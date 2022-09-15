ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Intersection of Dance and Music at BW and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week

By ClevelandClassical Staff
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7Nl3_0hwSfwB300

There’s a long list of Classical music concerts and events this week in Northeast Ohio. Here's what's on tap.

- The fun begins tonight at 7:00 pm when pianist Conrad Tao and choreographer/dancer Caleb Teicher explore the intersection of dance and music in Gamble Auditorium at Baldwin Wallace. Click here for tickets and link to live stream
.

- On Thursday at 7:30 pm in Oberlin, faculty guitarist Stephen Aron plays Dowland, Federico Moreno Torroba, Chopin, and Antonio Lauro as well as his own Suite Blue and Rockport Stomp in Kulas Recital Hall. The concert is free.

- On Friday at 7:00 pm, CityMusic Cleveland presents an interesting evening of chamber music that includes Manny Albam’s Quintet for Tuba and Strings at Praxis Fiber Workshop. It's free.

- Also at 7:00 pm Trobár Medieval presents “Robin & Marion.” in which a beautiful and savvy shepherdess, her dopey but devoted shepherd paramour, and their village friends encounter a villainous knight. City Church, Cleveland Heights. Free but $20 donation suggested. The program is repeated on Saturday

- At 7:30 pm the Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, under the direction of Carlos Kalmar, play Copland’s Appalachian Spring (1945) & Haydn’s Symphony No. 104 in Kulas Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music. The concert is free.

And there's lots to choose from on Sunday.

- At 4:00 pm Arts Renaissance Tremont kicks off the new season with the Cavani String Quartet and cellist Khari Joiner at St. Wendelin Church. Free.

- At 4:00 pm in Akron, Arts @ Holy Trinity presents Jessica Tong, violin, and Michael Sheppard, piano at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Free. Register here for livestream.

- Also at 4:00 pm the Sounds of St. James presents The Cleveland Consort of Voices, Steven Plank, director, at St. James Catholic Church in Lakewood. Freewill offering.

- At 4:30 pm, pianist Gerardo Teissonnière plays Fauré’s Pavane, Schubert’s Four Impromptus, and Beethoven’s Sonata No. 32 at the Church of the Western Reserve in Pepper Pike. Freewill offering.

- And at 7:00 pm it’s NEOSonicFall with the Cleveland Chamber Symphony, Steven Smith, music director. Works by Marilyn Shrude, Nicholas Underhill, Steven Smith, Julia Perry & Hale Smith. Gamble Auditorium at Baldwin Wallace. Free. Click here for live stream.

More events can be found on the Clevelandclassical.com Concert Listings page.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Scene

Photos From Gumbo Dance Party at MoCA Cleveland

The popular event that combines music with a live brass band, Gumbo Dance Party, held its first party in a few months. This one took place at the Museum of Contemporary Art and featured an array of guest DJs to go along with its in-house team. Here's what we saw.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakewood, OH
City
Oberlin, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Akron, OH
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beethoven
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Concerts#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Classical Music#Chamber Music#Performing#The Intersection Of Dance#Kulas Recital Hall#Robin Marion#City Church
Cleveland Scene

This Castle in Cleveland Is for Sale at Only $249,900 and Is Still Probably Overpriced

They say a man (or woman)'s home is their castle and that can literally be the case if you purchase this near West Side home (3860 West 44th Street). There's a massive hearth, a "Rapunzel" tower, stained-glass windows and other features that you truly won't find in any other home around. It needs bit of work, and is listed for about $100,000 more than it sold for just recently, but it could make for a truly special property once it's fixed up. This home is listed for $249,900.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Scene

Cleveland, OH
843
Followers
198
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

The Scene Magazine has served as the city’s premiere, award-winning multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1970.

 https://www.clevescene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy