Ships Runners Compete At Illinois Invite
Cross Country athletes from Manitowoc Lincoln competed Saturday in the Bill Dawson Invitational held in Gurnee, Illinois. The Ships varsity boys placed 8th in the 25-team Invite with Mason Gates coming in 3rd among individual performers in a time of 15:44 over the 3-mile distance. Palatine Fremd claimed the team...
Area Boys Soccer Teams In Action Today
Manitowoc Lincoln will play an FRCC boys soccer match this evening against visiting Sheboygan South. It’ll get underway at 6:30 p.m. at Ron Rubick Municipal Field. Roncalli plays host to Sheboygan Falls in a scheduled 4:30 start, Bay Port is at Sheboygan North, Plymouth is home for Kewaskum, and Random Lake invades the co-op of Howards Grove/Elkhart Lake Glenbeulah.
Oshkosh Police Investigating a Fatal Train vs. Pedestrian Crash
An investigation is underway in Oshkosh after a 29-year-old man was struck by a train. The incident occurred at around 8:30 Saturday morning (September 17th) where the railroad track intersects with Otter Avenue. The identity of the victim has not yet been released, but we do know he resides in...
Kenosha Police Report Homeowner Killed Intruder
A Kenosha homeowner killed an alleged intruder in his home. Police responded to calls just before 7:30 Friday night on reports of somebody damaging cars and attempting to enter several homes. In a Facebook post, the police department said the intruder forced his way into a house and attacked the...
Gableman Represents Harry Wait In Voter Fraud Case
Former state supreme court justice Mike Gableman has found himself a new job, representing a man who’s confessed to voter fraud. On Monday, Gambleman appeared in Racine County Court to represent Harry Wait, who has confessed to misusing the state’s online voting system to falsely request ballots for two politicians.
