ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Benzinga

Hertz Global To Buy 175,000 EVs From General Motors

General Motors Company GM and Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ have entered into an agreement through which the former will sell up to 175,000 electric vehicles (EV) to the latter over the next five years. The EVs include Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, and BrightDrop. Over the agreement period, Hertz estimates...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Linus Elon Musk#Tesla Shares#Office Furniture#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Company Tesla#Tesla Inc Tsla#Cnbc#Wi Fi
Benzinga

Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'

While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
CHARITIES
Benzinga

Bad Dog?! Jim Cramer Shorts Stock He Named His Dog After

Well-known television personality Jim Cramer is known for changing his opinion on certain stocks and cryptocurrencies. Investors can often find Cramer being bearish on a stock he was recently bullish on, or bullish on a stock he was recently bearish on. Cramer recently called out one of his favorite stocks...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Urban-gro a Go-To for Your Growing Operations – Check Them Out At The Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference

Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO of urban-gro Inc. UGRO, was a guest at the Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference. urban-gro is a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems company for commercial cannabis and food-focused indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities. The company reported second quarter revenue of $16.3 million in August, up 27% from the same period in 2021. Nattrass discusses the company’s latest developments.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

AlphaRoot Launched A New Digitial Platform Making Client's Lives Easier

Eric Schneider, Co-Founder of the cannabis insurance brokerage AlphaRoot, spoke at the Benzinga Cannabis Capitol sharing the recent growth of the company. AlphaRoot launched its new digital platform, a web-based app that will serve as a centralized location for everything its clients need that is insurance related. AlphaRoot is seeking...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

JPMorgan Chase Declares Common Stock Dividend

The Board of Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM ("JPMorgan Chase" or the "Firm") declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of the common stock of JPMorgan Chase. Information can be found on the Firm's Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/ir/news. JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM is a leading...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
85K+
Followers
167K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy