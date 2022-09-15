Read full article on original website
Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'
While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 68.51%, 69.49% and 60.53% since then.
'I Don't Want To Own It': Jim Cramer Says This EV Stock Is 'Lethal'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Nikola Corp NKLA is "lethal" and he doesn’t want to own the stock. Cramer recommended waiting for Albemarle Corp ALB to "come down a little" as he likes the "situation very much." When asked about Cheniere Energy Inc LNG,...
Bill Gates Still Moved To Tears By Warren Buffett Philanthropy: Here's How Many Berkshire Hathaway Shares Were Donated
This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. One of the most philanthropic billionaires of all time is Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. The CEO recently made his annual gift to the Gates Foundation. Here’s what Bill Gates had to say of the gift and how much Buffett has donated to the foundation over the years.
Fed Expected To Raise Rates To Levels Not Seen Since Before Great Recession: What You Need To Know Before Wednesday's Decision
The SPDR S&P 500 SPY is sliding Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day policy meeting, which is expected to feature another large rate hike. What To Know: Fed officials are set to release their latest projections on Wednesday, which most expect will be accompanied by a 0.75% hike in the benchmark rate for the third time in a row.
What A "Historic" Release and Refill of Strategic Petroleum Reserve Crude Oil Means for Markets
The Middle East oil embargo of 1973 spurred the creation of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, to safeguard U.S. national energy security against such events in the future. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve has dropped from over 612 million barrels to under 445 million barrels, its lowest level since 1985,...
Chainlink Down More Than 8% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink's LINK/USD price has fallen 8.71% to $7.28. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% loss, moving from $7.98 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chainlink over the past...
Corporación América Airports to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Santander Eurolatam Utilities & Infrastructure Conference | September 28 & 29 | New York, US. Corporación América Airports S.A. CAAP, ("CAAP" or the "Company") a leading private sector airport concession operator in the world, today announced its participation in the following investor event:. XVI Santander Eurolatam Utilities &...
AlphaRoot Launched A New Digitial Platform Making Client's Lives Easier
Eric Schneider, Co-Founder of the cannabis insurance brokerage AlphaRoot, spoke at the Benzinga Cannabis Capitol sharing the recent growth of the company. AlphaRoot launched its new digital platform, a web-based app that will serve as a centralized location for everything its clients need that is insurance related. AlphaRoot is seeking...
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (IPOD WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (the "Company"), each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share — ticker symbol IPOD WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares — ticker symbol IPOD — and Units — ticker symbol IPOD U — is expected to continue on the NYSE until the close of business on October 14, 2022. The Company announced on September 20, 2022, that it will redeem all of its outstanding shares of Class A ordinary share issued as part of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering, effective as of the close of business on October 17, 2022, because the Company will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association.
First Trust Announces Approval of Liquidation of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF and First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF
First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announced today approval of the liquidation of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF EPRE, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII, and First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF DWPP, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund (each such series, a "Fund"). Based...
AIR Communities Provides Operating Update
Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR") AIRC today provided an operating update on its change in Same Store Rental Rates and Average Daily Occupancy as of August 31, 2022. The Company remains on track to meet guidance for 2022 as described in its second quarter 2022 earnings release. Q2 2022. July...
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. GPMT ("GPMT," "Granite Point" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2022. This dividend will be payable on October 17, 2022, to common stockholders of record as of October 3, 2022.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunged Last Week But This Coin Bucked The Trend Decisively, Gaining Almost 13%
Sports and entertainment-focused Chiliz (CHZ) token emerged as the biggest gainer for the week ended Sept. 19. Gains in CHZ came at a time when large coins such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD plunged significantly in value. Top Gainers of Week Ending Sept. 12, 2022 (Data via...
4 Bright Spots For Financial Advisors In An Otherwise Dismal Economic Environment
While Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve must choose between fighting inflation and saving the economy, as Circe warned Odysseus, the choice between Scylla and Charybdis is not easy. In other words, there are many headwinds in front of us and unfortunately, the path for getting through them may not...
Chamath Palihapitiya Liquidating 2 SPACs: Are Dreams Of Creating The Next Berkshire Hathaway Over?
Known by many as the SPAC King, Chamath Palihapitiya was one of the biggest names associated with the growing number of blank check companies taking private companies public. When SPACs were hot with the market, Palihapitiya was loved by investors and companies. Years later, Palihapitiya has been less active in...
Craft Cannabis Workers Unite! The US National Craft Cannabis Coalition Announce Its Formation
When Karl Marx and Frederich Engels popularized Flora Tristan's famous phrase “Workers of the world, unite!” in 1848, they sought to abolish the bureaucratic state and seize the means of production. In 2022, a national coalition of craft cannabis is aiming for a closer goal within capitalism, in the US: carving a space in regulations for small craft cannabis workers in one of the most dynamic sectors in the world.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Drop, Dogecoin Flat: Analyst Sees 'Peak Crypto Pessimism' Setting In Ahead Of 'Fed's Fireworks'
Major coins dropped lower on Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.5% to $921.9 billion at 8:18 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum traded lower ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting due on Wednesday. On Tuesday,...
At UN, hope peeks through the gloom despite a global morass
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the United Nations had just warned of a world gone badly wrong — a place where inequity was on the rise, war was back in Europe, fragmentation was everywhere, the pandemic was pushing onward and technology was tearing things apart as much as it was uniting them.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
