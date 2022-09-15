Top Financial Media Stories Thursday, September 15: US Railway Companies, Unions Reach Tentative Agreement, Tesla To Wind Down Stores In China's Flashy Malls, Netflix Could Face Legal Action Over South Korean Crime Drama And More..

Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says
Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. Mankind must rely on oil and gas “in the short term” or “civilization will crumble,” Elon Musk told reporters Monday at an energy conference in Norway—a striking statement from the co-founder and CEO of top electric car maker Tesla.
More US-China Tensions: China Claim US Took Control Of Telecom Network Post Space Research University Hack
The U.S. intelligence agents hacked into a government-funded Northwestern Polytechnical University known for its aeronautics and space research programs and gained control of parts of China's telecommunications network. The National Security Agency's cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Bloomberg reports citing the Global Times. The U.S. gained remote...
'This Is Where All The Rich People Are Going To Hide During The Apocalypse': Nuclear-Powered Sky Hotel Revealed
This article was originally published on June 27, 2022. A Yemeni engineer has unveiled his vision for an AI-piloted aircraft that will allow up to 5,000 passengers to remain in flight indefinitely, with engines fueled by nuclear power. What Happened: Hashem Al-Ghaili calls it the “Sky Cruise,” and has released...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
CARS・
Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
TechSpot
Tesla's per-car production cost down to $36,000, cheaper model and robotaxi still on the roadmap
In a nutshell: Tesla's per-vehicle manufacturing costs dropped to less than half in the past five years, thanks in part to more efficient factories and improved vehicle design. The company also reiterated plans for an entry-level EV and robotaxis launching in the distant future. At a Goldman Sachs tech conference,...
Tesla's Giga Shanghai Goes Full Throttle, Fisker Gets Wall Street's Love, Ford Issues Ultimatum To Dealers, Biden's Charging Infrastructure Thrust: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Electric vehicle stocks closed the week ending Sept. 17 on a mixed note, as investors reacted to the macroeconomic uncertainty that dragged the broader market lower, analysts’ actions, and a positive policy move. Now, here are the key events that happened in the EV space during the week:. Tesla's...
RELATED PEOPLE
Is Tesla The New Apple? Fund Manager Says Elon Musk's Company Will Be 'Much, Much Bigger'
The reason for hedge fund Worm Capital’s concentration in Tesla Inc. TSLA is due to its conviction in the electric vehicle maker’s dominance relatively early in the cycle, founder and chief investment officer Arne Alsin reportedly said during an investor Q&A session hosted by the fund. What Happened:...
A Bill Is Underway To Compel Google, Facebook And Other Tech Platforms To Share Revenue With Media Organizations
The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee voted to approve a bill to allow news organizations to band together to negotiate with Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google and Meta Platforms Inc META Facebook and win more revenue. The Democrat Amy Klobuchar-led bill is due for the Senate for their approval. A similar...
Trump-Linked SPAC's Investors Clamor For Better Deal As Time Runs Out: What It Means For DWAC And Truth Social
Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC, the SPAC that is set to merge with Donald Trump's company that owns the Truth Social platform, is reportedly facing pressure from investors amid its failure to complete the deal. What Happened: Investors who have committed about $1 billion in private investment in public equity,...
Apple has unseated Tesla as the most-shorted US stock - after Elon Musk's EV company held the title for 864 days
Apple has ousted Tesla as the most-shorted US stock in dollar terms. Elon Musk's automaker held the title for 864 days, or more than two years. Short interest in Apple stock is $18.4 billion, compared to $17.4 billion in Tesla stock. Investors are betting more money against Apple than Tesla...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rents Aren't Showing Signs Of Cooling Just Yet, But This Data Shows When They Might
Last week, mortgage rates increased alongside hotter-than-anticipated inflation data, surpassing 6% for the first time since late 2008. Next to high rates, the median American household would need to spend 44.5% of their income to make payments on a median-priced property in the U.S., according to data shared by Compound Capital Advisors CEO Charlie Bilello. This is the highest percentage on record dating back to 2006.
thebrag.com
Australian billionaire launches attack on Elon Musk
Australian billionaire and mining magnate Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest has called out Elon Musk and questioned whether the Telsa founder is actually concerned about conserving the environment. In May, Musk dismissed green hydrogen, calling it the most dumb thing I could possibly imagine for energy storage”. “I really...
If You Had $1,000 To Invest Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic Or Litecoin?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $100 right now,...
Microsoft, Google, Meta Have All Dropped Below June Lows But These 2 Big Tech Stocks Are Holding Up
Most big techs are now trading below their June lows, dragged by macro concerns, which have not spared the broader market either. Techs have led the market sell-off once again and this is evident from their relative underperformance versus the broader market. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California DMV Accuses Tesla of Misleading Marketing That Could Lead to a Name Change for This Tesla Feature
Touted by Elon Musk as “the acceleration of sustainable energy and autonomy,” Tesla Inc. produces a range of zero-emission electric vehicles that herald a gasoline-free future. However, the company is not without its troubles. Recent woes include accusations by the DMV that may force Tesla to change the name of one of its most popular features.
insideevs.com
Tesla's Reduced Wait Times Should Worry Rivals, Says Analyst
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made it clear he's embarrassed by the brand's high and rising prices, and he wants to do everything he can to get people their cars in a timely fashion. If Tesla was able to reduce the wait time for its vehicles, it may not have to hike the prices so much, since it wouldn't be worried about forecasting inflation and pricing for supplies so far down the road. Musk recently admitted:
Over 1 million Teslas are recalled because the windows can pinch fingers
The automatic window reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction, a violation of federal safety standards. An online software update will fix the problem, Tesla says.
CARS・
insideevs.com
Tesla Employee Reveals Huge Q3 Delivery Surge At Fremont Factory
While it seems Tesla is constantly cranking out cars across the globe, it all goes to a whole new level at the end of each quarter. Despite CEO Elon Musk's earlier words about Tesla perhaps limiting these crazy quarter-end surges, the automaker is already headed into another that stands to be substantial.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
86K+
Followers
168K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0