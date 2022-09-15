ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nyack, NY

Didier Dumas French Patisserie In Nyack For Sale But Pastry Wizard Says He’s Looking For Buyer To Preserve Legacy

By rcbizjournal
rcbizjournal.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Nicole Kushner Meyer lists Lenox Hill co-op for $12M

Kushner Companies may be buying big in North Jersey and South Florida, but its top brass is selling in Manhattan. Nicole Kushner Meyer and her husband, Observer Media chairman Joseph Meyer, have listed their Lenox Hill co-op at 812 Park Avenue for $11.5 million. The couple purchased the home in 2013 for $8.5 million, records show.
MANHATTAN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Wallkill residents celebrate anniversary of town, shopping center

TOWN OF WALLKILL – Hundreds turned out Saturday to celebrate dual anniversaries – the 250th of the Town of Wallkill and the 30th for the Galleria at Crystal Run. Town officials both past and present were honored. Retired State Supreme Court Justice Joseph Owen recounted the development in...
WALLKILL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nyack, NY
Nyack, NY
Lifestyle
City
Manhattan, NY
travellemming.com

5 Day Hudson Valley Itinerary for 2022 (The Perfect Planner)

If you’re looking for an epic Hudson Valley itinerary for your upcoming New York trip, then you’ve come to the right place. New York’s Hudson Valley region along the Hudson River is a hot spot for prime restaurants, art, and expansive natural beauty, but the sheer number of things to see and do can make planning a trip difficult.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police: Hudson Valley Urged to do These 6 Things Every Night at 9

In light of recent crime events, Hudson Valley police are instructing all residents to do six important things at 9pm each night in order to keep themselves safe. Police are urging all residents to run down a checklist of safety measures each evening aimed at preventing them from being a victim of crime. The routine was designed in the spring as a way to thwart thieves by giving residents an easy-to-follow set of instructions that will make it more difficult for thieves to target.
NEWBURGH, NY
94.5 PST

Bed Bath & Beyond to close more New Jersey stores

Bed, Bath & Beyond, the troubled retailer, has released a list of 56 of the roughly 150 stores that are slated to close, and three of them are in New Jersey. The three New Jersey stores to be closed are in Flanders, Manalapan and Paramus. It’s been a rough couple...
PARAMUS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Bakery#Food Drink#Linus Realestate#Legendary Business Owner#French#Ellis Sotheby
101.5 WPDH

Massive Bug Spotted in Rhinebeck, Experts Warn to Stay Away

This massive bug was found in Rhinebeck, New York and people are trying to figure out what the heck it is. Do you know what we're looking at here?. Have you ever seen the movie Starship Troopers? When I first saw it in 1997 I thought that the idea of massive alien bugs hell-bent on destroying the human race was something that could only be on the big screen. I saw a picture of this large insect and I thought maybe the aliens have finally landed. Of course they would choose Upstate New York as their entry point.
101.5 WPDH

7 Great Hudson Valley Cheeseburger Spots

Looking for a great cheeseburger in the Hudson Valley? We've got you covered. Ah, the cheeseburger. America's favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese. The cheeseburger is so loved, that there is even a National Cheeseburger Day celebrated each year in September. So many great options around the Hudson Valley area to find a great cheeseburger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Town Supervisors Focus On Empty Haverstraw Warehouse On Beach Road For Future Animal Shelter

Warehouse Being Eyed Is On The Market For $4.2 Million; Massive Warehouse Project Proposed For Across Road On Ecology Lane. A large, newly built but unoccupied warehouse on Beach Road in the Town of Haverstraw could become the site of an animal shelter the five town supervisors are hoping to build to fulfill their obligations to house stray and abandoned dogs.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two Chabad centers celebrated opening of new facilities

MID-HUDSON – The Chabad Centers in Poughkeepsie and Monroe held ribbon-cutting ceremonies Sunday on new buildings. The Poughkeepsie center includes a larger sanctuary. Rabbi Yacov Borenstein said it is a time to grow. “It’s a brand new beautiful building. It should be a beacon of light, and we should...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Closing for Good

Many residents are upset by the news. It's never good when we hear a local business is closing its doors for good. Not all reasons are bad though, it can be because someone is retiring and will be moving on to the next phase of their life. A beloved restaurant owner in Sullivan County recently announced that he will be closing his restaurant, but it will be for one of those good reasons and he will soon be enjoying the retired life.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Top Rated Restaurant Opening New BBQ Joint in Fishkill, NY

Signs promoting a new restaurant coming to East Fishkill have got a lot of people curious about the new eatery. What is it and what kind of food do they offer?. The Hudson Valley isn't short on amazing restaurants and bars. We're about to get one more very soon. If you've been driving in downtown East Fishkill then you may have noticed a massive sign in front of a building that is currently being renovated. The sign on Main Street says 'Beast Fishkill' and it has a lot of residents wondering what the place is about.
FISHKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

SUNY New Paltz Student Admits to Grisly Murder of Mother

After insisting he was innocent, a SUNY New Paltz student has admitted to murdering his mother and discarding her in a trash bag. In 2019 Jared Eng was attending college in the Hudson Valley when his mother was found stuffed in a garbage bag with her throat slashed. Paula Chin was stabbed in the neck and bludgeoned several times on the head before being discovered at a home in New Jersey. Investigators say the murder occurred at her Tribeca home and the body was transported from the crime scene in an attempt to cover it up.
NEW PALTZ, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Ramapo Safe Campaign Launches Erev Yom Tov Shopping Initiative

With Yom Tov rapidly approaching, the new Ramapo Safe Campaign – an initiative implemented by the Town of Ramapo and the Ramapo Police Department has launched a broad traffic safety plan to help shoppers save time, money, and energy. "The Town of Ramapo is always deeply committed to the...
RAMAPO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy