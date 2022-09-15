Read full article on original website
Career criminals sentenced for shooting Kansas officer
TOPEKA —Two Kansas men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in an August 2020 incident in Saline County that included shooting and injuring a Salina police officer, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Saline County District Court Judge Rene Young sentenced Shawn Patrick Humphrey, 39, of...
Man charged for Kan. chase, crash that critically injured victim
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A man accused in connection with an October 2021 chase and crash in Wichita has been charged in the case. On Friday, Ricardo Trevizo, 48 of Colorado Springs, was charged with aggravated battery while DUI, or in the alternative, aggravated battery. He’s also charged with flee or attempt to elude with an alternative count of flee or attempt to elude, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. The 5th count is a misdemeanor, drive while license is suspended or canceled.
County interviewing Communications Specialist candidates later this month
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County is interviewing candidates for their Communications Specialist position. Laurie Moody, who joined the county in October of 2020, left in July when she and her fiance moved to Oklahoma. She now works for Tulsa County, Oklahoma. Names of interviewees have not been released. They...
Police: Man approached children walking to and from school
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Recently, investigators with the Wichita Police Department Missing and Exploited Child Unit were made aware of two incidents of a suspicious nature involving adults attempting to contact young people as they were walking to or from school, according to a media release from police. Just after 7a.m....
Atrium has had to be boarded up again multiple times this year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council received an update on the situation at the Atrium Hotel during their meeting on Tuesday. Building Inspector Izzy Rivera was unavailable, but he gave information to City Manager Gary Meagher on the issues. "This year, his department has contacted a contractor to...
HMS-7 Cover the Cruiser event meets goal
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The HMS-7 Student Council was able to raise over $700 to support Kansas Special Olympics through their own Cover the Cruiser event last week. The students put in a lot of hard work over their 9 days of fundraising to meet and surpass their goal of $500.
Speed study to happen again with signage near 30th and Lucille
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council is going to put notification out for those coming into Hutchinson from the east to slow down as they enter the 45 mile per hour zone on 30th east of the city next month, as they try to decide what to do with the 30th and Lucille intersection.
Kingman Historic Theatre: Fundraisers this weekend for fire victims
KINGMAN COUNTY—The Kingman Historic Theatre announced two fundraisers to assist those displaced by fire at the Eagle Acres apartment complex, 501 N. Thompson Street in Kingman. According to the Theatre, they are doing a raffle to go with Fundraising Events that include two concerts on Saturday, Sept. 24 by...
KHP IDs student from Stafford who died after car struck tree
ST. JOHN, Kan. — A Stafford County teen was killed in a single-vehicle accident Monday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 16-year-old Shane Riley Sheets of St. John was driving east in the 100 block of NE 20th when his vehicle left the road, entered the ditch and struck a tree.
Info event for parents of disabled children Oct. 4
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Families Together Inc. will be holding an informational event at the Mary Magdalene House east of Hutchinson on Tuesday, October 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Families Together Inc. is Kansas’ federally designated Parent Training & Information Center (PTI) and Family-to-Family Health Information Center (F2F). They provide support to families and their children with disabilities, and special health care needs.
Lockett speaks at Dillon Lecture Series
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kevin Lockett has had success following his run as a wide receiver first at Kansas State and then in the NFL. He told his story as the speaker of the Dillon Lecture Series on Tuesday. Lockett says he was lucky to be brought up in a...
City council approves police contract Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved a new contract with the members of its police union on Tuesday. "Negotiation got started in March," said HR Director Tom Sanders. "We had six sessions with the FOP and were able to come to an agreement on August 9. Changes and modifications include Article 7, which adds new indemnification language, which holds the city harmless, should there be any disputes related to payroll deduction of union dues."
Maxwell Wildlife Refuge holding Mountain Man Rendezvous
MCPHERSON COUNTY — Maxwell Wildlife Refuge located northeast of McPherson near Canton, Kansas, hosts the annual Mountain Man Rendezvous this weekend, September 23 to 25. The 3-day event features an 1800's re-enactment with Mountain Men, trappers, traders and flintknappers demonstrations located on the grounds of the Maxwell visitors/tour center. Experience life as it was on the Kansas prairie. There will be a black powder shoot, knife and hawk throws and archery each day.
Hutchinson man hospitalized after crash into parked car
RENO COUNTY —A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Nissan Versa driven by 27-year-old Mario R. Garcia of Hutchinson was westbound on 17th Avenue just west of Washington Street. The Nissan struck a...
Chamber board nominations still being sought
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — At the Aug. 9 Chamber board meeting, the Board of Directors approved the slate of the following five members to be voted on by membership to serve a three-year term on the Chamber board:. Terance Brooks - Hutchinson Clinic. Dr. Dawn Johnson - Hutchinson Public Schools.
Kansas Forest Service battles wildfire in Ellsworth, Lincoln counties
The Kansas Forest Service assisted in fighting a wildfire that started off of Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County and burned into Lincoln County Sunday evening. From the Kansas Forest Service Facebook page:
Landmarks Commission will wait until October to meet
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Landmarks Commission meeting will not be held for September 22 due to a lack of agenda items. Also, Parks and Facilities Director Justin Combs is unavailable. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, October 13 at City Hall. If you...
Hutchinson Clinic with new PET/CT scanner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic recently installed a new Digital Positron Emission Computed Tomography Scanner, or PET/CT scanner. The new scanner improves the quality of images, dramatically enhancing the ability to detect and monitor internal organs or tissue that have suffered damage through injury or disease, allowing providers to chart the best treatment course for their patients.
Cause of Kingman apartment building fire under investigation
KINGMAN COUNTY — Authorities are working to determine the cause of an apartment complex fire in Kingman. Just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to the Eagle Acres apartment complex, 501 N. Thompson Street in Kingman, according to a media release. EMS transported one person to a local...
🏌️♂️ Buhler Girls Golf 2nd at Cheney Monday
CHENEY, Kan. — The Buhler Crusaders girls golf team was 2nd at the Cheney Invitational Monday. Elise Gower carded a 92 for 4th place. Two other Crusaders also medaled. Marlie Cooper was 10th in the meet and Morgan Carson was 12th.
