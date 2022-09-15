ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'

While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitalik Buterin
Benzinga

Fed Expected To Raise Rates To Levels Not Seen Since Before Great Recession: What You Need To Know Before Wednesday's Decision

The SPDR S&P 500 SPY is sliding Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day policy meeting, which is expected to feature another large rate hike. What To Know: Fed officials are set to release their latest projections on Wednesday, which most expect will be accompanied by a 0.75% hike in the benchmark rate for the third time in a row.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Chainlink Down More Than 8% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink's LINK/USD price has fallen 8.71% to $7.28. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% loss, moving from $7.98 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chainlink over the past...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Corporación América Airports to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Santander Eurolatam Utilities & Infrastructure Conference | September 28 & 29 | New York, US. Corporación América Airports S.A. CAAP, ("CAAP" or the "Company") a leading private sector airport concession operator in the world, today announced its participation in the following investor event:. XVI Santander Eurolatam Utilities &...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Market#Linus Business#Business Economics#World Economy#Financial Innovation#Smart Contract#Web3 Investment#Fintech
Benzinga

AlphaRoot Launched A New Digitial Platform Making Client's Lives Easier

Eric Schneider, Co-Founder of the cannabis insurance brokerage AlphaRoot, spoke at the Benzinga Cannabis Capitol sharing the recent growth of the company. AlphaRoot launched its new digital platform, a web-based app that will serve as a centralized location for everything its clients need that is insurance related. AlphaRoot is seeking...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (IPOD WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings

The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (the "Company"), each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share — ticker symbol IPOD WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares — ticker symbol IPOD — and Units — ticker symbol IPOD U — is expected to continue on the NYSE until the close of business on October 14, 2022. The Company announced on September 20, 2022, that it will redeem all of its outstanding shares of Class A ordinary share issued as part of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering, effective as of the close of business on October 17, 2022, because the Company will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association.
STOCKS
Benzinga

First Trust Announces Approval of Liquidation of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF and First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announced today approval of the liquidation of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF EPRE, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII, and First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF DWPP, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund (each such series, a "Fund"). Based...
MARKETS
Benzinga

AIR Communities Provides Operating Update

Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR") AIRC today provided an operating update on its change in Same Store Rental Rates and Average Daily Occupancy as of August 31, 2022. The Company remains on track to meet guidance for 2022 as described in its second quarter 2022 earnings release. Q2 2022. July...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Craft Cannabis Workers Unite! The US National Craft Cannabis Coalition Announce Its Formation

When Karl Marx and Frederich Engels popularized Flora Tristan's famous phrase “Workers of the world, unite!” in 1848, they sought to abolish the bureaucratic state and seize the means of production. In 2022, a national coalition of craft cannabis is aiming for a closer goal within capitalism, in the US: carving a space in regulations for small craft cannabis workers in one of the most dynamic sectors in the world.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
85K+
Followers
167K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy