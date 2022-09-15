ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Washington County officials say August election was 'fair and honest'

Washington County election officials say unsubstantiated claims of vote tampering from a candidate who narrowly lost in August are false and unproductive. Election Commission Chairman Gary McAllister said Monday that it was “not possible” to manipulate the results on the MicroVote voting machines in the way James Reeves, an independent candidate who lost the county mayor’s race to Republican incumbent Joe Grandy by 139 votes on Aug. 4, has alleged.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Democrat gubernatorial candidate visits Elizabethton today

ELIZABETHTON — The Democratic candidate for governor in this year’s sate election will be in Downtown Elizabethton today to visit with citizens and talk about critical issues facing the state. Dr. Jason Martin will speak at the Carter County Courthouse at 4 p.m. After he finishes his speech,...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dr. Jason Martin campaigns for governor in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — Tennessee’s Democratic candidate for governor in the November election paid a visit to Elizabethton on Monday afternoon to speak to supporters at the Carter County Courthouse and then took a stroll from the courthouse through the downtown parts of town and stopped at the Bonnie Kate Theater for a progress report on the renovation of that 1926-era movie theater.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Twin Springs students' letters push VDOT to trim weeds on school road

NICKELSVILLE — What came from an early morning conversation among Twin Springs High School students regarding the overgrown vegetation along Twin Springs Road turned into more than just wasted complaints. Instead, their social studies teacher, Matt Bays, offered up a lesson in using local and state government systems to...
NICKELSVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

New Carter County Commission starts work with some big questions

ELIZABETHTON — The recently elected Carter County Commission held its organizational meeting Monday evening and the new members voted on their first million-dollar decision. It was the first time meeting for 11 of the 24 commissioners and the return to the commission for Cody McQueen, who had previously served.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

WCSO hosts child safety seat check-up

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced they will be hosting a child car seat check-up on Friday. The event is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and it will allow people to stop by and make sure their child’s car seat is installed correctly, according to a press release.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Report recommends 'retrofit or replacement' of D-B dome

KINGSPORT — A Phase 1 report on the structural integrity of Dobyns-Bennett High School’s unused Buck Van Huss Dome recommends a “retrofit or replacement” of the structure. However, the document indicates no dangerous cracks or sinking of the more than 50-year-old wooden structure, according to Kingsport...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lynching remembrance ceremony at Kent Junction Saturday

NORTON — The second in a planned series of markers about the history of lynching in Wise County will be dedicated Sept. 24. The Wise County Community Remembrance Coalition will host Saturday’s unveiling of an educational marker relating the story of the Nov. 12, 1920, lynching of Dave Hurst in the Kent Junction community between Norton and Appalachia.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning releases fall schedule

The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning (KACL), in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, focusing on a variety of subjects from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Police say lies led to lockdown of six Kingsport schools, charges pending

A cover-up of a shooting led to a lockdown of six schools and those involved could face charges, police said. Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said Tuesday that a “false narrative” by two people who said they had been shot by a third person led police and school officials into an unnecessary investigation.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Virginia State Police warns of scam using old Norton business name

NORTON — The Virginia State Police is warning those shopping online for heavy construction or farm equipment to beware of purchasing from any company using a Norton address or the name “Guyan” in its web or email address. For the past several weeks, according to VSP spokesperson...
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Domtar opening new plant entrance today

KINGSPORT — A new truck delivery entrance into Domtar will be open Tuesday as the manufacturer completes its $350 million transformation into a full-on containerboard facility. “This will be the permanent entrance going forward for delivery of recyclable material, as well as outbound shipments of finished product,” Troy Wilson,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson, Jessee take Fender's Farm titles

JONESBOROUGH — As she meandered her way around the winding course, the star Abingdon senior probably had a bunch of local coaches say to themselves, “I wish we had that Jessee girl.”. Makaleigh Jessee — coming off a school-record performance last week at the Knights Crossing in Salem,...
SALEM, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON — After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television reporter, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Gray man faces assault and drug charges

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Antonio Moore, 39, Gray on Sunday, charging him with aggravated domestic assault and Schedule I, II and VI drug violations. Deputies responded to a domestic assault call on Ben Jenkins Road in Gray on Sunday, according to a press release. Upon arrival they found that Moore had apparently broken a bedroom window to gain access into the home and began fighting with the victim.
GRAY, TN

