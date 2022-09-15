ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Career criminals sentenced for shooting Kansas officer

TOPEKA —Two Kansas men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in an August 2020 incident in Saline County that included shooting and injuring a Salina police officer, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Saline County District Court Judge Rene Young sentenced Shawn Patrick Humphrey, 39, of...
Man charged for Kan. chase, crash that critically injured victim

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A man accused in connection with an October 2021 chase and crash in Wichita has been charged in the case. On Friday, Ricardo Trevizo, 48 of Colorado Springs, was charged with aggravated battery while DUI, or in the alternative, aggravated battery. He’s also charged with flee or attempt to elude with an alternative count of flee or attempt to elude, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. The 5th count is a misdemeanor, drive while license is suspended or canceled.
Police: Man approached children walking to and from school

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Recently, investigators with the Wichita Police Department Missing and Exploited Child Unit were made aware of two incidents of a suspicious nature involving adults attempting to contact young people as they were walking to or from school, according to a media release from police. Just after 7a.m....
HMS-7 Cover the Cruiser event meets goal

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The HMS-7 Student Council was able to raise over $700 to support Kansas Special Olympics through their own Cover the Cruiser event last week. The students put in a lot of hard work over their 9 days of fundraising to meet and surpass their goal of $500.
Info event for parents of disabled children Oct. 4

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Families Together Inc. will be holding an informational event at the Mary Magdalene House east of Hutchinson on Tuesday, October 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Families Together Inc. is Kansas’ federally designated Parent Training & Information Center (PTI) and Family-to-Family Health Information Center (F2F). They provide support to families and their children with disabilities, and special health care needs.
Lockett speaks at Dillon Lecture Series

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kevin Lockett has had success following his run as a wide receiver first at Kansas State and then in the NFL. He told his story as the speaker of the Dillon Lecture Series on Tuesday. Lockett says he was lucky to be brought up in a...
City council approves police contract Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved a new contract with the members of its police union on Tuesday. "Negotiation got started in March," said HR Director Tom Sanders. "We had six sessions with the FOP and were able to come to an agreement on August 9. Changes and modifications include Article 7, which adds new indemnification language, which holds the city harmless, should there be any disputes related to payroll deduction of union dues."
Maxwell Wildlife Refuge holding Mountain Man Rendezvous

MCPHERSON COUNTY — Maxwell Wildlife Refuge located northeast of McPherson near Canton, Kansas, hosts the annual Mountain Man Rendezvous this weekend, September 23 to 25. The 3-day event features an 1800's re-enactment with Mountain Men, trappers, traders and flintknappers demonstrations located on the grounds of the Maxwell visitors/tour center. Experience life as it was on the Kansas prairie. There will be a black powder shoot, knife and hawk throws and archery each day.
Hutchinson man hospitalized after crash into parked car

RENO COUNTY —A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Nissan Versa driven by 27-year-old Mario R. Garcia of Hutchinson was westbound on 17th Avenue just west of Washington Street. The Nissan struck a...
Chamber board nominations still being sought

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — At the Aug. 9 Chamber board meeting, the Board of Directors approved the slate of the following five members to be voted on by membership to serve a three-year term on the Chamber board:. Terance Brooks - Hutchinson Clinic. Dr. Dawn Johnson - Hutchinson Public Schools.
Landmarks Commission will wait until October to meet

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Landmarks Commission meeting will not be held for September 22 due to a lack of agenda items. Also, Parks and Facilities Director Justin Combs is unavailable. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, October 13 at City Hall. If you...
Hutchinson Clinic with new PET/CT scanner

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic recently installed a new Digital Positron Emission Computed Tomography Scanner, or PET/CT scanner. The new scanner improves the quality of images, dramatically enhancing the ability to detect and monitor internal organs or tissue that have suffered damage through injury or disease, allowing providers to chart the best treatment course for their patients.
