J. August Richards Reveals How The Angel Reunion Inspired Him To Join Vampire Academy - Exclusive
"Angel" fans rejoice: J. August Richards is back in the vampire genre. Instead of hunting vampires, he plays one in Peacock's new "Vampire Academy" series. "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" universe fans may remember Gunn as the jaded vampire hunter turned Angel ally. Now, Richards has his own set of fangs as Victor Dashkov — a royal Moroi vampire set on righting the wrongs that this high society has upheld for over 1,000 years.
The Young And The Restless' Jordi Vilasuso And Wife Suffer Another Heartbreaking Loss
It's safe to say that former "The Young and the Restless" star Jordi Vilasuso hasn't had the best year. The actor was forced to speak about his exit back in March after his character Rey Rosales suddenly and surprisingly died in a car crash. "Thank you @YandR_CBS 4 always welcoming me&giving me the opportunity 2 tell stories that impacted millions," Vilasuso took to his Twitter account to write, "As this door closes, others will and have opened. If you're interested in hearing a little more about my story."
What Hallmark Star Ryan Paevey Is Looking For In A Partner
Ryan Paevey is one of the Hallmark Channel's favorite leading men. From playing Donovan Darcy in "Unleashing Mr. Darcy" and its subsequent sequel to starring in his most recent film "Two Tickets to Paradise" opposite Ashley Williams, Paevey is surely a staple star on the Hallmark Channel. He is also a soap opera alum, having been a member of the "General Hospital" cast from 2013 to 2018.
Royal Fans Are Devastated By Princess Anne's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral
The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II has devastated people all over the world, but royal fans were able to get some closure by watching her funeral. In the midst of the sadness of the day, many have paid particular attention to Elizabeth's only daughter, Princess Anne. Royal expert Tina...
William And Catherine Have Something To Say Following The Queen's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II was especially close with her grandchildren, the Daily Mail reports. There have been many instances caught on-camera over the years that showed off the love she had for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, were no exceptions to that bond. According to Us Weekly, Queen Elizabeth had great trust in the royal couple and shared a special bond with Catherine.
Who Really Shot Bill Spencer On The Bold And The Beautiful?
When it comes to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) on "The Bold and the Beautiful," fans have certainly seen all different sides to his personality, including the good, the bad, and the plain ugly. In fact, Bill has crossed the line many times in the past, as detailed by Soaps.com. He's slept with his wife's sister, he's slept with his son's wife, he's bribed people, he's tried to ruin careers, and he's broken hearts so many times that fans have lost count at this point.
King Charles Wasn't Allowed To Join The Royals In One Part Of The Queen's Funeral
The royal family gathered together to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II during her public funeral on September 19, with her nearest and dearest (including her young great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, who paid a special understated tribute) attending a touching ceremony at Westminster Abbey as her body was taken around London as the public paid tribute to the late monarch. Of course, the queen's son and the new head of the monarchy, King Charles II, was there, but there was one aspect of the event he was prevented from taking part in.
Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused
All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
Why Princess Charlene Of Monaco's Appearance At The Queen's Funeral Was So Surprising
Her Serene Highness Princess of Charlene, who is married to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, has not had an easy time over the last year. The royal spent six months in South Africa after collapsing during a visit from a serious ear, nose, and throat infection. She was admitted to a hospital for treatment, per CNN, and underwent a few corrective surgeries related to the infection, according to People.
Why Royal Fans Are Absolutely Gutted For Princess Charlotte At The Queen's Funeral
All over the world, people are expressing their sadness and solidarity with the royal family as they grieve the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch's funeral is expected to break a major record as the most-watched live TV event. Viewers have particularly sympathized with Prince George and Princess Charlotte....
Days Of Our Lives Is Ready To Reveal Who Abby's Killer Really Is
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been waiting for months for the conclusion of the summer's big murder mystery storyline. In June, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) was shockingly murdered in her bedroom at the DiMera mansion, per The U.S. Sun. Her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) found her and rushed her to the hospital, but it was too late. She was already gone after being stabbed several times in the midsection. Since that time, Chad has been determined to find out who really killed his wife, and fans have been taken on a wild rollercoaster ride of suspects.
A Rare Interaction Between Prince William And Prince Harry Was Caught On Camera
Though the rift between William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has been ongoing for years, the brothers managed to have a fleeting interaction at Queen Elizabeth's funeral. You may recall that William and Harry haven't gotten along in quite a while. It's thought to be traced...
Head Groom Shares Tragic Reality About The Queen's Beloved Horse, Emma
Queen Elizabeth II had her first horse riding lesson at 3 years old and got her first pony at the age of 4, according to Town & Country. It was a Shetland pony named Peggy, and that was the start of a lifelong love of horses. Her father King George VI was passionate about horse racing, and upon his death, she inherited her father's thoroughbred and racing horses and stables — The Royal Studs at Sandringham, per Forbes. Queen Elizabeth continued the tradition, and she became an expert on horse breeding and racing. She attended every Royal Windsor Horse Show since its founding in 1943, including in 2022 despite having mobility problems, via People. Princess Charlotte paid a tribute to her great-grandmother's love of horses by wearing a small horseshoe shaped brooch to the funeral; it had been a gift from Queen Elizabeth.
Dog Expert Shares Crushing News About The Queen's Corgis After Her Death
Queen Elizabeth II was a passionate dog lover. She had become synonymous with the corgi, having helped launch the breed into popularity, according to the BBC. Her love for the adorable pups started at 7 years old when she fell in love with the breed and wanted one of her own. While corgis were popular in Wales at the time, they had yet to make waves in the queen's native London. However, young Elizabeth got two puppies from a breeder and the rest was history.
The One Royal Who Is Reportedly Holding The Family Together
The royal family is leaning on each other in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. As an estimated 4 billion viewers watched, the record-breaking day was filled with many heart-wrenching moments, including King Charles III tearing up as "God Save the King" played on (via ET). The biggest source of strength within the royal family was Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who was seen comforting members of the family.
The Young And The Restless Star Michael Graziadei Has Some Big News For Daniel Romalotti Fans
"The Young and the Restless'" Phyllis Summers has certainly seen a lot of dramatic changes over the years. While it might be hard to recount everyone who's ever played Phyllis on the hit CBS soap, the last switch came when Michelle Stafford took over for Gina Tognoni. Back in 2021, Stafford told Soap Opera Digest that one of the many reasons why she loves playing Phyllis so much is because she's such a complex character. She put it this way, "I remember this one scene where Nick and Phyllis are in the kitchen cooking and I was like, 'Whoa, really?' It's not a criticism of the writer at all, it was just me going, 'Wow, this is a change.' Phyllis was defanged for a little bit but that's okay because you're doing other things."
Prince Edward's Emotional Outburst At The Queen's Funeral Will Move You To Tears
The world continues to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but perhaps no one more than her own family. "I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding, and example," King Charles III began in his very first address to the nation and commonwealth as monarch. "Alongside the personal grief that all my family are feeling, we also share with so many of you in the United Kingdom, in all the countries where The Queen was Head of State, in the Commonwealth, and across the world, a deep sense of gratitude for the more than seventy years in which my Mother, as Queen, served the people of so many nations," he recalled.
The Music At The Queen's Funeral Caused Controversy With Viewers
Music played an important part during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday. According to a note posted to the Westminster Abbey Twitter account, "Much of the music at today's State Funeral was selected for its special significance to HM Queen Elizabeth II, and many of the choices also have a long association with Westminster Abbey." Today reports one song, "The Lord's My Shepherd," was featured in the queen's wedding ceremony to Prince Philip.
Why The Seat In Front Of King Charles Was Left Empty During The Queen's Windsor Service
Over 2,000 people attended Queen Elizabeth's state funeral at Westminster Abbey, per TIME. After the service, the queen's coffin journeyed 26 miles to Windsor for a smaller, second service. Held at St. George's Chapel, over 800 people attended, including family and staff members of the queen's various residences (via People).
U.K.・
The Last Person To See The Queen Lying-In-State Has Some Words For King Charles
Waiting in line for hours was worth it for Grant Murrell, who holds the dubious honor of being the last person to see the queen lying-in-state at Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral. "I'm too exhilarated to be exhausted," Murrell told People. "This is something I'll never forget to my dying day. Walking all night is a small price to pay."
