Didier Dumas French Patisserie In Nyack For Sale But Pastry Wizard Says He’s Looking For Buyer To Preserve Legacy

Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
New York City Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott Inhumane and Anti-AmericanTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Parma Nuova: Keeping Italian Cuisine Alive on the Upper East SideCarlos L.Manhattan, NY
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
therealdeal.com
Nicole Kushner Meyer lists Lenox Hill co-op for $12M
Kushner Companies may be buying big in North Jersey and South Florida, but its top brass is selling in Manhattan. Nicole Kushner Meyer and her husband, Observer Media chairman Joseph Meyer, have listed their Lenox Hill co-op at 812 Park Avenue for $11.5 million. The couple purchased the home in 2013 for $8.5 million, records show.
What’s This Colossal Mystery Building In Goshen, NY?
It came out of nowhere. Driving home from Port Jervis, NY on I-84, there were beautiful rolling green hills and trees as far as the eye could see, until this hulking behemoth appeared from the landscape. Giant? Yes. Out of place? Absolutely. But what exactly is it?. Mystery Building in...
warwickadvertiser.com
Too Good to Toss returns, drawing 625 to shop for free
Warwick. Housewares, furniture, clothes, toys, books, electronics and an array of miscellanea found new homes at the Too Good to Toss community recycle event at Stanley Deming Park, where all items were free.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wallkill residents celebrate anniversary of town, shopping center
TOWN OF WALLKILL – Hundreds turned out Saturday to celebrate dual anniversaries – the 250th of the Town of Wallkill and the 30th for the Galleria at Crystal Run. Town officials both past and present were honored. Retired State Supreme Court Justice Joseph Owen recounted the development in...
travellemming.com
5 Day Hudson Valley Itinerary for 2022 (The Perfect Planner)
If you’re looking for an epic Hudson Valley itinerary for your upcoming New York trip, then you’ve come to the right place. New York’s Hudson Valley region along the Hudson River is a hot spot for prime restaurants, art, and expansive natural beauty, but the sheer number of things to see and do can make planning a trip difficult.
Police: Hudson Valley Urged to do These 6 Things Every Night at 9
In light of recent crime events, Hudson Valley police are instructing all residents to do six important things at 9pm each night in order to keep themselves safe. Police are urging all residents to run down a checklist of safety measures each evening aimed at preventing them from being a victim of crime. The routine was designed in the spring as a way to thwart thieves by giving residents an easy-to-follow set of instructions that will make it more difficult for thieves to target.
Upstate NY city named one of the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S.
Just as this year’s official fall foliage reports have begun, an Upstate New York city has been named one of the best places in the U.S. to view the spectacular seasonal colors. According to a study done by Rocket Homes, three cities from each region of the United States...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close more New Jersey stores
Bed, Bath & Beyond, the troubled retailer, has released a list of 56 of the roughly 150 stores that are slated to close, and three of them are in New Jersey. The three New Jersey stores to be closed are in Flanders, Manalapan and Paramus. It’s been a rough couple...
Massive Bug Spotted in Rhinebeck, Experts Warn to Stay Away
This massive bug was found in Rhinebeck, New York and people are trying to figure out what the heck it is. Do you know what we're looking at here?. Have you ever seen the movie Starship Troopers? When I first saw it in 1997 I thought that the idea of massive alien bugs hell-bent on destroying the human race was something that could only be on the big screen. I saw a picture of this large insect and I thought maybe the aliens have finally landed. Of course they would choose Upstate New York as their entry point.
7 Great Hudson Valley Cheeseburger Spots
Looking for a great cheeseburger in the Hudson Valley? We've got you covered. Ah, the cheeseburger. America's favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese. The cheeseburger is so loved, that there is even a National Cheeseburger Day celebrated each year in September. So many great options around the Hudson Valley area to find a great cheeseburger.
rcbizjournal.com
Town Supervisors Focus On Empty Haverstraw Warehouse On Beach Road For Future Animal Shelter
Warehouse Being Eyed Is On The Market For $4.2 Million; Massive Warehouse Project Proposed For Across Road On Ecology Lane. A large, newly built but unoccupied warehouse on Beach Road in the Town of Haverstraw could become the site of an animal shelter the five town supervisors are hoping to build to fulfill their obligations to house stray and abandoned dogs.
Middletown, NY Storefront Takes on New Life as Donation Center
When local businesses announce that they are closing, the majority of guests who frequent the establishment are sad. There is a different way to view situations similar to these. When one business closes, another one may open. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can...
Dear Hudson Valley Drivers: PLEASE Stop Doing This (It’s Illegal)
I promise I'm not a grumpy old man. As a matter of fact, stay on my lawn as long as you'd like. That being said, there's one driving trend that's getting worse and worse in the Hudson Valley, and it needs to stop before somebody gets hurt. Unfortunately, there's no...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two Chabad centers celebrated opening of new facilities
MID-HUDSON – The Chabad Centers in Poughkeepsie and Monroe held ribbon-cutting ceremonies Sunday on new buildings. The Poughkeepsie center includes a larger sanctuary. Rabbi Yacov Borenstein said it is a time to grow. “It’s a brand new beautiful building. It should be a beacon of light, and we should...
Popular Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Closing for Good
Many residents are upset by the news. It's never good when we hear a local business is closing its doors for good. Not all reasons are bad though, it can be because someone is retiring and will be moving on to the next phase of their life. A beloved restaurant owner in Sullivan County recently announced that he will be closing his restaurant, but it will be for one of those good reasons and he will soon be enjoying the retired life.
Top Rated Restaurant Opening New BBQ Joint in Fishkill, NY
Signs promoting a new restaurant coming to East Fishkill have got a lot of people curious about the new eatery. What is it and what kind of food do they offer?. The Hudson Valley isn't short on amazing restaurants and bars. We're about to get one more very soon. If you've been driving in downtown East Fishkill then you may have noticed a massive sign in front of a building that is currently being renovated. The sign on Main Street says 'Beast Fishkill' and it has a lot of residents wondering what the place is about.
SUNY New Paltz Student Admits to Grisly Murder of Mother
After insisting he was innocent, a SUNY New Paltz student has admitted to murdering his mother and discarding her in a trash bag. In 2019 Jared Eng was attending college in the Hudson Valley when his mother was found stuffed in a garbage bag with her throat slashed. Paula Chin was stabbed in the neck and bludgeoned several times on the head before being discovered at a home in New Jersey. Investigators say the murder occurred at her Tribeca home and the body was transported from the crime scene in an attempt to cover it up.
rocklanddaily.com
Ramapo Safe Campaign Launches Erev Yom Tov Shopping Initiative
With Yom Tov rapidly approaching, the new Ramapo Safe Campaign – an initiative implemented by the Town of Ramapo and the Ramapo Police Department has launched a broad traffic safety plan to help shoppers save time, money, and energy. "The Town of Ramapo is always deeply committed to the...
Feast of San Gennaro kicks off in Little Italy
The event celebrates the patron saint of Naples. It features rides, parades - and of course, a lot of delicious food.
Bed Bath & Beyond in Middletown set to close
The Middletown store is one of five from New York on the list scheduled to be closed.
