned multiple spinoffs. But these popular actors refuse to return to the franchise.
The Young And The Restless Star Melody Thomas Scott Reveals The Essence Of Nikki Newman
Melody Thomas Scott has been the heart of "The Young and the Restless" since joining the soap on February 20, 1979. Debuting as Nikki Reed, she was initially presented to the audience as a stripper and later became a businesswoman. More than four decades after joining "Y&R," Scott is still going strong as a prominent member of the show's current storylines (via Soaps In Depth). In fact, she will headline the upcoming crossover event between "Y&R" and "The Bold and the Beautiful." The crossover will feature Nikki and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) having a conversation over a decade in the making (via Soaps).
Which Hallmark Christmas Movie Starred Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson has been an industry stalwart for a while now, having started her career on the stage before transitioning into high-profile television roles on the likes of "American Horror Story" and "Ratched," alongside movies such as "Glass" and "12 Years a Slave" (via IMDb). Funnily enough, while plenty of actors' lives work out exactly how they envisioned, Paulson admitted to GQ, "If my career had turned out like the fantasy I had of what it was going to be, it would never have made me happy."
George Burns' Secret To A Long And Happy Life
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. One of 12 children, Nathan Birnbaum was born in 1896 to a poor family in New York (per The Washington Post). After changing his name to George Burns, the cigar-chomping vaudevillian spent more than 70 years in show biz — acting, dancing, singing, writing, and telling jokes (even appearing as a guest star on "The Muppet Show"). He was married to fellow comedian Gracie Allen from 1926 until her death in 1964, and the team of Burns and Allen was one of Hollywood's most successful comedy duos.
Inside Mary-Kate Olsen's Dating History
Between Mary-Kate Olsen and her equally famous actress-turned-fashion entrepreneur twin sister, Ashley Olsen, the two have a long list of exes. For now, though, we're focusing on Mary-Kate's dating history, which first began when as a teen, she dated Max Winkler, son of legendary "Happy Days" star Henry Winkler, as the younger Winkler confirmed in a 2011 interview with New York Magazine.
What You Never Knew About Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart has made herself known to be America's favorite grandma. From successful entrepreneur to lifestyle mogul, from TV personality to the author of 99 cookbooks, it's hard not to be a fan of this DIY queen. While Stewart presents herself with grace and elegance, there's more to her than...
